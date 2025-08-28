4 Theo Trebs movies and shows to watch if you loved him in Netflix's 'Fall for Me'

Theo Trebs emerged as a conictional young actor in German cinema during the late 2000s and early 2010s. The actor was born in Berlin in 1994 and started his acting career as a child artist. His natural talent caught attention in the beginning. The young actor displayed a remarkable range across other genres. Theo Trebs appeared in both modern thrillers and dramatic period pieces.

Ad

His performance stood out despite his young age. Critics praised his raw portrayals. Theor Trebs worked with popular directors from the beginning. His filmography includes award-winning productions.

The actor displayed versatility in each role. Theo Trebs brought more nuance and depth to his characters. His work spans historical dramas and contemporary stories. Additionally, his recent performance in Fall for Me developed curiosity among the viewers to explore his filmography.

Each performance displayed his progressing potential, showcasing his growing skills. The Trebs established themselves as a notable German star. His early career includes various memorable projects worth exploring.

Ad

Trending

The White Ribbon, Krupp: A Family Between War and Peace, and four other Theo Trebs movies and shows to watch if you liked him in Fall For Me.

1) Rammbock: Berlin Undead

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film stands as one of the first German zombie movies. The story follows Michael, who comes to Berlin to visit his ex-girlfriend Gabi, when a dangerous virus starts spreading across the city at a fast pace, turning everyone into mindless homicidal zombies.

Ad

Theo Trebs plays the role of Harper, a plumber's assistant who becomes Michael's only ally when they get trapped in an apartment building. The movie centers on these unlikely saviours locked away in Gabi's flat right at the point where the zombie apocalypse starts.

This survival story set in close quarters focuses on members of a gated apartment building coming to terms with a viral outbreak, functioning as a character study rather than a typical zombie killfest.

Ad

Theo Trebs delivers an engaging performance as the young apprentice who must adapt fast to save himself. The 64-minute runtime keeps the stakes high and tension intact. The movie received critical acclaim for its fresh take on the zombie genre.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) The White Ribbon

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film represents one of Theo Tebs' most recognized projects. This German mystery drama was directed by Michael Haneke and won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ad

Theo Trebs played the role of Ferdinand in this critically acclaimed drama. The story takes place in a northern German village before World War I. Violent and strange incidents start occurring in the community.

The movie explores themes of violence and authoritarianism. The children in the village become involved in the mysterious events. The Trebs appeared along with an ensemble cast of skilled actors. His acting contributed to the movie's strong narrative.

Ad

The white and black cinematography created a haunting ambiance. Critics praise the movie's complicated storytelling. Theo Trebs held his own among a recognized ensemble cast. The movie remains a significant entry in his filmography.

The White Ribbon is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

3) Lessons of a Dream

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie tells the inspiring story of Konrad Koch. This biographical drama focuses on football's introduction to Germany.

Ad

Theor Trebs portrayed Felix Hartung in this historical piece. The movie is set in the late 19th century. Koch was an English teacher who brought football to German students. His methods encountered resistance from traditional educators.

The narrative displays how sport can unite people across social divisions. Theo Trebs portrays the role of one of the students who embraces the new game. His character represents the youth's willingness to transform.

The movie explores themes of growth versus tradition. Football turns into a tool for social transformation. Theo Trebs delivered a convincing performance as a curious student. The film received a positive reception in Germany. His role displayed his ability to handle period drama effectively.

Ad

Lessons of a Dream is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Krupp: A Family Between War and Peace

A still from the movie (Image via IMDB)

Krupp: A Family Between War and Peace was a German TV miniseries. Theo Trebs appeared in two episodes of this production. He plays the role of young Alfred Krupp from 1917 to 1920. The show chronicled the famous Krupp industrial family.

Ad

Their story spanned multiple generations and historical phases. The family's steel empire became central in German history. The miniseries explored the complicated relationship between warfare and industry.

Trebs appeared during the First World War sequences. His portrayal displayed Alfried Krupp as a young heir to the family business. The show examined how war affected the Krupp dynasty. Additionally, political upheaval also influences the choices of the family.

Theo Trebs brought rawness to his historical portrayal. The miniseries provided educational value about German industrial history. His performance added nuance to the family chronicle.

Ad

These are four recognized Theo Trebs movies to watch if you liked his performance in Fall for Me.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More