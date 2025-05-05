A Tooth Fairy Tale: Complete list of characters and their voice cast

A Tooth Fairy Tale is an upcoming animated film directed by Michael Johnson with a screenplay by Jeffrey Giles, Michael LurieRichard, and Dane Scott. The movie, produced by Rebellion Animation, will be released on digital platforms on May 20, 2025.

The story follows a tooth fairy, Van, voiced by BooBoo Stewart, who frequently questions the rules of his world. His curiosity takes him beyond the boundaries set for him towards an adventure of a lifetime.

Besides BooBoo Stewart, the voice cast of the film also includes Jon Lovitz, Max Jobrani, Larkin Bell, Presley Ryan, Zachary Alexander Rice, and several other artists.

The main voice cast of A Tooth Fairy Tale

BooBoo Stewert as Van

BooBoo Stewert (Image via Disney)

BooBoo Stewert voiced the lead role of Van, a tooth fairy curious to know what lies beyond his world. The actor started his journey as a child actor in several independent projects and direct-to-video films. Soon, he found his way to Disney Channel as a singer and even toured with Miley Cyrus on her Best of Both Worlds Tour.

His other popular projects include Beowulf, Zoom, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and the Descendants series.

Jon Lovitz as Webster

Jon Lovitz - Source: Getty

Jon Lovitz is a veteran Hollywood actor who has voiced for Webster. He started his career in the mid-80s with the sitcom Foley Square. He soon became a regular Saturday Night Live cast member, earning him multiple Emmy nominations.

The actor's major voice acting work came with the 1993 animated series The Critic, in which he played Jay Sherman. His other prominent works are Hotel Transylvania, The Simpsons, and Seinfeld.

Maz Jobrani as Orum

First Lady Michelle Obama Hosts Event Marking New Year Celebration Of Nowruz - Source: Getty

The popular Iranian-American comedian Maz Jobrani has voiced Orun in A Tooth Fairy Tale. Maz is a popular stand-up comedian known for focusing on race and Middle Eastern culture, specifically its misrepresentation in the West.

Jobrani made appearances on several popular talk shows and has worked on projects such as The West Wing, 13 Going on 30, The Interpreter, and Friday After Next.

The additional voice cast of A Tooth Fairy Tale

Still from the trailer (Image via Shout! Kids)

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play:

Larkin Bell as Gemma

Presley Ryan as Flora

Zachary Alexander Rice as Barkle

Nicolas J Greco as Rupee

Jailen Bates as Talus

Mary Deaton as Asherah

Paty Lombard as Gigi

Tony Nation as Kingston

What is A Tooth Fairy Tale about?

The film chronicles Van's journey to go beyond society's boundaries and explore the endless possibilities of the world. In his quest, he meets new friends in Rupee and Gemma. Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Welcome to a kingdom of magic and mystery! Van is a teenage tooth fairy with a rebellious streak who wishes to explore life beyond the boundaries of his secluded civilization and rigid traditions."

It continues,

When he encounters Rupee, the world's cutest troll, and Gemma, a daring goblin girl with a knack for science, the three tiny creatures embark on an adventure to unite their separate kingdoms while avoiding malicious encroaching spiders."

A Tooth Fairy Tale will be available on Google Play, YouTube, AppleTV, Amazon, Microsoft, Fandango At Home, and other digital platforms from May 20, 2025.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on A Tooth Fairy Tale and other such upcoming animated movies.

