7 thrillers to watch if you liked Netflix’s iHostage

iHostage is a Dutch-language thriller that reconstructs the 2022 Apple Store hostage crisis in Amsterdam with nerve and detail. Directed by Bobby Boermans, the film centers on Ilian (Admir Šehović), a young man who unwittingly gets caught in a deadly stand-off when a gunman (Soufiane Moussouli) storms the store demanding €200 million in crypto.

Told from multiple vantage points—hostages, police negotiators, and hidden employees—iHostage builds its tension slowly, layering each perspective with precision.

Loes Haverkort plays Lynn, the lead negotiator trying to diffuse the situation, while Emmanuel Ohene Boafo’s portrayal of Mingus, a store worker trying to stay unseen, adds quiet depth.

Though dramatized, the film keeps close to the facts, capturing both the chaos of the crisis and the strategic calm of the response. The psychological stakes are high, but the pacing stays grounded.

Available on Netflix, iHostage is a tense, focused watch. For those looking for more nail-biters in the same vein, here are seven other similar thrillers to watch.

Captain Phillips, 127 Hours, and 5 other thrillers like iHostage

1) Argo (2012)

Still from Argo (Image via Warner Bros.)

Set during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, the film follows a CIA operative, Tony Mendez (Ben Affleck), who hatches a wild plan to rescue six American diplomats hiding in Tehran. The catch is that he pretends they're part of a Canadian film crew scouting for a sci-fi flick. Sounds absurd—until it almost works.

With a cast stacked with names like Bryan Cranston, John Goodman, and Alan Arkin, Argo blends suspense and dry wit with a straight face. The tension simmers, especially as fake movie posters, Hollywood producers, and real-life danger collide.

Fans liked the mix of slow-burn stakes and last-minute chaos, all tied to a backdrop that’s just grounded enough to feel real.

For anyone hooked on the layered suspense of iHostage, Argo brings another sharp hit of strategy under pressure. It is currently available on Apple TV+.

2) Hotel Rwanda (2005)

Still from Hotel Rwanda (Image via MGM)

Hotel Rwanda doesn’t play out like a typical thriller, but the tension is relentless. Set during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, the story follows Paul Rusesabagina (Don Cheadle), a hotel manager who shelters over a thousand Tutsi refugees inside the Hôtel des Mille Collines.

Armed with little more than charm, guts, and sheer will, Paul navigates collapsing systems, armed militia, and global indifference.

The stakes are life or death—every single day. Cheadle’s performance anchors the chaos, balancing calm desperation with quiet resistance. Sophie Okonedo, Nick Nolte, and Joaquin Phoenix round out a cast that helps make the horror hit even harder. The film doesn't sensationalize; it lets the fear speak for itself.

Viewers drawn to the psychological weight and moral gray zones in iHostage might find a similar pulse here—less action, more ache. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.

3) Captain Phillips (2013)

Still from Captain Phillips (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Captain Phillips is based on the real-life hijacking of the Maersk Alabama cargo ship by Somali pirates in 2009. The story zeroes in on Captain Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks), whose ship is boarded by four armed men led by Muse (Barkhad Abdi). What follows isn’t your average pirate flick—it’s a nerve-tightening hostage crisis at sea.

The tension ratchets up with every breath, every stare. Hanks plays it quiet but sharp, while Abdi, in a breakout role, delivers intensity that feels grounded, not gimmicky. No wild shootouts. No Hollywood gloss. Just a slow-burning standoff where power shifts with every conversation.

Fans of iHostage might find familiar beats here—one man caught in an impossible situation, trying to survive long enough for help to arrive. The pacing doesn’t rush. It drags you through the dread, minute by minute. A solid entry for anyone into tight, claustrophobic thrillers. It is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

4) Schindler's List (1994)

Still from The Schindler's List (Image via Universal)

Schindler’s List isn’t a thriller in the traditional sense, but its tension is relentless. Set against the backdrop of Nazi-occupied Poland, it follows Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman who slowly transforms from profiteer to reluctant savior.

At first, Schindler just wants to make money off cheap labor. But as the horrors of the Holocaust unfold, he risks everything to shelter over a thousand Jewish workers. Ralph Fiennes plays Amon Göth, a commandant so chilling that his presence alone tightens every scene.

The film leans hard on grayscale visuals—stripped down and raw. There’s no comfort in its pacing, no ease in its emotion. Just a haunting portrayal of power, guilt, and resistance.

Fans of iHostage might connect with the slow burn of moral complexity and survival against impossible odds. It is currently available to rent on Amazon.

5) Fruitvale Station (2013)

Still from Fruitvale Station (Image via Prime Video)

Based on the real-life story of Oscar Grant, it traces the last 24 hours of a young Black man’s life before he’s fatally shot by police at an Oakland train station. Michael B. Jordan brings quiet depth to Oscar—flawed, trying, human.

The film doesn’t paint him as a saint or a villain. Just a man caught in a system that’s never been fair. Ryan Coogler directs with restraint, letting silences speak louder than words.

Every interaction—whether with Oscar’s mom, girlfriend, or daughter—carries a weight. Not the edge-of-the-seat kind, but the slow, sinking kind. The kind that makes time feel heavy.

Viewers who found iHostage gripping might find a similar emotional chokehold here. Just real life—and the way it can suddenly, violently go sideways. Currently streaming on Amazon.

6) 127 Hours (2010)

Still from 127 Hours (Image via Warner Bros.)

Based on Aron Ralston’s real story, the film zeroes in on the five days he spent stuck in Utah’s Blue John Canyon. No cell signal. No food. Just a rock, a camcorder, and raw willpower. James Franco plays Ralston with a wild-eyed charm that slowly unravels into desperation.

Director Danny Boyle keeps things visually alive, even when the setting barely changes. Dream sequences, flashbacks, hallucinations—it all blends into a claustrophobic, high-stakes head trip.

The film isn't just about survival. It’s about reckoning. With choices, with ego, with silence. It’s gritty, grounded, and uncomfortably real.

Anyone who found iHostage gripping for its psychological tension and isolation will find familiar ground here. No gunmen. Just a man and a moment. Currently streaming on Max.

7) Sully (2016)

Still from Sully (Image via Warner Bros.)

Sully tells the story behind a headline—the 2009 emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River. What looked like a miracle was, behind the scenes, a storm of second-guessing and scrutiny.

Tom Hanks plays Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger with a calm, collected edge that starts to fray under pressure.

The film dives into the NTSB investigation that tried to paint Sully’s decision as reckless, even after all 155 passengers survived. Directed by Clint Eastwood, the pacing jumps between the landing, flashbacks, and boardroom tension.

For fans of iHostage, it’s another look at how real danger doesn’t always come from the obvious place. Sometimes, the threat is bureaucratic. Or personal. Or buried under layers of memory.

If iHostage captivated you with its high-stakes tension and edge-of-your-seat moments, these seven thrillers offer similar thrills, diving into real-life danger, psychological battles, and moral dilemmas.

