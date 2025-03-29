7 movies to watch if you liked Officer on Duty

Officer on Duty (2025) is a Malayalam action thriller starring Kunchako Boban, Priyamani, Vishak Nair, and Jagadeesh in lead roles. Directed by debutant Jithu Ashraf, this movie follows Harishankar (Boban), a recently demoted IPS officer, who comes across an imitation gold chain sale. Unbeknownst to him, a bigger evil lurks, connected to his past.

The Netflix movie tackles Harishankar's domestic abuse towards his wife Geetha (Priyamani), their daughter's suicide, and his PTSD within its gripping and suspenseful premise. Officer on Duty received critical and public acclaim, with fans praising Boban's role as the grieving and aggressive police officer seeking justice.

Fans of this movie can check out this list of Malayalam and Tamil action-thrillers!

Kuttavum Shikshayum, Ratsasan, and other movies like Officer on Duty

1) Drishyam (2013)

Mohan Lal and Meena in Drishyam (Image via YouTube/Asianet)

George Kutty (Mohan Lal) is a middle-class TV cable provider. He lives with his wife Rani (Meena) and his two daughters. Things go south for the happy family when his daughter Anju murders the son of a police inspector general in self-defense. George Kutty must go to great lengths to cover up the crime and protect his family.

Fans of Officer on Duty will appreciate the suspenseful narrative woven into a story about a father's love for his family.

2) Kuttavum Shikshayum (2022)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/123musix)

Police CI Sajan Philip (Asif Ali) investigates a break-in and jewelry theft case in Kerala with his team. What follows is a story filled with interesting twists, a pan-Indian hunt for the thieves, and a gripping climax.

Kuttavum Shikshayum (Crime and Punishment) is a movie inspired by real-life events. Fans of Officer on Duty will enjoy this police procedural thriller for its apt casting and sharp direction by Rajeev Ravi.

3) Ratsasan (2018)

A still from Ratsasan (Image via YouTube/Saregama Tamil)

Arun Kumar (Vishnu Vishal) is an aspiring film director-turned-police officer who hunts down a serial killer targeting school girls. This Ram Kumar directorial tackles issues such as sexual assault, murder, and a quest for justice, with a gritty performance from the lead actor.

Ratsasan (Demon) received wide critical and commercial acclaim, with an 8.3/10 IMDB rating. Fans of Officer on Duty will find similar themes and appreciate the engaging screenplay. The movie was later remade in Telugu and Hindi.

4) Nayattu (2021)

A still from Nayattu (Image via YouTube/Netflix India)

Kunchako Boban plays police officer Praveen Michael in this Malayalam thriller movie directed by Martin Prakkat. When corrupt police officers get involved in a hit-and-run, they blame it on three innocent police officials, including Praveen and his friends, who go on the run to escape their fate.

Nayattu (The Hunt) is praised for its raw portrayal of corruption within the system told through an engaging screenplay and an element of mystery. The ensemble cast carries the story with ease, making it a must-watch for fans of Officer on Duty.

5) Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017)

Karthi as Theeran (Image via YouTube/Aditya Music)

Based on the real-life experiences of DSP S.R. Jangid's Operation Bawaria, Theeran follows the titular character (played by Karthi), who navigates the complex and corrupt world of crime. The film follows his life's journey, leading to his face-off with a gangster.

Fans of crime thriller movies like Officer on Duty will appreciate the fast-paced screenplay, musical score and direction of Theeran. The movie garnered positive reviews from fans and critics and won several awards.

6) Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Muzik247)

This Malayalam crime thriller follows Sreeja (Nimisha Sajayan) and Prasad (Suraj Venjaramoodu), a married couple whose life turns into chaos after Sreeja's gold chain is stolen, and then swallowed whole, by a fellow passenger (Fahadh Faasil) on a bus ride.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum takes thriller fans on a nuanced journey of crime and punishment, corruption within the police system, and justice. The movie won three National Film Awards for its gripping performances. Officer on Duty will notice similar themes taken in a completely new direction in this movie.

7) Sethupathi (2016)

Vijay Sethupathi in and as Sethupathi (Image via YouTube/Think Music India)

Actor Vijay Sethupathi plays Sethupathi, a justice-driven police officer who gets into trouble for arresting a big wig with ties to the police force. This puts him and his family in danger, and he must find a way out.

This police crime drama will be a thrilling watch for fans of Officer on Duty. The engaging plot, combined with the ensemble cast's realistic performance adds great commercial value to the movie.

Fans of Officer on Duty can also check out Ela Veezha Poonchira, Action Hero Biju, and Mumbai Police!

