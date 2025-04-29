7 animated movies to watch if you liked Woody Woodpecker

Woody Woodpecker is a 2017 film adaptation of the classic cartoon icon, who returns in a modern setting, causing chaos in the forest he calls home. Woody sets out to halt the construction when a city lawyer named Lance Walters moves to the countryside to build a house.

Ad

The plot revolves around Woody's ability to outwit everyone, from disgruntled homeowners to inept hunters. He bonds with Tommy, Lance's kid, showing a gentler side behind all the practical jokes. For fans of Woody’s cheeky charm and cartoon mayhem, these seven animated films offer the same spark.

Disclaimer: The details in this article reflect the author's opinions. Reader discretion is advised.

The Angry Birds Movie, Space Jam, and other animated movies similar to Woody Woodpecker

1)The Angry Birds Movie

Ad

Trending

The Angry Birds Movie (Image via Netflix)

For Woody Woodpecker fans, The Angry Birds Movie has everything they could want: cranky birds, a forest full of chaos, and Woody himself. The movie is based on the popular mobile game of the same name. It's about Red, a grumpy bird who gets sent to anger management but ends up saving his island from pigs who want to take it over.

Ad

Neither Red nor Woody fits in. They're annoying, rash, and hard to understand. But when the situation calls for it, they do their best. The movie is a good partner to Woody Woodpecker because it is about birds getting into trouble, has comic humor, and has funny animation.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

2) Space Jam

Space Jam (Image via HBO Max)

Space Jam blends animation and live-action in a story that pits basketball legend Michael Jordan against evil aliens. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes team have to win a basketball game if they are to get their freedom—with some assistance from Jordan. It employs the same overblown comedy and cartoon mechanics seen in Woody Woodpecker.

Ad

Like Woody, the Looney Tunes characters are lighthearted. To go ahead, they use comedy, deft moves, and lots of personality. Dee Bradley Baker voices Daffy Duck and several other characters; Billy West voices Bugs Bunny.

Where to watch: HBO Max

3) Minions

Minions (Image via Amazon Prime)

The funny yellow characters from Despicable Me go on a world tour in Minions to find their perfect evil boss. Their mishaps, which are full of silly words and crazy ideas, sound like classic cartoon chaos. Their loud, surprising, and visual brand of fun goes well with Woody Woodpecker.

Ad

The Minions cause trouble by mistake, not on purpose like Woody does. It still ends up being pure humor, though. Every scene is fun to watch because of their goofy humor and lively animation. Sandra Bullock plays Scarlet Overkill, and Pierre Coffin does the sounds of all the Minions.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Peacock

4) Madagascar

Madagascar (Image via Netflix)

Madagascar is about four zoo animals that get lost in the wild: Marty the zebra, Gloria the hippo, Alex the lion, and Melman the giraffe. Their adventure has both city smarts and wild chaos. Like Woody Woodpecker, the movie is full of physical humor, strange personalities, and strange events.

Ad

The animal hijinks and big personalities keep the pace moving. Woody fans will appreciate the characters’ over-the-top reactions and comedic timing. Ben Stiller voices Alex, Chris Rock voices Marty, David Schwimmer voices Melman, and Jada Pinkett Smith voices Gloria.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

5) Rio

Rio (Image via Disney Plus)

Rio centers on Blu, a rare blue macaw who leaves his cozy domestic life behind and discovers his wild side in Brazil. The tropical setting, vibrant animation, and bird-centered plot make it a natural pick for Woody Woodpecker fans. Blu’s transformation from a pampered pet to a self-sufficient flier mirrors Woody’s wild and free spirit.

Ad

Though Blu is more cautious than Woody, both characters show resilience and charm in their own ways. The film’s colorful visuals and upbeat soundtrack add to the excitement. The voices of the main characters are Jesse Eisenberg (Blu), Anne Hathaway (Jewel), George Lopez (Rafael), and Jemaine Clement (Nigel).

Where to watch: Disney+

6) Over the Hedge

Over the Hedge (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Over the Hedge tells the story of a group of woodland animals who wake from hibernation to find their forest replaced by a suburb. Led by a sneaky raccoon named RJ, they explore the new world of humans. Like Woody Woodpecker, the animals in this film protect their home and stir up mischief along the way.

Ad

Woody and RJ both use tricks and cunning to navigate around humans. The film balances environmental themes with many laughs and a heartwarming message. The voices of the main characters are Bruce Willis (RJ), Garry Shandling (Verne), Steve Carell (Hammy), and Wanda Sykes (Stella).

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

7) Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action brings Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the gang into a globe-trotting live-action adventure with human stars Brendan Fraser, Steve Martin, and Jenna Elfman. The film combines cartoons with the real world—just like Woody Woodpecker—and includes outrageous stunts, zany humor, and fast-paced action.

Ad

Woody Woodpecker causes havoc without thinking twice, as he fits very well with Bugs and Daffy. Captivating viewers from start to finish, this movie epitomizes the same attitude of revolt and comic logic. In this movie, Joe Alaskey voices Daffy Duck as well as Bugs Bunny.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

Woody Woodpecker delivers fun, feathers, and laughter through one bird’s wild quest to defend his turf. Fans of that kind of cartoon madness can enjoy even more with this lineup of animated films, whether it’s the classic toon antics in Space Jam or the heartwarming wildlife adventures in Rio and Madagascar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More