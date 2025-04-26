7 movies to watch if you liked Bullet Train Explosion

Bullet Train Explosion (2025) is a high-stakes action thriller movie starring Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Kanata Hosoda, Nan, and an ensemble cast. Train manager Kazuya Takaichi's seemingly normal day is derailed when an anonymous caller threatens to explode the Hayabusa 60 train with thousands of passengers inside if the train goes below 100 kmph. His ask? One hundred billion yen from all citizens of Japan.

Ad

The movie was released on Netflix on 23rd April and received fairly positive reviews from fans. It was lauded for blending a thrilling premise with a message about everyday working-class heroes.

Fans of Bullet Train Explosion will enjoy other speed-based thrillers below!

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

The Bullet Train, Speed, and other movies to watch for fans of Bullet Train Explosion

1) The Bullet Train (1975)

Ad

Trending

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Eurekaentertainment)

Bullet Train Explosion pays homage to this 1975 action thriller directed by Junya Sato. The film follows a similar premise, with a group of men desperate for money deciding to take a whole bullet train hostage for a large ransom.

Ad

Director Shinji Higuchi was heavily inspired by this OG Japanese action thriller and uses the same premise with a modern twist. His version explores present-day concepts like social media and how they can impact a high-stakes situation like a bomb on a bullet train. It zooms out and shows the situation's impact on the world.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Speed (1994)

Reeves and Bullock in Speed (Image via Prime Video)

Imagine the premise of Bullet Train Explosion, but instead of a train, it's a bus, and instead of Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, it's Keanu Reeves. That's the premise of Speed, an action-packed thriller where a terrorist plants a bomb on a local bus and threatens to detonate it if the bus goes under 50 mph and his demands are not met.

Ad

Starring Reeves and Sandra Bullock, the movie received positive reviews for pulling off a wild premise that ups the ante at every turn.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Die Hard (1988)

Willis in Die Hard (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

NYPD Detective John McLane's (Bruce Willis) plan to visit his estranged wife comes to a grinding halt when he enters the crosshairs of a terrorist takeover at an LA skyscraper. Working from within the building to defuse the situation, McLane has to use every trick in the book.

Ad

Bullet Train Explosion fans will enjoy a similar premise in this action thriller: A hostage situation, being trapped in a confined space, and a high-intensity situation that can trigger a chain reaction of terrible things for the country. The film received four Academy Award nominations.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Carry On (2024)

Taron Egerton in Carry On (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton) is a customs officer at Los Angeles International Airport. When he takes a shift on Christmas Day, the last thing he expects is a call from a blackmailer named "The Traveler," who threatens to kill his pregnant girlfriend, Nora (Sofia Carson), if he doesn't allow potent drugs through the baggage scan.

Ad

While the movie takes a very different turn from Bullet Train Explosion, its premise and edge-of-the-seat thriller vibe make it a great watch for fans.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Train to Busan (2016)

Gong Yoo in Train to Busan (Image via YouTube/Studiocanal UK)

Seok-Woo (Gong Yoo) decides to cheer his daughter up on her birthday by taking her to meet her mother (his ex-wife). What starts as an ordinary trip from Seoul to Busan turns into a nightmare when South Korea experiences a zombie outbreak.

Ad

Bullet Train Explosion and Train to Busan both follow ordinary people put in extraordinarily horrific incidents and how they respond to them. While the latter moves into horror territory, the stakes are similarly high.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) A Wednesday (2008)

Kher in A Wednesday (Image via YouTube/UTV Motion Pictures)

A police officer named Prakash Rathod (Anupam Kher) is tasked with the hardest case of his life when someone calling himself "The Common Man" (Naseerudin Shah) threatens to detonate bombs all over Mumbai, India, if law enforcement does not release four imprisoned terrorists.

Ad

Both Bullet Train Explosion and A Wednesday are classic examples of everyday heroes navigating a situation that could avalanche into a catastrophe of unspeakable proportions. The movie captures the pressure and tension of the premise perfectly.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

Hercule Poirot's trip home is interrupted when the Orient Express is stalled due to snow, and a mysterious murder occurs on board. With a list of suspects all trapped inside the train, it is up to Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) to solve the case.

Ad

Based on an Agatha Christie novel, the movie puts a whodunnit twist on a story about people trapped in a train. Fans of Bullet Train Explosion will enjoy the fresh premise in a familiar setting.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bullet Train Explosion fans can also check out director Shinji Higuchi's Attack on Titan, Shin Godzilla, and Lorelei: The Witch of the Pacific Ocean.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More