Barbara Palvin started on runways and magazine covers, but over time, she’s ventured into movies and TV shows. Nowadays, she’s not just modeling high fashion; she’s stepping into characters, scenes, and stories. While she hasn’t accumulated dozens of film credits yet, she’s chosen roles that offer more than just screen time. She has appeared in bold experimental shorts, rich indie films, and even major studio projects.

From the mythological realm of Hercules to the post-pandemic haze of Tyger Tyger and the hypnotic horror of Serpentine, Barbara Palvin is carving out a unique space for herself. Here are five films and TV projects that show just how varied and deliberate that journey has been.

5 Barbara Palvin's top movies and TV series explored

1) Hercules (2014)

Barbara Palvin in "Hercules" - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Barbara Palvin made her acting debut in Hercules, the 2014 action-adventure film directed by Brett Ratner and starring Dwayne Johnson. In the film, Palvin plays Antimache, the wife of King Eurystheus—a minor yet pivotal role within a reimagined mythological narrative about Hercules.

According to a report by Complex dated July 22, 2014, Palvin was part of a cast that also included Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, and Rebecca Ferguson. The film, based on Steve Moore’s graphic novel Hercules: The Thracian Wars, was a box office success, earning over $244 million globally, as reported by Box Office Mojo.

Her role in the film marked her first notable crossover into cinema and introduced her to a global acting audience. It is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Tyger Tyger (2021)

Tyger Tyger official poster (Image via Amazon Prime)

In the indie feature Tyger Tyger, Barbara Palvin portrays Eggzema, a member of a ragtag group traveling through a dystopian landscape ravaged by a mysterious pandemic. Directed by Kerry Mondragón and filmed before COVID-19, the movie attracted attention for its premonitory setting.

A Variety report dated January 15, 2021, stated that the film stars Dylan Sprouse alongside Palvin, with a narrative centered on drug access and survivalism in a post-societal world. The film was characterized by Hollywood Insider on February 27, 2021, as having a “drug-addled, paranoid shooting style" that blurred the line between documentary and art film.

Palvin’s performance as Eggzema contributed to the film's eccentric, visually stylized tone. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Serpentine (2022)

Serpentine, a short film directed by Eva Vik, stars Barbara Palvin as Eve, a key character undergoing a transformation into a snake-human hybrid within a secretive cult. The short was selected for screening at the Tribeca Film Festival and received a nomination for the X Award in 2022.

According to a Nowness feature dated January 25, 2023, the film’s narrative delves into genetic engineering and metaphors of female empowerment through a body-horror lens.

“The serpent means many different things in diverse cultures, but mainly wisdom and empowerment – female empowerment in this case,” Eva Vik stated in the interview.

The film showcased a surreal, emerald-hued aesthetic. Palvin’s performance in Serpentine received a nomination for Best Actress and Model at the London Fashion Film Festival. This short film featuring Barbara Palvin can be watched on YouTube.

4) Love Advent (2016)

Barbara Palvin’s appearance in Love Advent, a stylized video series from LOVE Magazine, merged performance with fashion. The series is renowned for featuring top models in creative holiday-themed shorts.

Palvin’s episode paid tribute to Basic Instinct, showcasing her in a scene inspired by Sharon Stone’s notorious interrogation moment. As reported by Elle on December 9, 2016, the focus of the segment was visual impact, with the publication noting,

“Barbara Palvin does her best Sharon Stone, which is nice and all, but the real focus is on Palvin’s legs. It is a lot”

While Love Advent isn't a traditional TV series, its annual global reach and multimedia storytelling firmly place it within the digital entertainment sector. This series is available to watch on YouTube.

5) Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (2012, 2018)

Barbara Palvin’s televised appearances in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, first in 2012 and again in 2018, served as a major launchpad for her public persona. These fashion shows, broadcast internationally, featured high-production runway performances featuring themed segments, musical acts, and narrative openings.

In 2019, she was named a Victoria’s Secret Angel, becoming the first Hungarian model to receive the title. According to a People report dated March 14, 2019, Palvin described the honor as “the ultimate career high.”

Her participation in the brand’s televised shows enhanced her international fame and blurred the line between fashion and performance art. Her appearances in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show recordings can be found on YouTube.

