5 best movies of Lauren Holly

Lauren Holly is an American-Canadian actress known for her versatility across film and television, with a career spanning over three decades. According to her website, laurenholly.com, she was born in Bristol, Pennsylvania, on October 28, 1963, and was brought up in Geneva, New York.

At twenty years old, Lauren Holly made her acting debut in two episodes of Hill Street Blues as Carla Walicki. She also appeared in an episode of Spenser: For Hire. At the age of 23, she portrayed Julie Rand Chandler (from 1986–1989) on the ABC television soap opera All My Children. Her portrayal of Deputy Maxine Stewart in the Emmy-winning television series Picket Fences brought Holly her first significant acclaim in the early 1990s.

Lauren Holly was featured in the 2017 horror movie The Blackcoat's Daughter, directed by Oz Perkins. Holly also played Lynn Harper in the third season of Netflix's Designated Survivor.

A versatile actress, Lauren Holly is known for her performances in a variety of films—critically acclaimed and fan-favorites. The following list of films in which she plays prominent roles has been curated according to the ratings received on Rotten Tomatoes.

5 most popular movies of Lauren Holly

Beautiful Girls (1996)

Beautiful Girls is an American romantic comedy-drama film, written by Scott Rosenberg and directed by Ted Demme. The movie debuted in theaters on February 9, 1996. The plot focuses on Willie Conway, a jazz pianist from New York, when he returns to Knight's Ridge, Massachusetts, his hometown, for his high school reunion, where he discovers his friends assessing their relationships and lives.

With a duration of 112 minutes, the film is favored by both reviewers and viewers. Beautiful Girls has a 78% "fresh" certification and an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lauren Holly plays Darian Smalls, ex-girlfriend of Tommy "Birdman" Rowland (played by Matt Dillon) from when they were in high school. Even though Darian is married, she and Tommy begin an affair while the latter is home for their high school reunion, complicating his relationship with his girlfriend Sharon Cassidy (Mira Sorvino).

Dead Shack (2017)

Dead Shack is a Canadian horror-comedy film written and directed by Peter Ricq. The movie centers on a group of teenagers on a weekend retreat in a remote cottage in the woods, who discover their neighbour is feeding people to her undead family, and must battle for their lives. The teenagers and their heavy drug-and-alcohol-using parents must battle to survive the zombie threat. The movie came on the screen on July 2, 2017. The film has a runtime of 90 minutes and was well-received by both critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, Dead Shack has a fresh rating of 82%.

Lauren Holly portrays the character known as Neighbor, a seemingly endearing woman with a sinister secret. In a combination of seduction and evil intent, her character entices gullible people to her cabin so they can feed her zombie family.

Tammy's Always Dying (2019)

Tammy's Always Dying is a Canadian black comedy movie written by Joanne Sarazen and directed by Amy Jo Johnson. The story follows Tammy, a self-destructive lady with a problematic connection with her daughter Catherine, who is diagnosed with terminal cancer. In an effort to capitalize on their tragedy, Catherine asks a television producer to chronicle her caregiving journey. Her preparations are hindered, nevertheless, by Tammy's steadfast reluctance to die. On September 5, 2019, it made its international premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

The 85-minute movie is well-reviewed by critics and audiences. Tammy's Always Dying got a 78% "fresh" certification and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ilana Wiseman, a cynical and shrewd television producer, is portrayed by Lauren Holly. Ilana becomes involved when Catherine MacDonald (Anastasia Phillips) tries to make money off of her turbulent relationship with her self-destructive, terminally sick mother, Tammy (Felicity Huffman). Lauren Holly's character, who helps Catherine turn personal grief into television programming, offers a layer of dark humor and satire on media exploitation.

The Blackcoat's Daughter (2017)

The Blackcoat's Daughter is an American supernatural psychological horror movie written and directed by Osgood Perkins. There are three distinct timelines in the plot of the movie. Before the third timeline, "Kat," which serves as the movie's conclusion, is presented, the first two, "Rose" and "Joan," alternate with one another. The movie had its world premiere at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival and was made available on video-on-demand by DirecTV Cinema on February 16, 2017. The film was released by A24 in theaters in the United States on March 31, 2017.

The film has a runtime of 93 minutes and is liked by critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Blackcoat's Daughter has been certified 77% fresh.

Linda, played by Lauren Holly, is the wife of James Remar's character, Bill. The couple encounters a troubled young woman named Joan (Emma Roberts) and offers to drive her.

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumber is an American buddy comedy film written and directed by Peter Farrelly. It was theatrically released on December 16, 1994. The film centers on two kind-hearted but dimwitted roommates and best friends, Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, who reside in Providence, Rhode Island.

106 minutes long, the movie is well-liked by both critics and audiences. According to the website Rotten Tomatoes, which rates movies and television shows, Dumb and Dumber has an audience score of 84% and a 67% fresh certification.

Lauren Holly portrays the role of Mary Swanson. After meeting her briefly at the airport, Jim Carrey's character Lloyd Christmas develops feelings for the wealthy woman. She unintentionally leaves a bag behind, and Lloyd and his friend Harry decide to drive to Aspen to return it, not realizing it includes ransom money.

