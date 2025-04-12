7 comedies to watch if you liked Jack and Jill

Jack and Jill (2011) is Adam Sandler at his quintessential best, with physical comedy, dramatic situations, and a low-stakes goofball storyline. Jack (Adam Sandler) dreads the holiday season because his sister, Jill (also Adam Sandler) loves crashing his party... and his vibes. But things are different this time.

Fans of Sandler's brand of fun enjoy his quips and silly banter in wholesome family drama. The film also stars Al Pacino (as Al Pacino) to add to chaotic hilarity. While the movie received middling reviews, the movie is a good pick if fans are looking for a silly entertainer.

Fans of Jack and Jill can also check out more such movies!

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Grown Ups, Vacation, and other comedies for Jack and Jill fans

1) Grown Ups (2010)

The cast of Grown Ups (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Fans looking for an Adam Sandler movie in the same vein as Jack and Jill--silly, low-stakes, and goofy-- should check out this film where five friends reunite in adulthood to celebrate their late middle school football coach. Hilarity ensues when their rival basketball team from middle school challenges them to another match.

Starring Adam Sandler, David Spade, Chris Rock, Kevin Schneider, and Salma Hayek, the movie is for fans who want a no-brainer entertainer.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Vacation (2015)

The cast of Vacation (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Family comedy meets an epic road trip in this movie starring Ed Helms, Christina Applegate, and an ensemble cast for the ages. Fans of movies with decades-long lore will enjoy exploring the "National Lampoon Vacation" series, with this being the most recent one.

Jack and Jill viewers should check out this comedy about a family traveling cross-country to try and fix their rocky relationship. The wholesome theme of 'family first' is similar to the Sandler flick.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Step Brothers (2008)

Reilly and Farrell in Step Brothers (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

A middle-aged child at heart Dale (John C. Reilly) still lives with his widowed father Robert. His life turns upside down when Robert marries Nancy, a divorced single mom to middle-aged Brennan (Will Ferrell). The odd family tries to make it work, with the stepbrothers always at odds.

Fans of slapstick comedy who wanted a more outrageous premise in Jack and Jill will enjoy this oddball movie about immature step-siblings who finally find their way in the world.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) Just go with it (2011)

Aniston and Sandler in Just Go With It (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Dr. Daniel Maccabee's lies turn into a comedy of errors when his new girlfriend Palmer (Brooklyn Decker) invites his nonexistent ex-wife and children on vacation. Now, the plastic surgeon must find a fake ex-wife. Who better than his assistant and single mother Katherine Murphy (Jennifer Aniston)?

Fans of Adam Sandler's humor and chaotic energy in Jack and Jill will enjoy this family comedy-drama about falling in love when one least expects it. Get ready for a sappy ending!

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Pleasantville (1998)

Bickering twins Danny and Jennifer (Tobey Maguire and Resse Witherspoon) have a chance encounter with a mysterious TV repair man, whose remote control transports them into a 1950s sitcom called Pleasantville. The twins must use their smarts to navigate their new life and return home.

More sibling dynamics, funny situations, and an interesting premise await fans of Jack and Jill!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6) Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Sandler in the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Considered one of Adam Sandler's best works, this absurdist rom-com follows Barry Egan and the strange events that led to his encounter with the love of his life. The film seamlessly blends Sandler's comedic timing with unsettling themes like anxiety and loneliness, to give fans an interesting viewing experience.

Jack and Jill fans will see Sandler in a completely new light, enjoying his versatility and range as a comedy actor.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Wayne in Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Scientist Wayne Szalinski invents a shrinking device and accidentally shrinks his children Nick and Russ in the process. Worse, he believes he has thrown them in the garbage. Wayne must find them and reverse the shrinking before it's too late.

Jack and Jill fans might not have expected this movie to make the cut, but the funny family dynamics, the wholesome premise, and the promise of nostalgia put this movie right up their alley!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fans can also check out Grown Ups 2 and other Adam Sandler movies!

