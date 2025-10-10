7 best movies to watch if you like The Devil Wears Prada

Few workplace comedies have achieved the lasting cult appeal of David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada. In the film, aspiring journalist Andy Sachs lands a job as an assistant to the powerful and terrifying editor of a high-fashion magazine, Miranda Priestly.

By blending sharp fashion satire with the common struggles of demanding entry-level jobs and tough bosses, the 2006 hit became an icon for stylish ambition and personal sacrifice. Viewers who love its mix of stylish escapism and workplace drama often finish the movie wanting more.

The following seven films echo The Devil Wears Prada in various ways: some depict the fashion magazine world, others explore the "newbie versus tough boss" dynamic, and several celebrate the moment when personal values triumph over climbing the corporate ladder.

Disclaimer: The following movies are ranked in no particular order. This article solely contains the writer’s opinion.

The Proposal, Set It Up, and five other must-watch movies for fans of The Devil Wears Prada

1. The Intern (2015)

The Intern (2015) (Image via Prime Video)

Robert De Niro plays Ben Whittaker, a 70-year-old widower who joins a senior intern program at a Brooklyn-based e-commerce fashion start-up. Assigned to founder Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway), Ben becomes an unexpected advisor amid the pressures of her role and her struggle to balance being a CEO and a mother.

The story flips the typical boss-assistant dynamic, showing that experience can challenge fresh energy just as much. Writer-director Nancy Meyers uses her familiar warm settings and comfortable clothes to tell a subtle story of modern female leadership in business.

Where The Devil Wears Prada shows an assistant questioning her ethics, The Intern follows a founder learning to accept help without seeing it as a flaw; the growing respect between them reflects the development Miranda Priestly aims to encourage in Andy.

2. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) (Image via Netflix)

Magazine columnist Andie Anderson takes on a challenge to ruin a new relationship quickly, while advertising executive Ben Barry bets with coworkers that he can make any woman fall in love with him in ten days. Their plans clash over shared movie nights, caring for a Chinese crested dog, and an uncomfortable Knicks game, turning Manhattan into a spot for competing magazine ideas and hurt feelings.

Although the plot relies on typical rom-com tricks, the glamorous magazine setting stands out. The intense editorial pressure echoes Andy Sachs’s start in Runway’s demanding world in The Devil Wears Prada. Kate Hudson’s Andie is as fashionable and driven as Andy, while Matthew McConaughey’s confident Ben is reminiscent of the early Nate, unaware of the effort women put into succeeding at work.

3. Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) (Image via Prime Video)

Hoping for a job at New York’s leading fashion magazine, shopping-obsessed Rebecca Bloomwood ends up working at a finance journal where her shopping stories become popular articles.

As her debts grow and designer sales beckon, Rebecca must confront her spending habits before they ruin her job, friendship, and new romance with practical editor Luke Brandon. Based on Sophie Kinsella’s best-seller, the film showcases Manhattan’s bright store windows and lively displays. It creates the same overwhelming visual experience that greeted Andy in Miranda’s clean offices.

Isla Fisher’s lively awkwardness eases the shopping critique, placing the story between fun fantasy and a warning, an ambitious balance that The Devil Wears Prada achieved with high heels.

4. The Proposal (2009)

The Proposal (2009) (Image via Hulu)

Canadian book editor Margaret Tate risks losing her job in New York unless she tricks her reliable assistant Andrew Paxton into a fake marriage. A trip to his Alaskan family home reveals social differences, immigration checks, and feelings neither leader nor helper knew they had.

Anne Hathaway’s Andy sees Miranda use power with cool control in The Devil Wears Prada; here, Sandra Bullock flips it around as the boss who needs her employee’s help to stay, creating a fun role reversal. The out-of-place humor in Sitka’s rural customs replaces The Devil Wears Prada’s fashion walks with casual clothes, but the conflict between career goals and ethics remains central.

5. 27 Dresses (2008)

27 Dresses (2008) (Image via Disney+)

Constant bridesmaid Jane Nichols has supported 27 friends’ weddings while quietly liking her boss, George. When her sister grabs George, and a New York Journal reporter follows Jane for a wedding story, she begins to face the toll of always saying yes and starts thinking about her own wedding.

Katherine Heigl’s Jane is like Andy Sachs in the wedding world: skilled, giving too much, and seeking approval. The collection of colorful dresses in 27 Dresses works like Andy’s thick sweater: a funny image that highlights fitting in versus being yourself.

6. Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City (2008) (Image via Netflix)

Four years after the acclaimed HBO series finale, Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding plans with Mr. Big hit problems with Vogue photo shoots, designer fittings, and a last-minute breakup that leads her friends to a Mexican spa getaway.

Facing Big’s regret and a Vivienne Westwood gown abandoned at the altar, the group deals with forgiveness, financial independence, and the challenges of tall heels. Although broader in scope than The Devil Wears Prada, the film dives into the same world of luxury fashion.

Sex and the City even features a Vogue appearance styled by Patricia Field, the costume designer who brought Prada’s world to life. Carrie’s journey from pain to renewal mirrors Andy’s realization after leaving Runway: that career achievements can feel empty without real connections, as depicted in The Devil Wears Prada.

7. Set It Up (2018)

Set It Up (2018) (Image via Netflix)

Two overworked assistants in New York, detail-focused Harper and personal assistant Charlie, plan to set up their demanding bosses to free up their own time. As pretend dates turn into real feelings, they realize fixing others’ love lives is simpler than changing their own career paths.

This Netflix comedy is inspired by The Devil Wears Prada’s tough-boss concept, highlighting media and finance jobs as exhausting overwork. Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell demonstrate the same stressed vibe Anne Hathaway had while rushing for coffee, while Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs bring Miranda-like pressure with cool efficiency.

Conclusion

Whether viewers want the fashion glamour, the conflict between career and identity, or the joy of an assistant standing up for themselves, each film on this list draws from The Devil Wears Prada’s core appeal.

From Nancy Meyers’s warm offices to Sex and the City’s stylish streets, these stories show that work challenges feel more vivid in heels, but personal values always remain in style.

