7 John Wick characters who should appear in Ballerina 2

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina takes John Wick fans back into the world of slick action sequences through the eyes of Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas). After her dad is fatally wounded by the Cult members they try to escape from, she is taken under Winston Scott's wing and trains hard as a ballerina and an assassin. Then, she takes on the Cult that killed her father.

Ad

Directed by Len Wiseman, the movie is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, putting Eve squarely in the middle of the universe that contains fan favorite characters and well-hated antagonists who can make appearances if there is a sequel to the spin-off.

Ballerina opens John Wick fans up to the idea of crossovers within the franchise, so a few unmissable characters like Sofia Al-Azwar and The Bowery King can make a potential sequel even better.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Readers' discretion is advised.

The Bowery King, Sofia Al-Azwar, and other characters who should appear in Ballerina 2

1) The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne)

Laurence Fishburne plays The Bowery King (Image via Lionsgate)

The Bowery King first appeared in John Wick: Chapter 2 as the character nobody could properly pin down. He ran a soup kitchen, but it was a front for an underground intelligence network in New York City. He allied with John Wick solely due to his hatred for The High Table. Other than that, nobody knows his origin story.

Ad

As one of the most beloved characters in the franchise, The Bowery King would fit perfectly in Ballerina's world. By the end of the movie, The Cult placed a huge bounty on Eve's capture, putting her in an exposed position for the potential sequel, and fans know of a particular soup kitchen owner who could help her get out of the situation. If he were to appear in the sequel, it would give the writers a chance to expand on his enigmatic nature and give fans some answers about his backstory.

Ad

2) Caine (Donnie Yen)

Donnie Yen is set to direct the Caine spin-off (Image via Lionsgate)

The slick and stylish blind assassin Caine captivated fans from the moment he stepped onto the screen in John Wick: Chapter 4. Marquis Vincent de Garmont blackmailed him into shooting Wick by threatening to hurt his daughter, and their final pistol duel signalled the end of John Wick's saga as fans know it.

Ad

Caine's appearance in a potential Ballerina sequel would be an exciting twist for fans, as his morally ambiguous presence could go either way in Eve's storyline. Would he be a friend or a foe? Since the character is getting his own confirmed spin-off, directed by Donnie Yen himself, his appearance could fuel both Eve's and his own storyline.

3) Sofia Al-Azwar (Halle Berry)

Halle Berry plays Sofia (Image via Lionsgate)

With a fierceness that matched Keanu Reeves' magnetic screen presence, Halle Berry played Sofia Al-Azwar, who appeared in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum as the manager of the Continental's Casablanca branch. Flanked by her regal Belgian Malinois hounds, who stole the show during what was arguably one of the best fight sequences in the franchise, Sofia allied with Wick to fight the High Table, but hasn't appeared since.

Ad

Her inclusion in Ballerina 2 would definitely deepen the intrigue and stylish, women-led fight scenes, while adding more gravitas to her role. Maybe fans would be able to see more of her origin story and the fate of her unknown daughter. While they aren't geographically aligned, who knows what a sequel might bring?

4) The Sommelier (Peter Serafinowicz)

The Sommelier (Image via Lionsgate)

Wire and food pairing? No, that's not the Continental Rome's style. More like firearms and spy pairing with The Sommelier ready to serve up some classy ammunition in his suave and discreet way. While Peter Serafinowicz's character had very little screen time, his charm catapulted him to fan-favorite status immediately.

Ad

This is why his appearance in Ballerina 2 would be an unexpected delight. While Eve has her own arms dealer at the Continental, seeing him pop up and supply arms to a certain long-haired spy would be interesting.

5) Mr. Nobody (Shamier Anderson)

The bounty hunter Mr. Nobody (Image via Lionsgate)

Mr. Nobody, aka The Tracker, is one of the most recent additions to the John Wick franchise. As a skilled bounty hunter, he went after John Wick on the Marquis' orders to hit the jackpot. But when Wick saved his dog from being killed by Chidi, he had a change of heart and switched sides, even being upset after the duel that took Wick's life.

Ad

Mr Nobody is a stealthy character in the franchise, and his appearance in Ballerina 2 wouldn't be all too surprising, knowing he appears wherever he is needed, for a price. With a bounty over Eve's head, who better than a bounty hunter to go after her in the next part?

6) Cassian (Common)

Rapper Common plays Cassian (Image via Lionsgate)

Cassian is one of the many people who come after John Wick in Chapter 2. While his role was limited as the bodyguard of the D'Antonio crime family, he managed to leave an indelible mark on the franchise. His duel with Wick in a crowded area with silenced guns and a knife to the heart is still considered one of the more iconic fights.

Ad

While the fate of Cassian's career with his crime family is uncertain, his return to the franchise through Ballerina 2 would be an exciting surprise and add a layer to its deep lore. Maybe he switched jobs and might cross paths with Eve in New York after a brief stint in Rome.

7) The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon)

Kate Dillon plays the role (Image via Lionsgate)

A universally hated villain from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Dillon's character sweeps into the New York Continental and later The Soup Kitchen to inform Winston and The Bowery King that they must step down from their positions for aiding John Wick in killing Santino D'Antonio. The Adjudicator sends assassins after Wick for his crimes.

Ad

While she was only doing her job, her interference was a thorn in Wick's side, making her a viable threat. Moreover, she crossed paths with The Director from the Ruska Roma on her quest for justice, making her more relevant in Ballerina's storyline. It would be interesting to see how Eve tackles her heavy-handed authority.

Catch Ballerina in theaters worldwide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More