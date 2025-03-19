A Sloth Story: Full list of voice cast and characters

A Sloth Story is an Australian animated film directed by Tania Vincent and Ricard Cussó and the screenplay is by Vincent and Ryan Greaves. It is produced by Screen Queensland Studios and Like A Photon Creative, while the animation work is helmed by Cosmic Dino Studio.

The film is part of Like A Photon Creative's The Tales from Sanctuary City franchise and follows the story of Laura Romero, the young member of the Romero family involved in their traditional cuisine business. When a storm destroys their beloved restaurant, the family must survive in unique conditions through their food truck and treasured family recipe book.

The main voice cast of the film is Teo Vergara, Olivia Vásquez, Ben Gorroño, Facundo Herrera, Dan Brumm, Remy Hii, and Leslie Jones. It premiered at the Annecy Animation Film Festival in 2024, before releasing theatrically across Australia in July 2024.

The main voice cast of A Sloth Story

Teo Vergara as Laura Romero

Teo Vergara (Image via teocvergara/Instagram)

Teo Vergara has voiced the lead character of Laura Romero, the pre-teen daughter of the family who has immense pride in her family cookbook that had been perfected through generations of culinary experiments. This was the first major voice acting role for Vergara, a young actress known for projects such as Turn Up the Volume and Crazy Fun Park.

Olivia Vásquez as Gabriella Romero Flores

Olivia Vásquez (Image via olivia_clare_vasquez/Instagram)

Olivia Vasquez has voiced Luara's mother Gabriella Romero Flores in A Sloth Story. She is an expert cook, whose talent makes the family food truck a huge success.

Olivia Vasquez is an Australian actress and singer of Chilean and Greek descent. She graduated from the Australian Institute of Music in Sydney and began working on stage. She is known for her work in Death Doula, Carmen and Bolude, and Thor: Love and Thunder among several others.

Leslie Jones as Dotti Pace

Leslie Jones (Image via Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones has voiced Dotti Pace, a fast food magnate cheetah, who persuades Laura to sell him her family's secret recipes. Leslie is a popular stand-up comedian and actress, famous for her skits on Saturday Night Live. The Emmy-nominee has been part of several feature films such as Ghostbusters, Trainwreck, and Coming 2 America.

The additional voice cast of A Sloth Story

Below is the complete list of voice actors and the characters they portrayed in the film:

About A Sloth Story

The film follows the four-member Romero-Flores family, who have been in the restaurant business for generations and have perfected their unique recipes that is loved by their customers. However, by the twist of nature, Romero loses their restaurant and must survive in a new place and kickstart their business again, but in a much smaller and appealing food truck.

The film has been universally praised for its narrative, family-friendly messages, and theme of art vs. commerce. Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Following a speedy 12-year-old sloth named Laura whose odd sloth family is left homeless by a devastating storm. Forced to pack up what little is left of their belongings, the family heads to Sanctuary City."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on A Sloth Story and other such films and TV series.

