A Tooth Fairy Tale: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

A Tooth Fairy Tale, an animated film, is set to release in select theaters on May 2, 2025. Following that, the film will be released on digital platforms on May 20, 2025.

A Tooth Fairy Tale's plot chronicles Van, a tooth fairy who is quick to question the rules set for him and the others like him. Curious about what lies beyond the fairy world, Van embarks on a journey of exploration.

Along the way, he encounters Rupee, a troll, and Gemma, a goblin. The three form an alliance and attempt to unite their separate worlds while trying to ward off harmful enemies.

When does A Tooth Fairy Tale release?

A Tooth Fairy Tale releases in the first week of May (Image via Shout! Kids)

As previously mentioned, A Tooth Fairy Tale will be theatrically released on Friday, May 2, 2025. The film will also be made available on multiple streaming platforms in the U.S and Canada, starting May 20, 2025.

According to an article published on Animation Magazine, the film will be available for streaming on AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Microsoft and Fandango At Home.

However, it should be noted that on all these platforms, the film will be available for rent and purchase. This means interested viewers will have to incur additional costs over their existing platform subscriptions to watch the film.

What is A Tooth Fairy Tale about?

A trailer for A Tooth Fairy Tale was released by Shout! Kids on March 24. It shows a young fairy, Van, trying to learn the ways of being in his profession of collecting teeth from humans and turning them into fairy dust.

Although his job is specific, Van is curious about what happens in the goblin mines. This is because it is there that the gold coins that are kept under a child's bed after they lose their tooth come from.

As highlighted in the trailer, while fulfilling his task one day, Van encounters a goblin named Gemma. A few seconds later, he is shown interacting with her, and she agrees to take him to the goblin world while being disguised.

The trailer also introduces a troll named Rupee who is Van's friend. It also introduces a deadly spider who, along with his fellow arachnid friends, attacks Van and his friends. The last few seconds of the trailer see Van and Gemma struggling to fight off the spiders.

With that being said, when the trailer for the film was released, a synopsis was also provided, which reads:

"Welcome to a kingdom of magic and mystery! Van is a teenage tooth fairy with a rebellious streak who wishes to explore life beyond the boundaries of his secluded civilization and rigid traditions.

"When he encounters Rupee, the world's cutest troll, and Gemma, a daring goblin girl with a knack for science, the three tiny creatures embark on an adventure to unite their separate kingdoms while avoiding malicious encroaching spiders."

Lending their voice to important characters in A Tooth Fairy Tale are BooBoo Stewart, Larkin Bell, Vivica Fox, Fran Drescher, and Jon Lovitz.

