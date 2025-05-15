A creepy 2018 thriller with a 79% RT score is leaving Netflix soon (Catch it before it disappears)

Netflix will remove the 2018 horror film The Clovehitch Killer from its catalog on May 15, 2025. It was released in limited theaters on November 16, 2018. Duncan Skiles made his directorial debut with the movie, which is written by Christopher Ford.

The thriller film is loosely based on the real life serial killer and ra**st Dennis Rader, who is also called the BTK Killer. He reportedly killed over 10 women between 1974 and 1991 in Kansas.

Dylan McDermott, Charlie Plummer, Madisen Beaty, Samantha Mathis, Brenna Sherman, Lance Chantiles-Wertz, and Emma Jones round out the film's main cast.

The official synopsis of The Clovehitch Killer, as per Netflix, reads:

"A teenager's picture-perfect family is torn apart when he uncovers unnerving evidence of a serial killer close to home."

The Clovehitch Killer's streaming options explored after Netflix

The Clovehitch Killer, which has a runtime of 110 minutes, will leave Netflix on Thursday May 15, 2025. The mystery thriller film will still be available on the streaming platforms AMC+, Prime Video, Shudder and bundles like AMC+ through Apple TV and AMC+ on Prime Video.

Additionally, viewers can rent the movie on Amazon Video for $3.59, Apple TV for $3.99, and Fandango at Home for $3.99. Furthermore, it can also be purchased for $9.99 from Apple TV, $10.09 from Amazon Video, and $12.99 from Fandango at Home.

What is the story of Netflix's The Clovehitch Killer?

The teenager Tyler Burnside grows up in a devout Christian family in a small town in Kentucky. Around 10 years ago, the town was ravaged by the actions of the Clovehitch Killer, who tortured and killed over 10 women but was never found.

After accidentally finding a bondage picture in his father's truck, Tyler begins suspecting that his father, Don Burnside, may be connected to the notorious serial killer.

He rummages through Don's private shed and finds plenty of bondage magazines as well as a disturbing photo of a woman tied up. He enlists the help of the amateur Clovehitch historian, Kassi, who identifies the pictured woman as one of the Clovehitch victims.

With her help, Tyler discovers the blueprints of a BDSM dungeon in the shed and the driver's licenses belonging to the Clovehitch victims. He also uncovers dozens of Polaroid pictures of women battered and bound in a secret box hidden in the crawl space of his home.

Don picks up on Tyler's suspicions and explains that the photos belonged to his Uncle Rudy, who is now in a vegetative state after trying to commit suicide. He adds that he held on to the images so that he could share them with the victims' families one day. Convinced of his father's innocence, Tyler agrees to burn all the evidence.

Don sends his son to a scout leadership camp, and drops his wife and daughter at his in-laws. At home, he crossdresses and takes pictures of himself in bondage positions.

He later stalks a woman to her house and attacks her, but Tyler confronts him with a rifle before revealing that he was secretly following him the whole time. Kassi, whose mother was one of Don's victims, joins Tyler.

After a brief scuffle, Kassi and Tyler knock him unconscious, drag him to the forest, and shoot him to death. Just before Tyler is about to pull the trigger, Don looks at his son to signal that he is ready to meet his fate.

The Clovehitch Killer ends at Don's funeral, with his wife and daughter thinking that he committed suicide. Tyler delivers the eulogy and ends with the words, "Dad, if you can hear me, I love you."

