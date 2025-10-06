7 Emily Blunt Movies to Watch if You Loved Her in 'The Smashing Machine'

Emily Blunt has always known how to merge with her character. In The Smashing Machine, she embodies the role of the wife of a fighter struggling with his demons. Her acting cuts deep. It captures the profound agony of caring for someone who fails to stop fighting themselves.

This role adds another dimension to her already remarkable profession. Emily Blunt moves between genres like water, looking for new paths. She has explored genres such as drama, action, horror, and musicals with equal conviction.

Every character feels authentic and raw. Her ability to transform makes her one of the most compelling actresses of this generation. Whether she's battling creatures in silence or navigating palace intrigue, Emily Blunt brings honesty to every moment. For viewers who liked The Smashing Machine, these seven films will engage them even further.

1) Sicario

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Emily Blunt rarely ventures into such brutal territory. Sicario throws an FBI agent into the dangerous world of cartel warfare along the Mexican border. She accompanies a task force that rewrites the rules with every operation. What starts as a pursuit of justice warps into something unrecognizable. Emily Blunt plays Kate Macer, a woman who believes in right and wrong until those concepts turn to ash. Her character witnesses violence strip away everything she thought she knew.

The movie offers little to no comfort or heroic tale. It is an unflinching portrait of how war transforms everyone who comes into contact with it. Emily Blunt delivers a performance that simmers with resilient power. Her character's transformation mirrors the viewer's discomfort.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) A Quiet Place

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Emily Blunt speaks volumes without making a sound in this thriller. The movie unfolds in a world where alien creatures hunt anything that makes noise.

A family manages to escape through absolute silence. One mistake can end their lives. Emily Blunt embodies the role of Evelyn Abbott, a mother fighting to keep her kids alive against difficult odds.

The movie strips away words and leaves only honest emotion. Every glance carries the weight of survival, and each movement becomes a calculated risk. Emily Blunt conveys love, fear, and iron determination through her body language alone. The tension wraps viewers. Her real life relationship with director John Krasinski is evident in their on-screen pairing.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) The Devil Wears Prada

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Emily Blunt knows how to steal scenes from legends. The Devil Wears Prada launched her into Tinseltown's spotlight with surgical precision.

She embodies the role of Emily Charlton, a senior assistant who treats her job like a religion. Her character is steadfast and driven by a burning ambition.

Emily Blunt takes what could have been a caricature and makes her overwhelmingly human. Her comedic instincts are razor sharp. The movie dissects the cost of climbing to the top in an industry built on image.The actress matches the intensity with Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep without breaking a sweat.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Edge of Tomorrow

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Blunt has the potential to become an action icon when the role demands it. This movie casts her as Rita Vrataski, a legendary soldier who has become humanity's last hope.

The movie traps its characters in a time loop where death just translates to starting over. Emily Blunt trains a reluctant warrior to fight an alien invasion that looks invincible.

She is all focus and muscle and quiet fury. The role demanded grueling and physical preparation. Blunt reportedly handled her own stunts, making it look effortless. Her character never softens even as the story twists in unexplained directions. The movie weaves action with clever science fiction storytelling.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Wild Target

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie is a quirky British comedy about a hitman who falls in love with his target. Blunt embodies the role of Rose, a con artist with a talent for stealing from those who are dangerous. When a professional killer is hired to eliminate her, he chooses protection over payment. The movie toys with noir conversations while keeping its tongue firmly in cheek.

Blunt makes Rose quite charming despite her criminal abilities. She brings a lightness that balances the intense premise. Her chemistry with Bill Nighy generates most of the movie's best moments. Emily Blunt displays her range by making comedy look as natural as drama.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Looper

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Blunt, as a performer, often anchors complex stories with emotional nuance and depth. This movie explores the weight of choices and the complexities of time travel. Blunt portrays Sara, a mother defending her son from an isolated land. Her character keeps secrets that slowly reshape everything viewers think they understand.

The movie asks whether people are prisoners of their own nature. Blunt brings warmth to the character, which is ironically soaked in violence. Her scenes give the intricate plot a beating heart. She makes viewers invest in her character's desperate fight for her kid's future.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Young Victoria

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Young Victoria chronicles Queen Victoria's formative years on the throne and her romance with Prince Albert. Blunt portrays the monarch as both uncertain and powerful. She portrays Victoria navigating intense court politics while seeking genuine love.

Her performance feels personal despite the lavish period trappings. The costumes are vibrant, but the emotional core stays grounded. Blunt brings a historical icon to life as a flesh-and-blood woman with recognizable struggles. The movie displays her mastery of dramatic content.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven Emily Blunt movies to watch if you liked her in The Smashing Machine

