How many post-credits scenes are there in Sinners?

Ryan Coogler's new horror film starring Michael B. Jordan, Sinners, opened in movie theaters nationwide on Friday, April 18, 2025. It's the fifth reunion of Coogler and Jordan, who previously collaborated in the two Black Panther movies and Creed, among others. In Sinners, Coogler and Jordan bring a period action horror set in the 1932 Mississippi Delta, with Jordan playing the dual role of twin brothers.
Now that the movie is in theaters, fans will likely want to find out if they have to hang around once the credits start rolling, as most films nowadays include extra content during and after the credits. Those watching Sinners may want to stick around a bit as the film offers not one but two post-credit scenes. The first one comes while the credits are rolling, and the second right after the credits.
Besides Jordan, the movie also stars Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Hailee Steinfeld, and Wunmi Mosaku. At the time of writing, the horror film has already amassed a 98% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 97% rating from audiences.
Post-credits scenes fans can expect in Sinners
There are two post-credits scenes that fans should keep an eye out for when watching Sinners. The first one appears after the initial wave of credits, and the second one, a shorter scene, plays out after the rest of the credits.
In the first post-credits scene, it's confirmed that Sammie went on to have a good life and achieved his dreams after the ending. The scene features an older version of Sammie, 60 years later, in a blues club playing guitar, serving as the culmination of his dreams of becoming a famous and successful musician.
The scene also confirms the fate of the two vampires, Stack and Mary, whose final fates were left in a cliffhanger at the end. Decked in their '90s finest, they visited Sammie in the club to make an offer of immortality now that he's nearing the end of his life, which he refused.
Meanwhile, the second, much shorter post-credits scene features a young Sammie. He is seen singing This Little Light of Mine, seemingly showing the beginning of his musical dreams.
End credits usually serve one of two purposes. It either ties up the loose ends in the storyline or teases a new plot for a possible sequel. In the case of Sinners, neither of the two post-credits scenes serves as a springboard for a sequel.
A glimpse of the plot
The horror vampire film centers on Michael B. Jordan's character as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. They lived troubled lives before deciding to return to their hometown in the Mississippi Delta for a fresh start, only to find even bigger threats waiting for them there.
They opened a juke joint and hired their cousin Sammie (played by Miles Caton), who is an aspiring blues musician, to provide the entertainment, among other musicians. However, there is an Irish immigrant vampire who is attracted to Sammie's music, which is teased to transcend different realms.
As the party attendees are converted into a horde of vampires, the survivors must fight their way and survive the night. However, the vampires are not their only enemy, as come morning, the KKK is also coming for them. Coogler also hinted, per Deadline, that vampires are not the only supernatural element featured in the movie.
Michael B. Jordan's Sinners is now available to watch in cinemas nationwide.