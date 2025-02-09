5 best movies of Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci, a model and actress from Italy, was born on September 30, 1964. She began her professional life as a fashion model before transitioning into acting. Bellucci contributed to American, French, and Italian motion pictures.

Over the years, Monica Bellucci has starred in numerous films, which gained critical acclaim and several awards. She made her Hollywood debut with Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992). Her breakthrough role came with The Apartment (1996), for which she received a César Award nomination for Most Promising Actress.

She has starred as Malèna in Malèna (2000), and Alex in Irreversible (2002), among other memorable roles.

She has also appeared in television series such as L'Amour flou (2021) and Mozart in the Jungle (2016). She debuted in the theater as Maria Callas in 2019. Bellucci has received numerous accolades, and in 2016, France awarded her the Legion of Honour.

5 films of Monica Bellucci one should not miss

1) Malèna (2000)

A still from the movie Malèna (Image via Miramax)

Monica Bellucci stars as Malèna Scordia, a beautiful young woman living in a small Sicilian town during World War II. The film is about a 12-year-old lad who grows infatuated with her during his coming of age.

She moves from a symbol of desire to a sad figure battling social expectations. Bellucci captures the suffering of being both praised and excluded in her performance. Together with her great emotional performance, the visual storytelling of the movie makes Malèna a timeless classic in Bellucci's career.

2) Irreversible (2002)

A still from the movie Irreversible (Image via Prime Video)

Monica Bellucci plays Alex in Irreversible, a woman whose life is split apart following a violent attack. Gaspar Noé's film is well-known for its strong and unsettling reverse chronology presentation of violence. Two men looking for retribution hunt out Alex's assailant. The film's violence and portrayal of it had a strong impact on viewers.

Though the movie is uncomfortable to watch, Bellucci's performance as Alex impressed the fans.

3) The Passion of the Christ (2004)

A still from the movie The Passion of the Christ (Image via 20th Century Studios)

In this 2004 intense biblical drama, Monica Bellucci takes on the role of Mary Magdalene, a key figure in the last hours of Jesus Christ’s life. With the expertise of Mel Gibson's direction, the film shows the terrible crucifixion of Jesus and the suffering of people close by.

Bellucci's portrayal of Mary Magdalene is full of grace and sadness, despite the movie's strong themes and graphic content.

Although the movie centers on Christ's suffering, Bellucci's performance gives emotional nuance and demonstrates her capacity to arouse connection and sympathy.

4) The Wonders (2014)

Monica Bellucci from the movie The Wonders (Image via Prime Video)

Monica Bellucci plays Milly Catena, a glamorous television host who becomes embroiled in the life of a family of beekeepers. The film is set in the Tuscan countryside which depicts the dynamics of family life along with the fast-paced world around.

As Milly, Bellucci brings a whimsical quality to her role as a “fairy” who hosts a game show. Monica Bellucci captures the film's themes of family, tradition, and change.

5) The Man Who Sold His Skin (2020)

A still from the movie The Man Who Sold His Skin (Image via Samuel Goldwyn Films)

The Man Who Sold His Skin, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, is Bellucci's other notable work. Sam, a Syrian refugee, is tattooed and displayed as art in the film. Monica Bellucci plays influential art dealer Soraya Waldy, who becomes involved in the disturbing world of commodified humans. The film criticizes the art industry and refugee exploitation.

Bellucci gives a subtle performance in The Man Who Sold His Skin. Her presentation of Soraya is one of a sophisticated, mysterious woman caught in the moral complexity of her environment.

She captures the darker, exploitative side of the art business. Her performance, which shows her ongoing relevance in modern cinema, is among the film's best ones.

Bellucci remains one of the most iconic actresses of her generation. Whether portraying tragic heroines or enigmatic characters, she continues to captivate audiences with her powerful presence and acting skills.

