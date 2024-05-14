5 movies and TV shows starring Ella Rubin for fans who liked her in The Idea of You 

American Actress Ella Rubin has been in the news after starring as Anne Hathaway’s teenage daughter in the recently released The Idea of You. The movie saw the 22-year-old prodigy take up arguably the biggest role of her career thus far, in the form of Izzy.

The Idea of You, which is in some ways based on Harry Styles, revolves around Hathaway’s character falling in love with a popular singer that she first meets at Coachella.

In the movie, Hathaway’s character, Solène Marchand, agrees to take her teenage daughter Izzy to Coachella along with her friends, which leads to her first coming across a pop star. Regardless, while Rubin has been in the news recently for her portrayal of a party-loving teenager, she has in the past taken up several important roles, despite still being in the initial stages of her career.

In this article, we look at the five biggest roles that she has taken up, thus far.

5 Ella Rubin projects for fans who loved her in The Idea of You

#1 The Rewrite

Rubin played the role of Holly Carpenter’s young daughter Etta Carpenter in the 2014 release The Rewrite. Rubin, who was around 10 at the time, made her feature debut in the movie.

She played one of the two daughters that the protagonist, played by Marisa Tomei, had before she fell in love with the movie’s star, Hugh Grant, who played the role of Keith Michaels, a divorced, depressed screenwriter looking to make a comeback to Hollywood.

#2 The Girl from Plainville

Since acting in The Rewrite as a child performer, she has taken up multiple adult roles across movies and TV series. In The Girl from Plainville, Rubin played the role of one Natalie Gibson, a recurring character that shows up in all eight episodes of the first season.

The series, which revolves around a high school student’s death, sees Rubin play the role of one of his classmates.

#3 Gossip Girls

Yep, that is correct. Ella Rubin arguably grew into prominence after starring in eight episodes of the rebooted Gossip Girls series, which came out in 2021. Rubin showed up in four episodes of the second season and portrayed the role of Bianca Breer.

Breer is seen as one of the rivals that Julien Calloway, played by Jordan Alexander, has back in high school. Breer is a student of another school who often becomes Calloway’s major rival in multiple inter-school competitions.

#4 The Sweet East

Before The Idea of You, Rubin’s most recent appearance in a major movie came via The Sweet East. In Sean Price Williams’ directorial debut, Ella Rubin plays the role of Annabel, one of the classmates that Talia Ryder’s Lillian has in the high school that she goes to.

A minor role, Ella Rubin first shows up in the initial stages of the movie when a class trip to Washington D.C. is announced, and makes multiple appearances until Lillian is separated from the group.

#5 The Chair

Finally, Rubin’s most obvious, 5th biggest role thus far has come in the form of Dafna Eisenstadt in the comedy drama TV series that is The Chair. Rubin herself shows up in only four episodes of the six that have been released thus far and is the student who Bill Dobson appears to like in the first few episodes.

Dafna also pranks Bill by leaving a pie at his door after dropping him home in his car, and Rubin herself plays a recurring role that might yet return in the overall series.

Those, are effectively the five most prominent roles that Ella Rubin has played in her short yet fledgling Hollywood career thus far.

