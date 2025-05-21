7 documentaries to watch if you liked 'A Deadly American Marriage'

A Deadly American Marriage, streaming on Netflix, dives deep into a real-life tragedy that feels stranger than fiction. The film follows the unraveling of Jason Corbett’s life after moving from Ireland to America, where love, loss, and suspicion collide. His marriage to Molly Martens, once filled with hope, ends in a shocking crime that splits families and communities.

Ad

The narrative reveals itself via interviews, courtroom recordings, and heartfelt testimonies, providing no simple solutions. A section of viewers was captivated by the suspense and genuine feeling, whereas others experienced irritation due to the unresolved queries and the documentary's reluctance to take a stance. The film's power comes from its knack for keeping viewers uncertain, compelling a reflection on the chaotic, intricate truths hidden behind news stories

Anyone left haunted by the twists and turns of A Deadly American Marriage will find plenty more to unpack in these seven documentaries exploring love, betrayal, and the search for truth.

Ad

Trending

American Murder: The Family Next Door, Dirty John: The Dirty Truth, and 5 other documentaries similar to A Deadly American Marriage.

1) American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020)

a still from American Murder: The Family Next Door (image via Netflix)

American Murder: The Family Next Door is a haunting true crime documentary that reconstructs the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children using real-time digital evidence—text messages, bodycam footage, and social media posts. No actors. No reenactments. Just the chilling reality of a family's final days, seen through their own words and images.

Ad

It’s the kind of story that creeps in slowly, then hits like a brick. Much like A Deadly American Marriage, it exposes the darkness hiding in plain sight, within a marriage that looked picture-perfect. The pacing is tight, the emotion unfiltered, and the silence between conversations says more than words ever could. For those gripped by the emotional tension and relationship unraveling in A Deadly American Marriage, this one lands just as hard.

Ad

2) Dirty John: The Dirty Truth (2019)

Ad

Dirty John: The Dirty Truth digs beneath the surface of a charming conman’s lies to expose the real faces behind the podcast-turned-headline. This true crime documentary unpacks John Meehan’s long trail of manipulation, stolen identities, and terrifying abuse—all wrapped in a façade of romance. Interviews with his victims and family members paint a chilling picture of control masked as affection.

The danger didn’t begin with violence—it began with charm. For fans of A Deadly American Marriage, the themes hit familiar notes: toxic love, hidden trauma, and a slow-burning descent into darkness. But this one adds a razor edge, cutting into how easily trust can turn deadly. Raw, intimate, and disturbingly relatable. Dirty John: The Dirty Truth is streaming now on Netflix. A natural next watch after A Deadly American Marriage.

Ad

3) The Confession Tapes (2017)

A still from The Confession Tapes (image via Netflix)

The Confession Tapes is a gripping documentary series that questions everything. Each episode examines real cases where people confessed to murder, then claimed those confessions were false. Through interrogation footage, legal analysis, and interviews, it reveals how pressure, fear, and flawed systems can twist the truth. No dramatics.

Ad

Just chilling facts and heartbreaking doubt. Like A Deadly American Marriage, it blurs the line between guilt and innocence, love and control. It’s not just about the crime—it’s about how people get trapped in someone else’s version of the story. For those drawn to the psychological weight and emotional unraveling in A Deadly American Marriage, this series hits a similar nerve. Quietly devastating, endlessly unsettling. The Confession Tapes is streaming on Netflix.

Ad

4) What Jennifer Did (2024)

a still from What Jennifer Did (image via Netflix)

What Jennifer Did unravels the shocking case of Jennifer Pan, a young woman who orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot against her parents. The documentary walks through her double life—dutiful daughter on one side, secret rebel on the other—and how years of lies built up to one brutal night. Told through police footage, interrogation tapes, and digital trails, the story unfolds like a psychological thriller.

Ad

But it’s all real. For anyone gripped by the emotional complexity and unraveling relationships in A Deadly American Marriage, this one hits hard. It’s not just about the crime—it’s about the layers of pressure, fear, and identity behind it. The tension builds slowly, then shatters. What Jennifer Did is streaming on Netflix. If A Deadly American Marriage lingered in the mind, this one won’t let go either.

Ad

5) The Confession Killer (2019)

a still from The Confession Killer (image via Netflix)

The Confession Killer explores the chilling case of Henry Lee Lucas, a man who confessed to hundreds of murders, many he likely didn’t commit. At first, he seemed like a monstrous serial killer. But the truth is far murkier. Through interviews, footage, and investigation, the documentary reveals how a flawed system clung to easy answers.

Ad

Like A Deadly American Marriage, it’s a story about deception, belief, and the damage done when people stop asking questions. The emotional weight hits just as hard, with the same slow-burn tension and moral unease. The Confession Killer is streaming on Netflix. For those drawn to the psychological unraveling in A Deadly American Marriage, this one’s a haunting follow-up.

6) The Vow (2020)

a still from The Vow (image via HBO)

The Vow pulls back the curtain on NXIVM, a self-help group that turned into a dangerous cult. It’s a chilling look at how people get drawn into manipulation disguised as empowerment. Through intimate interviews and shocking revelations, the documentary reveals the dark control lurking beneath the surface. Much like A Deadly American Marriage, it’s about trust twisted into something toxic, where love and loyalty become tools of harm.

Ad

The story unfolds slowly but with growing intensity, holding attention tight. For those fascinated by the psychological tension and hidden dangers in A Deadly American Marriage, The Vow offers another powerful, unsettling journey. Streaming now on HBO Max.

7) Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke (2025)

a still from Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke (image via Hulu)

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke exposes the disturbing truth behind a once-beloved family vlogger. Known for wholesome parenting content, Ruby Franke’s online image masked a much darker reality—one of control, abuse, and emotional manipulation. The documentary traces her downfall, revealing how the image of a perfect family can hide serious harm.

Ad

Like A Deadly American Marriage, it peels back the layers of a relationship gone wrong, showing how appearances deceive and trust can be weaponized. It's unsettling, intimate, and impossible to ignore. For those drawn to the hidden toxicity and emotional unraveling in A Deadly American Marriage, this is a natural next watch. Streaming now on Hulu.

Each of these documentaries peels back the curtain on love, lies, and the quiet unraveling of trust. If A Deadly American Marriage left a mark, these stories will stay with you just as long.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More