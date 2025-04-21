What is Hailee Steinfeld's ethnicity? Sinners actress’ nationality and heritage explored

Ryan Coogler's Sinners is out in theatres and getting praise from critics and audiences. The film, written, produced, and directed by Coogler, is a period action horror film starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role.

Ad

Hailee Steinfeld, known for her work in The Edge of Seventeen, True Grit, and Hawkeye, plays the female lead, Mary. The actress is from California and has a diverse ethnic background with Romanian, Russian, German, African-American, and Filipino ancestry.

Sinners tells the story of twin brothers Elijah and Elias Moore, who leave their dangerous life in Chicago to return to their hometown. However, upon their return, they come face-to-face with an evil beyond comprehension.

Ad

Trending

The film also includes an ensemble of talented cast, including Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Buddy Guy, and Delroy Lindo in prominent roles.

Hailee Steinfeld has a diverse ethnic background

Ad

Ethnic background of Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld, like her character in Sinners, comes from a diverse ethnic background. She was born in Tarzana, California, as per IMDb, to Cheri and Peter Steinfeld. Her mother was an interior designer, and her father, a personal fitness trainer.

Peter Steinfeld is of Ashkenazi Jewish descent, while Cheri Steinfeld is Filipino, African-American, British Isles, and German, giving Hailee a mixed ethnicity. Her late maternal grandfather, Ricardo Domasin, was half Filipino and half African-American. While her maternal grandmother's ancestry is English, German, Scottish, and Irish, as per IMDb.

Ad

In the film, her character's mixed ethnicity becomes an important aspect of the story. Mary reveals that one of her grandparents was black.

A brief look at Hailee Steinfeld's career

Hailee Steinfeld began her career as a child artist with the western film True Grit, directed by the Coen Brothers. She became one of the youngest actresses to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance.

Ad

As a teenager, she became part of several popular films such as Begin Again, the Pitch Perfect film series, and The Edge of Seventeen. She has also worked as a voice actress in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Arcane. Hailee also found success in television as she appeared as Emily Dickinson in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson and Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye television series.

Apart from a successful acting career, the actress has also maintained a singing career, releasing hit singles such as Love Myself, Starving, Most Girls, and Let Me Go, among several others.

Ad

What is Sinners about?

Ad

Sinners is a supernatural horror flick that also deals with larger social issues through its story. The plot is set in the 1930s and focuses on the twin brothers Elise and Elijah, both played by Michael B. Jordan. They return from Chicago and open a juke joint for the local black community. They discover local talent to perform in the joint.

However, soon they come face-to-face with a dangerous force. Coogler makes a social commentary while providing an entertaining narrative. The film boasts incredible music and performances from the cast. Here's the official synopsis of the film:

Ad

"Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian have produced the film with Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho.

Stay tuned for more news and information on Sinners and other such films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE