6 best movies to watch if you liked The Dad Quest

Directed by Salvador Espinosa and starring Michel Brown, Martino Leonardi, and others, The Dad Quest, is a Spanish drama and comedy movie. The film is about Gallo (Brown), a TV producer, who learns upon his ex-wife’s death that he is not the biological father of his son, Benito (Leonardi).

Ad

The two decide to set out on a journey across Mexico, to find Benito’s actual father. The light-hearted and heartfelt movie is about father-son bonds and premiered on April 9, 2025. Viewers who enjoyed the movie and want to watch something similar, which has themes on father-son relationships and its complexities, can check out the list below for some similar movies.

Road to Perdition, That's My Boy, and other movies like The Dad Quest

1) The Road (Prime Video)

Ad

Trending

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Viggo Mortensen, Charlize Theron, and others, this post-apocalyptic survival movie is directed by John Hillcoat and is based on a novel by Cormac McCarthy. The movie revolves around a father and a son, who must survive the harsh wasteland after an unnamed catastrophe ravages human society.

Ad

The movie focusses on how the father exhibits utmost love and devotion towards his son and tries to keep him safe from all kinds of danger. While The Dad Quest is light-hearted, Hillcoat’s movie looks at how father-son relationships are tested under extreme conditions. Both movies focus on the love that the bond has and serve as a beacon of hope.

2) Field of Dreams (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Phil Alden Robinson and based on the novel by W.P. Kinsella, this sports fantasy and drama movie stars Kevin Costner and is about a farmer (Costner), who is driven by a mysterious voice to convert his cornfield into a baseball filed. The conversion results in the coming of baseball legend ghosts to his field.

Ad

The movie is symbolic as the baseball field forces Costner’s character to look inwards and reflect upon his father and son bond. The movie is more than just about baseball and while it is emotional and not humorous like The Dad Quest, both movies have themes on father-son love, second chances, and forgiveness.

3) That’s My Boy (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, and others, this comedy movie is directed by Sean Anders and focusses on Donny (Sandler), who is alcoholic and is trying to rekindle his relationship with his adult son Todd (Samberg). The movie shows how Donny was once at the center of a teacher-student statutory molestation case and Todd is the result of that illicit relationship.

Ad

Donny hopes that their televised reunion will make him rich and save him from his tax debts. Humorous like The Dad Quest, the Anders directorial offers a unique take on father-son relationships. Both movies focus on the bond that the two people share, despite their differences and unrealistic situations.

4) Honey Boy (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Alma Har’el and starring Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, and others, this drama movie is written by Shia and is based on his own childhood experiences with his father. The movie focusses on a young boy Otis (Hedges), who is trying to navigate the world of show business with the help of his father, James (Shia).

Ad

Critically acclaimed, the movie showcases the intense relationship between the two as James suffers from addiction and personal trauma while trying to be an acting coach for his son. The movie’s plot is different and more serious in nature than The Dad Quest, but both movies focus on themes like the nuances of father-son relationships, memories, and healing.

5) Road to Perdition (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the DC comics graphic novel series by Richard Piers Rayner and Max Allan Collins, this crime drama movie stars Tom Hanks, Jude Law, and others, and is directed by Sam Mendes. The movie is set in 1931 amidst the Great Depression and offers a unique take on father-son relationships.

Ad

The movie is about a mob enforcer and his son, who must seek vengeance from a mobster who killed their entire family. While the movie does not have humor like The Dad Quest, it is also similarly focused on father and son relationships and the love and sacrifice that a father does for his son.

6) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Harrison Ford and Sean Connery as son and father respectively, this action-adventure movie directed by Steven Spielberg, is the third instalment in the Indian Jones film franchise. The movie is about Indiana Jones (Ford), who is on a mission to find the Holy Grail.

Ad

However, Jones must also search for his father, who is a Holy Grail scholar, and who has been kidnapped and held hostage by the Nazis. While the movie’s plot is different than The Dad Quest, both movies focus on the father and son dynamic and have a palpable chemistry. Both movies have humor and focus on an adventure that takes the father and son through various places.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out other movies like The Dad Quest

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deeya Aakriti Haque Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.



She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.



She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music. Know More