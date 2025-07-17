5 best movies of Shannon Elizabeth

Shannon Elizabeth rose to fame in the late '90s and early 2000s as a teen idol, known for her raunchy roles in movies and television. In an era when adult comedy movies thrived, her performances catapulted her to widespread recognition. She also made a mark in the horror genre, showcasing versatility and delivering memorable performances that defied stereotypes.

Apart from being an iconic actor at the turn of the millennium, she is also an animal rights activist who started a nonprofit called Animal Avengers. Drawing on her background as a poker player, she raises funds to combat animal cruelty and reduce pet homelessness. Fans can revisit her work in the American Pie franchise, Scary Movie, and others.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

American Pie, Scary Movie, and other best performances by Shannon Elizabeth

1) American Pie 1 & 2 (1999 and 2001)

The cast of the American Pie franchise (Image via Prime Video)

While the franchise's premise has not aged well over the years, it was a pop culture catalyst that propelled Shannon Elizabeth to the peak of her career. In the movie, she plays Nadia, a confident and attractive Slovakian exchange student. Jim Levenstein, one of the four main leads, wants to seduce her before high school ends.

The adult comedy pushes Nadia's naivety to an uncomfortable extreme, showing her being non-consensually recorded while she changes clothes. In an interview with Page Six published on July 9, 2019, the actor recounted her time on set as safe and private but acknowledged that the scene would likely be received very differently in the #MeToo era. However, she stated:

“It was like the best thing I could have happened to me. That film launched my whole acting career. I’m so grateful for it.”

Elizabeth transitioned from a supporting role to being part of the main ensemble in the second installment, where Nadia returns to reunite with Jim, only to be turned down. She later ends up with Sherman. The movie won Best Ensemble Cast at the 2000 Young Hollywood Awards.

Where to watch: Peacock/Prime Video

2) Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movie parodied famous movies in pop culture (Image via Prime Video)

Fresh off the success of American Pie, Shannon Elizabeth was cast in a similar role as Buffy Gilmore in this horror parody Scary Movie. The film was an amalgamation of the most popular horror movies of the time—Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and others—which made it an exaggerated entertainer. Buffy Gilmore fit perfectly into that premise.

Shannon Elizabeth portrayed the duality of a typical high school girl, using the goody two-shoes persona to mask her wild side. Her immense popularity and loose morality are offset by her naive nature, even when she comes face-to-face with the killer. The role is a parody of Helen Shivers in I Know What You Did Last Summer and Buffy Summers from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Where to watch: Paramount+/Hulu/Prime Video/YouTube TV

3) Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

The movie is considered an underrated 2000s horror (Image via Apple TV)

While this supernatural horror film tanked at the box office and received generally negative reviews upon release, it later gained a niche fan following for its campy vibe and creative premise. Shannon Elizabeth's role as Kathy Kriticos is often considered underrated, praised for her ability to create unintentionally funny moments within a serious premise.

Thirteen Ghosts follows a family who inherit their uncle's house, only to find that the inheritance comes with some uninvited guests, AKA ghosts with elaborate origin stories. Within the unsettling imagery, Elizabeth creates some iconic moments, particularly the scene where she dramatically splashes water on herself while encountering the Angry Princess ghost.

One of her funniest moments comes when the family talks about their late uncle. When Bobby foolishly asks what their uncle is late for, Shannon Elizabeth's character deadpans:

"His next birthday."

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

4) Tomcats (2001)

The cast of Tomcats (Image via Prime Video)

Michael and his group of friends make a bet. If any of them get married within seven years, they owe the group money. So when Michael hits a wall with his gambling debt, he must do what it takes to get Kyle married so he can win the bet. The only problem? Natalie, the woman he recruited to execute his scheme, might be the love of his life.

Shannon Elizabeth's role as Natalie is an interesting one within the premise of a s*x comedy. For starters, she cleverly negotiates for half the bet's earnings before agreeing to the deal. She is also motivated by vengeance, as Kyle left her hanging after a one-night stand. Natalie uses her seductive nature to full advantage, stepping into the role of the perfect femme fatale the movie wants.

In a battle between head and heart, she goes with her heart, giving a surprisingly wholesome ending to an adult comedy movie.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Tubi

5) Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

The cast of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (Image via Paramount+)

A satirical premise meets the ultimate comedy of errors in this Kevin Smith film. When a movie is commissioned based on the titular characters' comic book counterparts, Bluntman and Chronic, and they receive no royalties, the duo decides to take a cross-country trip to Hollywood and sabotage it.

Amid the chaos, Jay has a love interest named Justice, played by Shannon Elizabeth. She continues to explore a duality in her roles. In this movie, she puts up a front as an animal rights activist but is a part of a gang of thieves looking to hit up a diamond store.

The gang wants to use Jay and Silent Bob as unwitting decoys, but Shannon Elizabeth's character struggles with throwing them under the bus as she develops feelings for Jay. Her exploration of a moral compass amidst being a no-good thief is interesting, given the movie's buddy comedy concept.

Where to watch: Paramount+/Prime Video

Interested viewers can watch Shannon Elizabeth in shows like That '70s Show, Dancing With the Stars season 6, and Celebrity Big Brother season 1.

