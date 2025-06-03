A Widow's Game: Full list of cast explored

A Widow's Game is a Spanish crime drama film directed by Carlos Sedes from a screenplay by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, and Jon de la Cuesta. It was released on Netflix on May 30, 2025.

The story is based on a true crime case from Valencia, Spain, popularly referred to as The Black Widow of Patraix. The lead roles of Maje, Salva Rodrigo, and Eva are played by Ivana Baquero, Tristán Ulloa, and Carmen Machi, respectively.

The supporting cast includes Joel Sánchez, Álex Gadea, Pablo Molinero, Pepe Ocio, Ramón Ródenas, and Pedro Casablanc.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

The main cast of A Widow's Game

Trending

Ivana Baquero as Maje

Ivana Baquero attends the photocall for "Malaga Ciudad De Cine" at Fundación Real Fábrica de Tapices on October 23, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Image via Getty)

Ivana Baquero plays Maje, a widow seemingly grieving her murdered husband. However, beneath her disguise, she is an extremely deceitful and manipulative woman.

Ivana Baqueron gained prominence as a child actor by playing the lead role in Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth in 2006. Since then, she has worked on many English- and Spanish-language films and TV shows, such as The New Daughter, The Anarchist's Wife, The Shannara Chronicles, Black Friday!, The Misfits Club, and Sister of Mine.

Tristán Ulloa as Salva Rodrigo

Netflix Presents “El Caso Asunta” Miniseries in Madrid - Source: Getty

Tristán Ulloa plays Salva Rodrigo, a medical professional who becomes involved with Maje and falls for her manipulation, committing her husband's murder.

Ulloa is a popular actor, writer, and filmmaker with over 30 years of experience. He gained prominence in 2001 through his portrayal of Lorenzo in Julio Medem's S*x and Lucia. Her other projects include Berlin, The Asunta Case, Warrior Nun, and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Carmen Machi as Eva

Carmen Machi poses next to a monolith in her honour after she was awarded the Malaga-SUR award during the 28th Malaga Film Festival on March 15, 2025 in Malaga, Spain. (Image via Getty)

Carmen Machi's Eva investigates Arturo's murder case in A Widow's Game. The seasoned officer, through her relentless pursuit, succeeds in bringing the truth forward.

Machi is a Spanish television veteran, having starred in two hit sitcoms, 7 vidas and Aída. She is a recipient of the Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts for her contribution. Her other works include Hable con ella, Descongélate, Los Amantes Pasajeros, Ocho apellidos vascos, etc.

The additional cast of A Widow's Game

Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

Joel Sánchez as Daniel

Álex Gadea as Antonio

Pablo Molinero as Turrientes

Pepe Ocio as Bernardo

Ramón Ródenas as Javier Gil

Pedro Casablanc as Juez

Abilio Fernández Martín as Locutor

Amparo Fernández as Madre Arturo

Amparo Oltra as Amparo

Àngel Fígols as a promoter

Ania Hernández as Amiga Maje

Berta Ibarra as Sandra

Candela Márquez as Laura

Carmen Aldeguer as Monja

Ramón Ródenas

Pau Durà

What is A Widow's Game about?

The story, based on one of the most shocking crimes in the history of Spain, delivers an unsettling atmosphere filled with tension, drama, and mystery. As investigators delve into Arturo's murder, they find the shocking double life of Maje and her web of lies, deceit, and manipulation.

The official synopsis by Netflix reads:

"When a man is found dead, the investigation shatters his widow's perfect facade and exposes a hidden double life in this thriller based on real events."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on A Widow's Game and other upcoming films and TV shows on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More