A Widow's Game: Full list of cast explored

A Widow's Game is a Spanish crime drama film directed by Carlos Sedes from a screenplay by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, and Jon de la Cuesta. It was released on Netflix on May 30, 2025.
The story is based on a true crime case from Valencia, Spain, popularly referred to as The Black Widow of Patraix. The lead roles of Maje, Salva Rodrigo, and Eva are played by Ivana Baquero, Tristán Ulloa, and Carmen Machi, respectively.
The supporting cast includes Joel Sánchez, Álex Gadea, Pablo Molinero, Pepe Ocio, Ramón Ródenas, and Pedro Casablanc.
The main cast of A Widow's Game
Ivana Baquero as Maje
Ivana Baquero plays Maje, a widow seemingly grieving her murdered husband. However, beneath her disguise, she is an extremely deceitful and manipulative woman.
Ivana Baqueron gained prominence as a child actor by playing the lead role in Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth in 2006. Since then, she has worked on many English- and Spanish-language films and TV shows, such as The New Daughter, The Anarchist's Wife, The Shannara Chronicles, Black Friday!, The Misfits Club, and Sister of Mine.
Tristán Ulloa as Salva Rodrigo
Tristán Ulloa plays Salva Rodrigo, a medical professional who becomes involved with Maje and falls for her manipulation, committing her husband's murder.
Ulloa is a popular actor, writer, and filmmaker with over 30 years of experience. He gained prominence in 2001 through his portrayal of Lorenzo in Julio Medem's S*x and Lucia. Her other projects include Berlin, The Asunta Case, Warrior Nun, and Terminator: Dark Fate.
Carmen Machi as Eva
Carmen Machi's Eva investigates Arturo's murder case in A Widow's Game. The seasoned officer, through her relentless pursuit, succeeds in bringing the truth forward.
Machi is a Spanish television veteran, having starred in two hit sitcoms, 7 vidas and Aída. She is a recipient of the Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts for her contribution. Her other works include Hable con ella, Descongélate, Los Amantes Pasajeros, Ocho apellidos vascos, etc.
The additional cast of A Widow's Game
Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the film:
- Joel Sánchez as Daniel
- Álex Gadea as Antonio
- Pablo Molinero as Turrientes
- Pepe Ocio as Bernardo
- Ramón Ródenas as Javier Gil
- Pedro Casablanc as Juez
- Abilio Fernández Martín as Locutor
- Amparo Fernández as Madre Arturo
- Amparo Oltra as Amparo
- Àngel Fígols as a promoter
- Ania Hernández as Amiga Maje
- Berta Ibarra as Sandra
- Candela Márquez as Laura
- Carmen Aldeguer as Monja
What is A Widow's Game about?
The story, based on one of the most shocking crimes in the history of Spain, delivers an unsettling atmosphere filled with tension, drama, and mystery. As investigators delve into Arturo's murder, they find the shocking double life of Maje and her web of lies, deceit, and manipulation.
The official synopsis by Netflix reads:
"When a man is found dead, the investigation shatters his widow's perfect facade and exposes a hidden double life in this thriller based on real events."
