"A 15 year old is not the “‘man” of the house" — Internet weighs in on Anthony Mackie’s parenting approach

Anthony Mackie is a well-known actor, best recognized for his role as Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Anthony Mackie’s approach to parenting, as shared in a recent interview on The Pivot on March 11, 2025, offers a glimpse into his grounded and family-focused philosophy.

Mackie, who shares four sons with his ex-wife, Sheletta Chapital, has a clear approach to instilling discipline in his household. His oldest son, a 15-year-old, plays a crucial role in keeping his siblings in check.

“My oldest gets it, my 15-year-old. He tell the other ones, he’s like, ‘Yo, don’t make dad mad.’ Once you get one that’s right, he’s going to straighten the other ones out,” Mackie explained.

He also added,

“Every time I left for a job, I tell my 15-year-old, ‘You’re the man of the house. You make sure these doors are locked. Every night this alarm is on. You text me or you call me every night before you go to bed and you wake up,’”

The way Anthony Mackie's parenting style was handled lately on the internet generated some controversy. His concept of giving his kids chores was among the most often brought up subjects. On social media, many disagreed about whether his method was overly severe for small children.

One X user shared their thoughts, saying,

"A 15 year old is not the ‘man” of the house. That is so ridiculous to put adult pressures on a child. Yeah give them responsibility but don’t subject a kid to the traumas of adulthood. Children are children and adults are adults for a reason."

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted to Anthony Mackie's parenting stance as well.

"I don't know what he means. He also said you only become something if others decide you will become something, so are his kids only going to be 'men' if others decide they will???", one comment read.

“He also said 'success isn't earned, it's given' which is the actual stupid thing he said.” - another Twitter user wrote.

Some of his fans agreed with his opinion regarding raising kids in a mannered way. Some of the tweets stood against the backlashes.

“Backlash for not raising little entitled b*tches and br*ts. Teach men to be men. Not this emo femboy s**t.” - one user shared.

“Why would he get ‘backlash’ for what he said? I agree with what he said.”, another fan remarked.

Yet another tweet read,

“What a wild world we live in.”

Anthony Mackie’s parenting approach

Despite his rise to fame, particularly with his latest role in Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie prioritizes raising his children with humility and strong values.

“I keep my boys humble. Like my boys have never had a pair of Jordans. My boys don’t do all that internet fly sh*t,” he shared.

His thought emphasizes that fame and wealth should not dictate behavior. For Mackie, character-building is essential, and he ensures his sons understand responsibility and respect.

Mackie also touched on his broader perspective on masculinity.

“They have literally killed masculinity in our homes, in our communities for one reason or another. But I raise my boys to be young men,” he added.

For Anthony Mackie, protecting and providing for his family holds more value than fame or fortune.

“All the money and celebrity in the world means nothing if I’m not there to protect my family,” he concluded.

More about Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie debuted his acting in the 2002 film 8 Mile and gained early praise for his performances in movies including Brother to Brother (2004) and The Hurt Locker (2008).

Mackie's career turned quite favorably when he portrayed Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Right away, Mackie's character, Falcon, became a fan favorite.

He reprised the role in a number of MCU films, most recently Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He is even more of an MCU star having most recently portrayed Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World (2025).

Mackie is also going to be in the next Avengers movies, such as Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) and Avengers: Doom (2026). Because he is still in the MCU, he will always be an important part of both superhero and dramatic stories.

