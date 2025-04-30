How many episodes are there in Carême season 1? Episode count and more 

Carême season 1 is a French TV series that premiered on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025. It is a biographical show that chronicles the rise of the French chef, Antonin Carême, during the Napoleonic era, as he becomes the world's first celebrity chef.

Ad

Directed by French filmmaker Martin Bourboulon, the show is based on Ian Kelly's book Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, The First Celebrity Chef. Kelly serves as the creator of the series alongside Davide Serino.

Carême season 1 has eight episodes, and the first two of them have already premiered on Apple TV+. Benjamin Voisin appears as the lead character of the show, while Lyna Khoudri appears as Henriette. Additionally, Jérémie Renier portrays Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord in the series.

Ad

Trending

The official synopsis reads:

"Carême follows the thrilling story of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême (Voisin), who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe."

It continues:

"While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians who use him as a spy for France. Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge, or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?"

Ad

Disclaimer: Release timings for the episodes may vary based on your location. Readers are advised to check with their streaming service.

Episode release schedule for Carême season 1

Ad

Carême season 1 has eight episodes, with new episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays. The series' episode release schedule extends through June 2025, with the final episode scheduled to air on June 11, 2025.

Episode number Episode title Release day and date Release time 1 The Infernal Machine Wednesday, April 30, 2025

(Released) 12:00 am ET 2 Blackmail Wednesday, April 30, 2025

(Released) 12:00 am ET 3 A Recipe for Disaster Wednesday, May 7, 2025

12:00 am ET 4 TBD Wednesday, May 14, 2025

12:00 am ET 5 TBD Wednesday, May 21, 2025

12:00 am ET 6 TBD Wednesday, May 28, 2025

12:00 am ET 7 TBD Wednesday, June 4, 2025

12:00 am ET 8 TBD Wednesday, June 11, 2025

12:00 am ET

Ad

Martin Bourboulon on why Benjamin Voisin was the perfect choice for the role of Carême

Ad

Benjamin Voisin is a French actor best known for his performances in Summer of 85 and Lost Illusions. His role in the former earned him a César Award nomination for Most Promising Actor, while his performance in the latter won him the award.

Also read: Carême season 1: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

According to an April 30, 2025, Associated Press report, director Martin Bourboulon revealed that the moment Voisin walked into the audition room, he knew that he was perfect for portraying the titular protagonist.

Ad

"When you find the right actor for the right part, 80% of the job is done. We were very impressed with his youthful attitude but also his rock ‘n’ roll attitude. He is absolutely Carême in real life — very attractive for everyone, a young man who is maybe sometimes a bit insouciant, or careless," Bourboulon stated.

Ad

As stated in the article, the character is based on Mick Jagger's personality in the '70s. Voisin also had to take intensive cooking lessons to bring the character to life.

"I spent two months in the kitchen to learn the customs of the great French tradition," he said.

Alice Da Luz, who portrays Agathe in the TV series, also trained with Voisin at the Ferrandi culinary school in Paris.

Ad

"We really learned the choreography of a kitchen, we really learned technique. And today I can boast that I cut onions at a crazy speed," she shared her experience.

Carême season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More