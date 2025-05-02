Adult Best Friends: OTT release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Adult Best Friends is a drama-comedy that explores the complexities of a long-standing friendship between two women, Katie Corwin and Delaney Buffett, as they evolve into adulthood. The film premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, 2024, as part of Tribeca’s US Narrative Competition.

According to a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery published on April 16, 2025, Adult Best Friends premiered on Max on Friday, May 2, 2025. Subscriptions to Max begin at $9.99 per month. Additionally, the film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Everything to know about Adult Best Friends

Adult Best Friends marks Delaney Buffett's feature film directorial debut and was co-written with her real-life best friend Katie Corwin. The semi-autobiographical movie stars Buffett and Corwin, along with Zachary Quinto, Mason Gooding, Alexander Hodge, and Cazzie David.

It is produced by Marie Nikolova and Delaney Buffett, with Zachary Quinto, Evan Arnold, Katie Corwin, and Adam McCurdy serving as executive producers.

In the movie, Katie and Delaney, childhood best friends, have been inseparable for years. However, things take a turn in their 30s when Katie gets engaged to her boyfriend, while Delaney is single and somewhat carefree.

In hopes of breaking the news of her engagement gently to her best friend, Katie plans a trip for the duo to their childhood beach town. Unfortunately, things do not go as expected at all, as their encounters with eccentric locals and other unforeseen events delay Katie's engagement announcement to Delaney.

Katie's hesitation about revealing the new change in her life to Delaney complicates their friendship. Ultimately, they both have to reflect on the evolving nature of their longtime friendship as well as their personal growth.

Katie Corwin and Delaney Buffett revealed some elements of Adult Best Friends were fictional

Katie Corwin and Delaney Buffett shared insights about the making of Adult Best Friends and reflected on their friendship in an interview with ScreenRant published on June 8, 2024. Corwin revealed that she has been friends with Buffett since they were in the fifth grade. She revealed their intention with the film, saying:

"We wanted to talk about navigating that chapter of adulthood when you have to redefine how the friendship will survive, but we wanted to do it in a funny way. And I think it's universal. It's not just for women, obviously. It happens when guys get married, when anyone has a kid, [and] that kind of thing. But all of the lying is fake."

Then, Buffett added that she is not actually an awful person like she portrayed the character Delaney in the film. She said that while Katie is married, she is not, but she certainly did not react like Delaney did in the movie.

When asked how they balanced the emotional aspect of the movie with the comedy, Buffett said:

"I think it became more emotional on set than we intended in the script. I think it became more of a romantic comedy between friends."

Corwin also stated that they discussed the importance of their friendship while making Adult Best Friends, which they had not really done before.

Adult Best Friends is available to stream on Max.

