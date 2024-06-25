5 best Thomas Brodie-Sangster movies and TV shows 

Since starting out in the industry as a child actor, Thomas Brodie-Sangster has become a familiar face in Hollywood. The 34-year-old has already appeared in some big-name franchises, both in the form of movies and TV series.

Right from his debut role in Love Actually, to appearances in series' such as Game of Thrones, The Mazerunner, and Doctor Who, Sangster is an industry veteran by now. Sangster has also featured as a voice actor, and has even been involved in the hit series, Phineas and Ferb.

Here, we look at the five best roles that he has portrayed since starting off his career in 2013.

5 Thomas Brodie-Sangster movies and TV shows to watch

1) Love Actually (2003)

Trending

Sangster was 13 years old when he shot Love Actually and played the role of a 13-year-old teenager dealing with the loss of his mother. In Love Actually, his role as Sam saw him deal with his first crush, as the actor produced a heartwarming performance alongside some major stars.

He played the role of Daniel's (Liam Neeson) stepson, and produced a performance which quickly established him as a talented child actor.

2)The Maze Runner Series

His first major role in a franchise, The Mazerunner film series saw Thomas Brodie-Sangster play the role of Newt, and his portrayal became a fan-favorite. The actor appeared as the character in all three of the movies as he played one of the primary roles in the group of teenagers who attempt to survive the deadly maze.

Sangster’s character, is the second-in-command amongst the Gladers and delivered a strong performances.

3) The Queen’s Gambit

A more recent performance, The Queen’s Gambit saw Brodie-Sangster deliver his role of Benny Watts. Sangster plays the role of a child chess prodigy who emerges as one of the rivals of Anya Taylor-Joy’s Beth Harmon.

The Netflix miniseries saw him put in a charismatic performance as he delivered a compelling display that showcased his ability to play more mature roles. A stellar success in the eyes of both fans and critics, The Queen’s Gambit is a major part of Sangster’s already illustrious career.

4) Game of Thrones

"Strictly Confidential" Special Screening - Arrivals (Getty)

Sangster appeared in the 3rd and the 4th seasons of the epic HBO series and played the role of Jon Reed. His character plays a huge role in helping Bran Stark survive his journey beyond the wall.

Sangster’s performance was well-liked and one of the criticisms that was levied against the series was due to the lack of closure given to Jon Reed. Still, playing the role of a teenager with the ability to interpret visions, Sangster’s career was only furthered due to his Game of Thrones role.

5) Nanny McPhee

British Academy Film Awards 2022 Gala Dinner - Arrivals (getty)

The 2005 fantasy movie was one of the first in which Sangster was given the lead role. He starred as Simon Brown, the eldest of the 7 children who live with Emma Thompson’s Nanny McPhee.

Sangster was seen playing the leader of the group, and struggles to deal with the loss of his mother. He delivered a compelling acting performance which helped him become a familiar face for fans.

While there are a range of other roles that have exposed the talent the 34-year-old possesses, all of the above played a critical role in making Thomas Brodie-Sangster the seasoned actor he is today.