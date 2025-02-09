Inspired by Lawrence Block’s novel, the 2014 neo-noir action thriller, A Walk Among Tombstones, features Matt Scudder, an ex-NYPD officer, who becomes an unlicensed private investigator. Portrayed by Liam Neeson, the character locates individuals accountable for a violent abduction. However, as Scudder explores further, he reveals a network of crime and wickedness hidden in the darkness.

Neeson's Scudder is weathered yet strategic. The cast also comprises Dan Stevens, David Harbour, and Boyd Holbrook, among others.

Listed below are eight thrillers that capture the excitement of A Walk Among the Tombstones.

1) John Wick

John Wick is a tale of revenge. This 2014 action thriller merges stylized gun battles with a neo-noir, criminal underworld look. Keanu Reeves takes on the part of John Wick, a former assassin mourning the death of his spouse. After a band of reckless criminals takes his car and murders the puppy she gifted him, Wick returns to his old ways and everyone who obstructs him suffers the consequences.

Through a choreography of projectiles and close-quarters fighting, John Wick brought “gun-fu” to contemporary cinema. Each battle resembles a planned dance, with Reeves performing the majority of his own stunts.

Enthusiasts of A Walk Among The Tombstones, who desire action with a rough edge, can watch this film.

2) Nobody

Still from Nobody (Image via Universal)

Nobody (2021) features an unassuming family man turning into a force of destruction. Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, a seemingly average guy navigating through everyday life. When burglars invade his home, what follows is a descent into chaos, revealing a dark past.

Hutch is scruffy, out of shape, and underestimated by everyone around him. But once the fists start flying, his potential shows. The action is raw and gritty. Odenkirk is best known for Better Call Saul.

Fans of A Walk Among Tombstones looking for a gritty film can watch Nobody.

3) Taken

Still from Taken (Image via Prime Video)

Taken (2008) stars Liam Neeson, who portrays Bryan Mills, a former CIA agent attempting to bond with his daughter. However, when she is abducted in Paris, his unique skill set is unleashed. What ensues is a pursuit through the city's shadows, filled with confrontations, close-quarters fighting, and suspense.

Mills is methodical, effective, and merciless in his quest to reclaim his daughter. While he mourns as a father, he also attempts to break down an entire human trafficking organization.

The movie transformed Neeson into an action hero and led to two follow-ups. Taken was declared a box office hit. Fans of A Walk Among the Tombstones looking for a gripping thriller can check this out.

4) Oldboy

Still from Oldboy (Image via Prime Video)

Oldboy (2003) is a South Korean action thriller, helmed by Park Chan-wook. The film is not merely about revenge—it is a psychological plunge into insanity. The narrative centers on Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), a man who has been inexplicably confined in a small space for 15 years.

One day, he is unexpectedly set free, without any prior notice. With a strong desire to uncover who was responsible and the reasons behind it, he begins his investigation.

In a one-shot corridor battle, Oh Dae-su confronts a group of foes, armed only with a hammer.

Oldboy received the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. For enthusiasts of A Walk Among Tombstones, who appreciate action movies with a sinister, psychological twist, this film can be an interesting watch.

5) Sicario

Still from Sicario (Image via Prime Video)

Sicario is an action thriller that forces law, ethics, and survival into a high-stakes situation. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the movie centers on an idealistic FBI agent, Kate Macer (Emily Blunt), who is enlisted into a secret task force combating the Mexican drug cartel.

However, hidden agendas exist beneath the surface, particularly when interacting with Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro), a tough operative with personal goals, and Matt Graver (Josh Brolin), a CIA agent who follows his own guidelines.

This movie is about existing in a realm where the distinctions between right and wrong become indistinguishable. Villeneuve's direction is coupled with Roger Deakins’ cinematography, showcasing the vast desert, while composer Jóhann Jóhannsson creates the film's score.

Nominated for three Academy Awards, Sicario can be thrilling watch for fans of A Walk Among the Tombstones.

6) Bourne Ultimatum

Still from The Bourne Ultimatum (Image via Universal)

Bourne Ultimatum is helmed by Paul Greengrass. This thriller tracks Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) as he seeks the last fragments of his broken history. Constantly hunted by the CIA, Bourne speeds around the world—London, Madrid, Tangier, and New York—avoiding killers, unraveling plots, and revealing truths that the agency prefers to remain hidden.

From melee fights to vehicle pursuits, Greengrass’s distinctive shaky-camera technique captures the turmoil, rendering each punch, gunfire, and foot pursuit tangible.

Bourne Ultimatum excelled at the Oscars, securing three Academy Awards, such as Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing. For those who liked A Walk Among Tombstones, this provides a similar intensity.

7) Bullet Train

Helmed by David Leitch, this thriller features a blend of assassins, crime lords, and coincidences aboard Japan's swiftest train.

Brad Pitt plays Ladybug, a killer seeking a simple task—retrieve a briefcase and exit the train. But it appears that the train is teeming with murderers, each pursuing their own motives. From the vengeful Prince (Joey King) to the quirky Lemon and Tangerine (Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson), each passenger has a score to settle.

Combining action with humor, Bullet Train features an ensemble cast, including Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Bad Bunny.

For viewers who appreciated the raw suspense of A Walk Among theTombstones, this movie presents a different style—similarly intense, yet with a whimsical, unpredictable twist.

8) The Expendables

Still from The Expendables (Image via Lionsgate)

The Expendables is directed by Sylvester Stallone. The film follows a group of elite mercenaries, led by Barney Ross (Stallone). They undertake a high-risk mission to overthrow a dictator in a fictional South American country. But things get complicated when they uncover a deeper conspiracy involving a rogue CIA operative.

The cast includes Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, and Randy Couture, among others, including cameos from Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Fans of A Walk Among the Tombstones looking for more intense, mission-driven action can give this one a go.

These thrillers delivers similar intensity as A Walk Among the Tombstones.

