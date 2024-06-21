6 underrated dark comedy movies everyone should watch

Dark comedy movies have many takers. There is something quite appealing about narratives that dabble in serious subjects infused with a touch of humor. The latest dark comedy movie that is creating a buzz is Kinds of Kindness directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Released in theatres today, this anthology film starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Willem Dafoe, among others, contains three stories.

One story follows a man who wants to take charge of his life, another showcases a policeman's concern that his missing wife who has returned recently is an imposter and the third story focuses on a cultist looking for someone destined to become a spiritual leader. After the success of Poor Things (2023), viewers are expecting Lanthimos to deliver yet again in terms of unconventional storytelling.

Fans of the genre who are looking forward to catching Kinds of Kindness in the theatres soon should also add the underrated dark comedy movies from this list to their must-watch list.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources. It contains some spoilers.

Adam's Apples, The Square and four other engaging dark comedy movies that are worth your time

1) Network (1976)

Even though this film came out back in the 70s, the context still holds true in modern times wherein media sensationalization is rampant. In this Sidney Lumet dark comedy movie, UBS Evening News, a fictional evening news program suffers from plummeting ratings.

When the anchor, Howard Beale, played by Peter Finch, learns that the program will be taken off the air, he announces that he will kill himself on air next week. Instead of damage control, the Broadcasting System executives decide to exploit Beale to improve TRP.

There are a lot of issues that this intelligent dark comedy movie brings to the forefront like ageism, exploitation and more. Lumet makes the audience laugh but also gives them plenty to think about after the credits roll.

Where to watch: This classic dark comedy movie can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV.

2) Better Off Dead (1985)

Adolescence isn't easy and John Cusack's character seems to have it especially hard in this Savage Steve Holland movie. High schooler Lane Meyer mainly loves two things, skiing and his girlfriend, Beth, played by Amanda Wyss. But both come crashing down when Beth leaves him for Roy (Aaron Dozier), the captain of the ski team who unfairly rejects Lane during tryouts.

Lane is already dejected with his school life and his eccentric family doesn't exactly help brighten up his mood at home. Eventually, he arrives at the conclusion that he should take his own life but Lane's suicidal attempts fail comically every time.

There is no question that the narrative works mainly because of Cusack's charismatic performance. He aptly portrays the confusion and angst that all teenagers experience. Cinephiles who are biased towards teen movies will especially enjoy this one.

Where to watch: This dark comedy movie is available for streaming on Prime Video.

3) Full Metal Jacket (1987)

War movies are usually a commentary on the consequences of excessive violence and bloodshed. Full Metal Jacket by Stanley Kubrick is no different. The narrative is centered around some young U.S. Marines with a special focus on privates J.T. Davis and Leonard Lawrence, played by Matthew Modine and Vincent D'Onofrio.

From their time in the grueling boot camp under the command of an abusive drill instructor to the harrowing first-hand experiences of the Vietnam War, the dark comedy movie aspires to explore how wars impact the psyche of the soldiers fighting in it.

Kubrick is a name that cinephiles have come to associate with great cinema and while this movie may contain some clichés common to the genre, it is still an engaging watch from start to finish.

Where to watch: Full Metal Jacket can be viewed on Apple TV and Prime Video.

4) Adam's Apples (2005)

In this Danish dark comedy movie, Ulrich Thomsen plays Adam, a Neo-Nazi gang leader who will do anything to be granted parole which includes agreeing to participate in a rehabilitation program. He meets Ivan, a priest played by Mads Mikkelsen. In addition to Adam, Ivan has other charges as well, who have different criminal backgrounds.

Adam is annoyed with Ivan's overtly positive outlook on everything and makes it his personal mission to break his spirit. Given the premise, it is expected for the narrative to carry messages about good and evil, but director Anders Thomas Jensen is able to relay the same in a way that doesn't come off as unnecessarily preachy.

Viewers will also enjoy watching the witty interactions between Mikkelsen and Thomsen's characters who have jarringly opposing views.

Where to watch: This dark comedy movie can be viewed on MUBI and Plex.

5) Death at a Funeral (2007)

It is not common for a funeral to be the premise for a comedy but director Frank Oz finds a way to make it work. Matthew Macfadyen and Rupert Graves play two brothers, Daniel and Robert, who recently lost their father.

Even though Robert is a famous novelist, he refuses to pitch in for the funeral. Already feeling burdened by the expenses, Daniel's frustrations rise when family members question his ability to deliver the eulogy, as they believe Robert would do a better job. To add to his dismay, a stranger arrives at the funeral with a revelation about their father that is nothing short of scandalous.

The well-developed characters, each eccentric in their own way, steal the show. Silly and dark at the same time, there is never really a dull moment in this dark comedy movie that will have you hooked from the get-go.

Where to watch: Death at a Funeral is available for streaming on Prime Video and Netflix.

6) The Square (2017)

When it comes to dark comedies, it would be amiss to leave out the work by Swedish filmmaker, Ruben Östlund, who has a knack for making movies that are satirical in nature. In this dark comedy movie, the story revolves around Christian, an art curator played by Claes Bang. He is in charge of setting up an important exhibit in the X-Royal art museum in Stockholm.

However, work takes a back seat when he ends up losing his smartphone and wallet. He makes some poor choices in order to retrieve them which ends up costing him both personally and professionally.

In The Square, Östlund takes a dig at the decadence that has become part and parcel of the contemporary art world. Bizarre, dark and humorous, this is the kind of movie that viewers will remember for a long time after having watched it.

Where to watch: This engaging dark comedy movie can be streamed on Prime Video.

Cinephiles who enjoy dark comedy movies will not be disappointed with these entertaining titles that cleverly balance serious topics and witty moments.