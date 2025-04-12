5 Russo Brothers’ movies to watch if you liked The Electric State

Russo Brothers, are one of the most appreciated filmmaking duo in modern times. Comprising of the brothers Joseph and Anthony Russo, the two have directed multiple movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some of which include, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame, and more.

The brothers are known for their inclusion of beautiful cinematography, innovative filmmaking techniques, and thrilling fight sequences. The Russo Brothers have also worked as directors and producers on shows like Arrested Development, for which they won an Emmy.

Recently, the two directed the viral movie, The Electric State, starring Milly Bobbie Brown and Chris Pratt. Viewers who enjoyed the direction of the movie, can check out the list below for some other directorial works by the Russo Brothers.

Cherry, Avengers: Endgame, and other movies by the Russo Brothers

1) Avengers: Endgame (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and others, this superhero movie based on the characters of the Marvel comics is directed by the Russo Brothers and is a direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. After the events of the previous movie, this film focusses on how the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies get together.

The movie is full of action and stellar visual sequences and revolves around the Avengers’ fight to reverse Thanos’s actions in the earlier movie, which disrupted half of all life in the universe. The movie was a smash hit and viewers and critics noted the entertaining and cohesive direction of the brothers.

2) The Gray Man (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by the Russo Brothers, this action thriller movie is based on a novel by Mark Greaney. Starring Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, and others, the movie is about a CIA agent called Sierra Six, played by Ryan Gosling. The movie focusses on how the agent has to be on the run from his superior after he finds out some corrupt secrets.

Amidst all this, Lloyd Hansen (Evans), who is a sociopathic ex-CIA agent and a mercenary, is on the hunt to kill him. The movie has the signature trademarks of the Russo Brothers, as the movie has thrilling action scenes and beautiful cinematography.

3) You, Me, and Dupree (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson, and others, this romantic comedy movie is directed by the Russo Brothers. The film is about newlyweds Carl and Molly, played by Matt Dillon and Kate Hudson respectively, who let in Carl’s best friend, Randy (Wilson), inside their home after he loses his job.

However, Randy decides to stay longer than intended and causes hilarious problems for the newlyweds. Further, Molly’s father begins to dislike Carl and makes a plot against him. While the movie received mixed reviews, it was a commercial success and the director brothers’ first foray into mainstream comedy.

4) Cherry (Apple TV+)

Still from the movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Directed by the Russo Brothers and starring Tom Holland, and others, this crime drama movie is based on the novel by Nico Walker. The movie revolves around its central protagonist, Cherry, played by Tom Holland and his life story.

The movie is an emotional and raw movie as it focusses on the life of Cherry, who goes from a college student to a PTSD afflicted veteran, who has to rob banks so that his and his wife’s drug addiction can be satisfied. The movie was noted for its cinematography and editing as it has stellar visuals. The movie underscores the brothers’ efforts into trying something inventive.

5) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, and others, this superhero movie is based on the Marvel comics character and is directed by the Russo Brothers. The movie is about Steve Rodgers/Captain America, played by Chris Evans, and his adventures.

The film focusses on how Captain America must band together with Sam Wilson and Natasha Romanoff and battle against a mysterious assassin. The assassin is known as the Winter Soldier. The hero must also uncover a conspiracy at the spy agency called SHIELD. The movie was a success and was noted for the brothers’ direction as it was made smartly. It had high-quality espionage, and stellar fight sequences.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the various movies by the Russo Brothers.

