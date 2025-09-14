7 Florence Pugh movies that you should try

Florence Pugh’s rise from indie-film star to global powerhouse has happened quickly, yet feels earned. Recalling a young Kate Winslet, Florence Pugh combines skill with raw emotion, refusing to give easy answers about her characters.

Her filmography is worth exploring, as each role offers a different view of morality, desire, and belonging. Across barely a decade, Florence Pugh has moved from small British dramas to big Marvel films without losing her unique style.

Directors like Greta Gerwig, Ari Aster, and Christopher Nolan have used her ability to make intense stories feel real. The following seven titles show her range and how she shapes modern film storytelling.

Disclaimer: The following series are ranked in no particular order. This article solely contains the writer’s opinion.

7 must-watch Florence Pugh movies that you should try

1) Lady Macbeth (2016)

A still from Lady Macbeth (Image via Apple TV+)

In rural 1860s England, an unhappily married young woman starts a secret affair that leads to murder as she fights for freedom. Director William Oldroyd’s tense drama focuses the camera on Florence Pugh's calm face as events unfold.

The result is a period drama that feels more like psychological horror than a traditional historical film. Pugh’s Katherine Lester is no simple rebel; she lets desire show behind a stiff exterior until freedom blends with madness. By not seeking sympathy, she makes viewers question her actions.

Cinematographer Ari Wegner’s pale color scheme makes every drop of blood stand out. The widescreen framing places Pugh inside doorframes, showing societal limits before the violence begins. The film turned a 20-year-old newcomer into a festival breakout.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

2) Midsommar (2019)

A still from Midsommar (Image via HBO Max)

A grief-stricken psychology student joins her distant boyfriend at a remote Swedish midsummer festival that turns into a pagan nightmare.

In Midsommar, director Ari Aster moves folk-horror elements into the constant daylight of Sweden, using brightness to heighten the terror. Pugh anchors the story as Dani Ardor, a woman whose grief is taken over by a group's strange rituals.

Florence Pugh shows a careful emotional progression from panic to numbness and finally surrender. Her eyes reflect a growing disconnection, ending in a final, interpretable smile.

Where to watch: HBO Max

3) Little Women (2019)

A still from Little Women (Image via Netflix)

Director Greta Gerwig’s non-linear take on Little Women mixes childhood joy with adult challenges based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Pugh plays Amy March, the sister often seen as the spoiled one. Instead of defending Amy, Pugh shows how practicality can be a form of realism when money issues affect every choice.

Switching between selfishness and clarity, Pugh reveals the link between spite and survival. Her speech on marriage as "an economic proposition" is a bold statement. The performance earned her an Oscar nomination for supporting actress.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Fighting with My Family (2019)

A still from Fighting with My Family (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This biopic follows the journey of a WWE wrestler from her working-class life in Norwich to winning the Divas Championship. In Fighting with My Family, writer-director Stephen Merchant creates an uplifting story that still examines the cost of turning identity into entertainment.

Florence Pugh fully becomes Saraya Bevis, known in the ring as Paige, with an accent that shifts from British roots to American style. Beyond the physical change, Pugh shows how performance becomes survival when everyone pushes different roles on her.

Training scenes highlight real injuries, yet her ego and drive remain visible. The result feels like a sports film focused on real struggle.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) Black Widow (2021)

A still from Black Widow (Image via Disney+)

Set between Civil War and Infinity War, Marvel’s spy thriller Black Widow brings Natasha Romanoff together with a makeshift Russian spy family. Pugh joins the MCU as Yelena Belova, a second-generation assassin whose sharp humor cuts through the franchise’s serious tone.

The actor’s timing makes the lines feel grounded in realism. Beyond the jokes, Florence Pugh shows the trauma behind them; every move hides alertness from her training. She did most of her own action for the rough fights designed by stunt teams.

The realism worked: Yelena’s style inspired many fans and led to her return in the MCU movie Thunderbolts.

Where to watch: Disney+

6) The Wonder (2022)

A still from The Wonder (Image via Netflix)

Director Sebastián Lelio’s psychological period piece, The Wonder, places an English nurse in 1862 Ireland to watch a girl who claims to live without food.

Florence Pugh plays Lib Wright, a trained nurse whose logical approach weakens under local beliefs and her own hidden grief. The film blends miracle claims with medical questions in a subtle power struggle.

With limited dialogue, Pugh conveys doubt through her actions and careful checks on the girl. Her face shifts between suspicion and openness, showing the tension between science and faith. Her building anger speaks to modern frustrations over bodily autonomy.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Oppenheimer (2023)

A still from Oppenheimer (Image via Peacock)

Director Christopher Nolan’s IMAX biopic drama Oppenheimer examines the father of the atomic bomb across three timelines.

Florence Pugh appears in a brief but important role as Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist whose stormy affair with J. Robert Oppenheimer highlights his inner conflicts. The role requires her to intensely capture the film’s ethical themes.

Pugh's character delivers key ideas in quick moments. Her first close-up shows curiosity, attraction, and disagreement without words. She moves from light talk to deep despair within a single shot during a breakdown. The performance’s brevity makes it memorable.

Where to watch: Peacock

Florence Pugh’s first decade offers acting that is both approachable and deep. These seven titles follow a theme of power, who has it, who lacks it, and how acting can challenge that balance.

