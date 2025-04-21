7 best Hailee Steinfeld movies and shows to watch if you loved her in Sinners

Hailee Steinfeld plays Mary, a mixed-race woman living in the Mississippi South during the 1930s in Sinners (2025), a Ryan Coogler horror action movie. She is Michael B. Jordan's love interest and has an interesting character, as a white-passing woman in a predominantly black town. Her performance was lauded for its surprising complexity, and she managed to capture and immerse fans in the thick of the plot, ripe with vampires, community dynamics, and heaps of action.

Ad

Before Sinners, Steinfeld has acted in several critically acclaimed and fan-favorite media, showing her acting chops. For fans of Hailee Steinfeld in Sinners, here's a list of shows and movies, including Edge of Seventeen, Dickinson, and Hawkeye, to check out!

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

True Grit, Hawkeye, and other Hailee Steinfeld movies to watch for fans of Sinners

1) True Grit (2010)

Ad

Trending

Steinfeld in her debut movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In Hailee Steinfeld's debut movie, she plays Mattie, a fourteen-year-old farm girl who enlists the help of mean and dismissive law official Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) to take down a hit man named Tom Chaney, who murdered her father. They cross paths with Texas Ranger Labouef (Matt Damon), with a personal vendetta against Chaney and Cogburn.

Ad

The movie received positive reviews from critics and audience alike, with appreciation for Steinfeld's ability to hold her own in her debut movie with big names. Fans of her performance in Sinners will enjoy her standout performance as Mattie. She received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the role.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) Hawkeye (2021)

Steinfeld as Kate Bishop (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

In Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld plays the resourceful and clever Kate Bishop, skilled in archery and combat. She allies with Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, to fight enemies so he can get home right in time for Christmas. Her portrayal of Kate has the right mix of grit and young awkwardness as she is pushed into the spotlight as a superhero and needs to catch up fast. Her performance makes the character believable and relatable.

Ad

Where to watch: Disney+

3) Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Steinfeld in Edge of Seventeen (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Nadine is a moody teenager who has troubled relationships with her family. When her best friend starts dating her older brother Darian, she feels betrayed and turns to the guidance of Max Bruner (Woody Harrelson), her high school teacher. This coming-of-age drama delves into the tumultuous minds of teenagers. Hailee Steinfeld plays Nadine with relatable rage and sullenness. Sinners' fans looking for a more understated performance from the actress about real-life struggles, will enjoy Edge of Seventeen.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Dickinson (2019-2021)

Steinfeld as the titular character (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

A fictionalized version of renowned poet Emily Dickinson's life, Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld as the titular character, navigating life as a budding poet and a woman questioning her sexual and gender identity in 19th-century Amherst, Massachusetts. She weaves heavy emotion, wit, and mystery to give fans a memorable performance, especially through her delivery of poignant poetry.

Ad

Where to watch: Apple TV

5) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (and Across the Spider-Verse)

Gwen Stacy, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Hailee Steinfeld returns to the world of superheroes, but this time, as a voice-over actor for Gwen Stacy, an alternate reality version of Spider-Man's love interest who becomes Spider-Woman in her universe. She gets pulled into Miles Morales' reality, aka, Earth 1610, during a fight against Doctor Octopus. Steinfeld captures Gwen Stacy's duality, her lazy sass and earnestness, perfectly through her cadence and voice modulation. Her performance, and the movie's visual effects, make it a must-watch.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Steinfeld as Emily in Pitch Perfect 2 (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

This musical comedy drama follows the highs and lows of Barden Bellas, a college all-female a cappella group led by Anna Kendrick's Beca Mitchell and Rebel Wilson's Patricia "Fat Amy" Hobart. When Emily Junk (Hailee Steinfeld) joins their group after a scandal, the girls believe they have a shot at redemption. Fans will enjoy her musical performance in Pitch Perfect 2 and its sequel, Pitch Perfect 3. She adds a pop of freshness to the group, and her chemistry with the cast makes the movie a fun watch.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Bumblebee (2018)

Steinfeld in Bumblebee (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Hailee Steinfeld stars as Charlie, the protagonist who teams up with "Bumblebee", a Volkswagen Beetle-turned-Transformer sent to protect his kind from complete annihilation during the Cybertron Civil War. Her performance in this science-fiction action movie is understated but entertaining, making it a fun watch for Sinners fans. She poignantly portrays grief over her father's death and showcases grit and trust in her adventures with Bumblebee.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

Fans of Hailee Steinfeld in Sinners can also check out her other movies and shows like Romeo and Juliet, Arcane, and Ender's Game!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE