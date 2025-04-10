From Iron suits and hammer-wielding gods to talking raccoons and everything else in the multiversal madness, Marvel has built a cinematic empire that’s hard to ignore. What started with Iron Man back in 2008 quickly snowballed into a universe stacked with interconnected storylines, larger-than-life heroes, and box office records that shattered like glass.

Ad

At its core, Marvel is about flawed people in impossible situations. Super soldiers with trust issues. Sorcerers carrying trauma. Billionaires battling their own creations. Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Chadwick Boseman’s unforgettable T’Challa, and more. Fans clicked with the humor, the spectacle, and the surprisingly human moments in between.

But with all that spotlight on the heavy hitters, it’s easy to miss the characters who quietly stole scenes or brought the emotional weight. Not everyone wears the crown, but some deserve more of the stage. So here's a look at the 7 most underrated Marvel movie characters who deserve their flowers.

Ad

Trending

Hawkeye, War Machine & 5 other underrated Marvel movie characters

1) Agent Coulson

Still from The Avengers (Image via Marvel Studios)

Agent Phil Coulson might not have superpowers, but he’s got something most Marvel heroes don’t—unshakable loyalty, dry wit, and a knack for staying calm when aliens are falling out of the sky. Introduced as a low-key S.H.I.E.L.D. agent in Iron Man, Coulson quickly became the thread tying the early Marvel films together.

Ad

Clark Gregg played him with the perfect mix of deadpan charm and quiet competence. He wasn’t flashy, but he was steady—the kind of guy who reads ancient Norse texts on his lunch break. His death in The Avengers became the emotional push that united Earth’s mightiest heroes, proving just how important he really was.

And yet, outside of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Coulson never got the big-screen respect he earned. For someone who helped build the Avengers, his absence in later films feels like a serious miss. Definitely one of the most underrated characters in the Marvel Universe.

Ad

2) Hawkeye

Still from The Avengers (Image via Marvel Studios)

Hawkeye’s always been the odd one out in the Marvel lineup—no super serum, no armor, no magic hammer. Just a guy with a bow and a whole lot of precision. And yeah, he’s taken more than his share of jokes for it. Among the original Avengers, he’s the only one who never got his own solo movie.

Ad

Even his Disney+ series split the spotlight. But, brushing him off as the team’s weakest link misses the mark. Hawkeye’s track record speaks volumes. He was the only Avenger who saw through Scarlet Witch’s mind games in the Age of Ultron.

In Civil War, his perfectly timed shot helped Steve and Bucky break away. Quietly reliable, often underestimated—Hawkeye’s the definition of underrated. While others steal the show, he just gets the job done.

Ad

3) War Machine

Still from Captain America: Civil War (Image via Marvel Studios)

War Machine rarely gets the spotlight, but he’s been holding it down since Iron Man 2. As Tony Stark’s closest friend and a high-ranking military man, Rhodey brings a grounded edge to the MCU’s high-flying chaos. Sure, his suit’s a little bulkier, less flashy than Iron Man’s, but it packs just as much firepower—sometimes more.

Ad

Still, he’s often sidelined in major battles or used as backup muscle rather than a true lead. That’s a shame, considering he’s one of the few heroes who’s both government-approved and battle-tested. Whether it’s flying into the mess of Infinity War or helping clean up after Endgame, War Machine shows up, locks in, and delivers.

He’s got discipline, loyalty, and a no-nonsense vibe that cuts through all the noise. He may not crack jokes like Tony or swing hammers like Thor, but War Machine’s always been solid.

Ad

4) Valkyrie

Stills from Thor Ragnarok (Image via Marvel Studios)

Valkyrie doesn’t need thunder or a magic hammer to make an entrance—she rides in on a winged horse with enough swagger to steal the whole scene. First introduced in Thor: Ragnarok, she’s a former elite Asgardian warrior turned hard-drinking bounty hunter and easily one of the coolest characters the MCU has introduced.

Ad

But despite her strength, backstory, and sharp wit, Valkyrie often gets less screen time than she deserves. She helped lead the charge in Endgame, took over ruling New Asgard, and still manages to be one of the most grounded characters in the cosmic chaos.

Tessa Thompson brings an effortless toughness and charm that makes Valkyrie pop even in crowded ensembles. She’s royalty, a warrior, and a leader—but somehow still flies under the radar. In a universe full of gods, tech geniuses, and talking trees, Valkyrie’s still one of the most real in the room. Hugely underrated, no question.

Ad

5) Happy Hogan

Still from Iron Man 2 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Happy Hogan might’ve started out as just Tony Stark’s driver and bodyguard, but over time, he quietly became one of the MCU’s most dependable characters. Brought to life by Jon Favreau himself in Iron Man, Happy was initially included out of necessity—but ended up sticking around for much more.

Ad

He’s not flashy, not superpowered, and definitely not the smoothest in a fight, but he’s loyal to a fault and always shows up when it counts. Whether it’s helping Peter Parker navigate superhero life or stepping up at Stark Industries after Tony’s death, Happy’s been holding it down behind the scenes.

He’s taken hit after emotional hit—from losing Tony to saying goodbye to Aunt May—and still keeps moving forward. He may crack a few awkward jokes, but Happy’s heart and history make him a low-key legend in the Marvel Universe. Way more than just comic relief.

Ad

6) Quick Silver

Still from Avengers: Age of Ultron (Image via Marvel Studios)

MCU’s Quicksilver didn’t get much screen time, but he definitely left an impact. Introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Pietro Maximoff, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, showed up with a bang—literally. His speed was next-level, but what really made him stand out was his loyalty.

Ad

Fiercely protective of his sister Wanda, Pietro wasn’t just fast; he was all heart. And while the other Avengers were still figuring out who he was, he made the ultimate sacrifice to save Hawkeye and a child during the final battle. One movie. That’s all he got. No second chances and no resurrection twists. Just one shot to leave a mark—and he did.

Fans still talk about him, still wonder what could’ve been if he’d stuck around. Compared to other MCU characters, Pietro barely got a foot in the door, but even so, he managed to run circles around plenty. One of the MCU’s most underrated.

Ad

7) Wong

Still from Spider-Man: No Way Home (Image via Marvel Studios)

Wong has quietly become one of the most familiar faces in the MCU, stacking up appearances across phases like it’s nothing. What started off as a no-nonsense librarian vibe in Doctor Strange evolved into something way bigger. He’s not just Strange’s sidekick—he’s the actual Sorcerer Supreme. That’s right. While Strange was busy being dusted by Thanos, Wong was holding down the fort and doing a pretty solid job of it.

Ad

From Shang-Chi to Spider-Man: No Way Home to She-Hulk, Wong just keeps showing up, always reliable, always sharp. He’s serious when the moment calls for it, but his dry humor lands every time. The best part? He holds his own, even when surrounded by flashier heroes.

Magic-wise, he’s easily one of the top dogs in the universe. Wong may not be the loudest presence on-screen, but he’s definitely one of the most consistent. A mainstay Marvel really can’t do without now.

Ad

From loyal bodyguards to sidelined sorcerers, the Marvel Universe is packed with characters who deserve way more spotlight than they get. Power, presence, and potential—these underrated heroes have it all. So, next time the credits roll, don’t sleep on the side characters. They might just be carrying the whole universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More