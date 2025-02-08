6 movies to watch if you liked Babylon

Directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, among others, Babylon is a historical black comedy drama set in the 1920s era and follows a group of actors who rise and fall through a changing Hollywood industry.

The film focuses on the transition from silent to sound films and how an excess of stardom and debauchery ruins the lives of many. The movie received mixed reviews but was a glaring look at the shadows that lurk beneath the shine of Tinseltown.

Viewers who liked the movie for its focus on the Hollywood industry, its inner workings, and the effect it has on actors, can check the list below for some similarly-themed movies.

Trending

The Player, Birdman, and other movies like Babylon

1) The Fabelmans (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this coming-of-age drama, is a semi-autobiographical exploration of Spielberg’s initial years as a filmmaker. The plot revolves around an aspiring filmmaker, who realizes that films have the power to help him through his own dysfunctional family.

Like Babylon, the movie is about the inner workings of Hollywood and the ambition that many people within the industry have of making it big. Even though it does not talk about debauchery and excess, it still has characters that are grappling with personal and professional challenges.

2) Sunset Boulevard (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring William Holden, Gloria Swanson, and others, this black comedy noir movie is directed by Billy Wilder and revolves around a troubled silent-film star, who dreams of becoming famous once again amidst an industry where silent films are no longer prevalent.

Like Babylon, the movie explores the decaying glory of old Hollywood, where many actors struggle to accept the change in the industry. Both movies have themes of disillusion, the dark side of Hollywood, and the dangers of excess.

3) Hail, Caesar! (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by the Coen brothers and starring Josh Brolin, Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, and others, this black comedy mystery movie is set in the Hollywood industry of the 1950s and revolves around a studio fixer who must correct multiple problems arising during a production.

Like Babylon, the movie is about the difficulty of making movies and focuses on the ludicrous excess that surrounded Hollywood. Both movies focus on the various fiascos that the stars of the era had and their problems with debauchery.

4) The Player (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Tim Robbins and based on a novel by Michael Tolkin, this satirical black comedy mystery movie is about a Hollywood studio executive who accidentally kills an aspiring screenwriter, who he thinks is sending him death threats.

The movie is a satire on the volatile nature of the industry and its people, something which is also prevalent in Babylon. Both movies explore the dark side of Hollywood, the struggle of upcoming artists, and the excess flaunted by Hollywood executives.

5) Birdman (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu and starring Michael Keaton, this dark comedy-drama revolves around a faded movie star, who was known for playing a superhero, and cannot seem to let go of his role. The film focuses on the struggles he undertakes to make a comeback in the industry.

Like Babylon, the movie has themes of disillusionment as the stars believe that fame and success from their yesteryears will bring happiness. Instead, both movies explore the pitfalls of an obsessive ambition, which make stars lose their grip on reality. Both movies deal with the rapidly changing nature of Hollywood.

6) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and others, this comedy-drama is set in late 1960s Hollywood and focuses on the journeys of an aged actor and his stunt double, amidst a transitional film landscape and the murder of Sharon Tate.

Like Babylon, the movie is set amidst a changing industry and how some actors lose their prevalence and struggle to stay famous. Both movies also showcase the excess of the film industry and its dangers. Both movies feature Margot Robbie, who delivers a magnetic performance.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback