What role does Jodie Comer play in 28 Years Later? Character explored

Jodie Comer takes up a role in the third film of the 28 Days Later franchise, titled 28 Years Later, which hit theatres on June 20, 2025. Set almost three decades after the first movie, the plot follows a group of survivors who have found ways to exist amongst the rage virus-infected individuals. Directed by Danny Boyle, the post-apocalyptic setting was filmed primarily through 15 Pro Max's and takes us through the bleak dystopian setting.

In 28 Years Later, Jodie Comer plays the role of Isla, the mother of Spike and wife of Jamie. Suffering from a terminal illness, she is the reason her husband and son venture to the dangerous mainland to search for a cure. Her role in the movie brings themes of hope and love, contrasting with the existing dark and ominous vibe.

Jodie Comer has previously starred in Killing Eve, My Mad Fat Diary, The Royal Today, Free Guy, and The Last Duel. She also played Rey's mother Miramir in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Besides Comer, 28 Years Later features Bullet Train's Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Conclave's Ralph Fiennes, and Phallacy's Alfie Williams.

Trending

Isla: Jodie Comer's character in 28 Years Later explored

In 28 Years Later, Jodie Comer portrays Isla, a tough mother fighting against a terminal disease while attempting to keep her family safe on a solitary, quarantined island off the British coast. Hidden behind her soft persona, she holds on to hope for her son's future as her health begins to deteriorate.

Despite memory loss and physical frailty caused by her cancer, Isla refuses to be excluded from daily life and remains the emotional center for her husband, Jamie, and son, Spike. While her condition deteriorates, she courageously agrees to make her way to the infected mainland to obtain assistance from a doctor, engaging in dangerous confrontations with infected alphas along the way.

Isla's last moments are characterized by empathy and sacrifice. She assists in giving birth to a child born in gruesome conditions and accepts the cruel reality of her destiny with silent dignity, reminding everyone of the strength of love and humanity even in a shattered world.

Speaking to Sony Pictures Releasing UK, Jodie Comer opened up about her experience on the set of 28 Years Later, calling it "the most amazing experience". .

"I was quite taken aback (be)cause I felt like I'd spent a lot of time outdoors in beautiful locations, and then all of a sudden I'm being chased. I was scared....there is a kind of tension within it. You can't fake it. When you're in these high-intensity situations, it's exhilarating. It's thrilling. It's terrifying," she stated.

Jodie Comer on 28 Years Later

New York, NY - APRIL 5: Portrait of an actress Jodie Comer. Source: Getty

In an interview with Digital Spy published on May 20, 2024, Jodie Comer discussed the horror-thriller film 28 Years Later. She described Boyle to be an "incredibly sure and confident, and innovative" director. After watching the movie, Comer was struck by the film's authenticity and realism as well as its explorative elements.

"It felt like there was a lot of emotional truth within the film that really anchored it. That's also what I felt when I read this script," she stated.

In another interview with Elle UK published on June 14, 2024, Jodie Comer revealed how she prepared to take on the Geordie accent her character portrays in the film. She watched clips of Cheryl on the X Factor with her dialect coach to perfect the accent.

"I’m excited to get the first day done. Danny just seems like such a confident, intuitive and intelligent director. The original was so loved, so I’m trying not to think of that too hard. I’m not putting too much expectation on myself," she added.

Also read: 28 Years Later: Full list of cast and characters explored.

28 Years Later is available to watch in theatres across the United States. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More