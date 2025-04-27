How does the Woody Woodpecker (2017) movie end?

Woody Woodpecker was released in 2017. The film follows Woody, a mischievous woodpecker living in the Pine Grove forest in Washington. He clashes with Lance Walters, a real estate lawyer from Seattle, who plans to build an investment home on a piece of property near the Canadian border, left to him by his grandfather.

Lance's project faces constant challenges due to Woody's persistent antics. Tensions between Woody and the Walters family escalate throughout the movie, leading to a final confrontation. Woody Woodpecker concludes with Woody playing a crucial role in resolving the main conflict.

After a sequence of events involving human characters and two poachers, Woody becomes an accepted figure within the forest community. The ending of Woody Woodpecker highlights that although Woody maintains his mischievous nature, a mutual understanding is formed between him and the Walters family.

Woody Woodpecker’s plan against the poachers

Woody Woodpecker stands next to a colorful decoy used by the poachers in the 2017 movie, showcasing one of his clever encounters in the forest. (Image via Amazon Prime)

In the final act, Woody Woodpecker shifts focus to a rescue mission. Woody, who had been pursued by taxidermist brothers Nate and Ottis Grimes seeking to capture and sell him, finds himself needing to save Lance Walters, who is kidnapped by the poachers. Nate and Ottis had been targeting Woody throughout the movie to make money.

Woody devises a plan to outwit the Grimes brothers. He joins forces with Tommy Walters, Lance’s son, who had formed a bond with Woody earlier. Woody and Tommy set up traps around the forest, using the environment to their advantage. Woody leads the poachers into a series of traps, causing confusion and ultimately ensuring their capture. Woody uses his speed and knowledge of the forest to turn the situation around.

When the police arrive, they arrest Nate and Ottis, who willingly surrender after becoming frustrated by Woody's antics. Woody’s plan not only rescues Lance but also restores peace to the forest. This sequence emphasizes Woody’s resourcefulness and his role in maintaining balance in his natural habitat.

The Walters family’s decision and Woody’s new life

Woody Woodpecker interacts with his surroundings inside his forest home, a key location in the 2017 film where many pivotal scenes take place. (Image via Amazon Prime)

After Lance is rescued, he comes to realize that constructing a house in the forest was a mistake. Witnessing the damage caused and understanding the importance of preserving the natural environment, Lance decides to abandon his construction project. Lance acknowledges the forest as Woody’s rightful home.

Tommy, who had grown close to Woody during their time together, bids a heartfelt farewell before the family prepares to leave. However, Woody’s story does not end there. While life in the forest resumes, Woody continues his playful activities, showing that he remains unchanged at his core.

Before their departure, Lance, feeling guilty about misjudging Woody, constructs a birdhouse to replace the tree that had been cut down during earlier events. Woody accepts the gift and the new arrangement, symbolizing a fresh understanding between the humans and the woodpecker.

Woody carves "Home Sweet Home" into the birdhouse before accidentally knocking it onto Lance and Tommy’s tent, ending the film with a lighthearted scene.

Woody Woodpecker closes with Woody breaking the fourth wall, speaking directly to the audience. This closing scene maintains the character’s traditional animated spirit and humor. The ending resolves the main conflicts by showing that coexistence between nature and humans is possible, and Woody’s playful yet enduring presence ensures the forest remains lively.

