7 Vin Diesel movies to watch if you loved him in ‘xXx’

Vin Diesel's iconicism in the action genre was cemented with his 2002 film, xXx (Triple X). Directed by Rob Cohen, the movie follows Xander Cage (Diesel), an extreme sports enthusiast who becomes an unwilling spy for the National Security Agency in pursuit of a deadly weapon falling into the wrong hands. His street smarts and reckless bravado become indispensable in the high-stakes quest.
Since then, the action superstar has acted in several movie franchises, most notably the Fast and the Furious as Dominic "Dom" Toretto. He has become the face of high-speed chase sequences and doing the impossible on screen. For fans who liked xXx and want more Vin Diesel on their weekend binge list, Pitch Black (2000) and the unforgettable The Fast and the Furious (2001) might be next.
Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.
Pitch Black (2000), The Fast and the Furious (2001), and other movies for fans of Vin Diesel in xXx (2002)
1) Pitch Black (2000)
The Hunter-Gratzner spaceship crashes on a desert planet, leaving only 9 disjointed survivors behind. When they realize they must band together to survive an impending apocalypse and flesh-eating monsters, they turn to the notorious escaped convict Richard B. Riddick and his superpowers for help.
Vin Diesel's brand as the anti-hero in both xXx and Pitch Black creates plot gravitas and makes for an entertaining watch. His mysterious superpowers are at the intersection of David Twohy's survival drama meets sci-fi world. With a magnetic screen presence and the ability to create humor in the most dire situations, Diesel made a mark as Riddick.
Where to watch: Prime Video/Hulu
2) The Fast and the Furious (2001)
LAPD officer Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) infiltrates the street racer scene led by Dominic "Dom" Toretto after suspicious activity. But as he gets entangled in their action-packed and adrenaline-filled world, falls in love with Dom's sister, Mia, and understands their passions, the line between their worlds begins to blur.
Whether it's a first-time watch or a long-overdue rewatch, Vin Diesel's unfiltered charm and passion as Dom is great after xXx. He embraces his rough-around-the-edges persona as the street racer that action fans know and love, and while there are many movies in the franchise, the nostalgia and edginess of the original are unmatched. His collaboration with xXx director Rob Cohen is another reason.
Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video
3) xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017)
Xander Cage's extreme athlete-turned-government operative days might be behind him. But when an unstoppable weapon capable of controlling satellites, Pandora's Box, is stolen by a rogue crew headed by Xiang, Cage is forced out of his self-imposed exile. With a brand new purpose, he begins his quest to stop Xiang before it is too late.
15 years after xXx, Vin Diesel reprises his role as Cage, and the nostalgia of the world-building alone is reason enough to watch this D.J. Caruso action flick. The movie is fun-filled from beginning to end, with extreme sport sequences, imaginative gadgets, and a plan so outlandish that fans can't help but get on board with Cage and his crew, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Toni Collette, and others.
Where to watch: Paramount+
4) Strays (1997)
Everything Rick wants out of his volatile street life, filled with one-night stands, drugs, and the trauma of an absent family, is to find his life's purpose. When he meets Heather (Suzanne Lanza), he has the opportunity for a fresh start, a committed relationship, and a renewed sense of joy. But his past life clashes with his new reality, threatening to take away all that he has ever wanted.
Fans of Vin Diesel's performance in xXx can see a more multifaceted approach to his acting and storytelling in Strays. As the writer, director, producer, and main lead, he brings his experiences growing up in New York City to the gritty premise. While the movie received mixed reviews, it shows his diverse range.
Where to watch: Amazon on DVD
5) The Pacifier (2005)
U.S. Navy SEAL Lieutenant Shane Wolfe finds his career at a crossroads when retrieving one of his own, Howard Plummer, goes wrong, resulting in his death. As the soldier's widow is escorted to retrieve his safety deposit box, Shane is given a new role: Babysit the five Plummer kids, Seth, Zoey, Peter, Lulu, and Tyler. Chaos ensues in this Adam Shankman action comedy.
Vin Diesel's characters in The Pacifier and xXx are extremely different, but that's what makes this an entertaining watch. Fans are used to his intense roles and dazzling stunts, so this is a great change of pace. While it received mixed reviews, its chill and laid-back appeal cannot be denied.
Where to watch: Disney+/Prime Video
6) Furious 7 (2015)
Just when the crew secures pardons for past crimes and settles back into normalcy, a new threat emerges: nemesis Owen Shaw's brother, Deckard Shaw, emerges from the shadows, promising revenge. When a government agent, Mr. Nobody, promises to track Deckard down in exchange for hunting down a covert and powerful computer program called God's Eye, the crew gets to work.
Fans of Vin Diesel and his undeniably emotional chemistry with Paul Walker have to watch the seventh installment in the franchise. As a tribute to the late Walker, the James Wan movie offers a finality in its action-packed premise. Think xXx, but with more focus on the camaraderie that the actor is known for.
Where to watch: Fubo TV/Prime Video
7) Saving Private Ryan (1998)
When all of Private James Francis Ryan's (Matt Damon) brothers are killed in combat during World War II, he becomes the lone surviving heir in his family, forced to return home safely to his grieving parents. Major John Miller (Tom Hanks) and a crew of soldiers are tasked with this mission, and a gruelling journey begins.
Before Vin Diesel became the face of adrenaline-packed action movie franchises like xXx, he started his career after catching director Steven Spielberg's eye in Strays. His role as the war-hardened but empathetic Private Adrian Caparzo received critical and commercial praise. He gives fans a glimpse into his acting chops outside the adventure junkie persona, showing a vulnerable, human side.
Where to watch: Hoopla/AMC+/Prime Video
Vin Diesel fans can also check out other movies in the Fast and the Furious franchise.