Am I OK? ending explained: Were Lucy And Jane best friends anymore?

The film Am I OK? ending, under Tig Notaro's direction, prompts viewers to keep contemplating what may have happened to Lucy and Jane's friendship after the blows it faced. Lucy and Jane confront their challenges as the story moves ahead and gradually, it redefines their relationship.

By the end, though Lucy and Jane followed different paths in life, they remained friends. Depicting self-discovery, growth, and friendship, this movie premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

The film's ending is different yet hopeful. Lucy's decision to accompany Jane to London was pathbreaking. As she supports, the act shows Lucy's growth and willingness to embrace change. Meanwhile, Jane decided to move to London, which reflected her ambition and desire for a fresh start.

Their journeys of self-discovery test Lucy and Jane's bond. The ending of Am I OK? raises the question of whether Lucy and Jane remain best friends. While their friendship may not be the same as before, the love and support they share remain strong.

Am I OK? Ending: Lucy and Jane’s Transformation

Lucy’s Self-Discovery

Lucy, played by Dakota Johnson, starts as a timid, risk-averse woman struggling with her sexuality. Her transformation journey begins when she admits to herself and Jane that she is a lesbian. This revelation is a significant moment in the film, and hence, Lucy's self-discovery starts.

Lucy's friendship with Jane changes as she becomes more supportive and proactive. Encouraged by Jane, Lucy begins to explore her sexuality, leading to transformative experiences.

Lucy's decision to join Jane in London at the end of Am I OK? is mind-blowing. She leaves her comfort zone in Los Angeles, embraces change, and takes control of her life. This decision symbolizes her newfound confidence and willingness to take risks.

The move also signifies a shift in her friendship with Jane as Lucy steps into a more supportive and proactive role.

Jane’s pursuit of ambition

Jane, who Sonoya Mizuno portrays, is indicated as the more ambitious and adventurous of the two friends. The prospect of overseeing her organization's London office is a fulfilment of her professional aspirations. Nevertheless, this action also presents obstacles in her relationship with Lucy.

Jane's decision to move to London highlights her desire for growth and new experiences, but it also strains her bond with Lucy.

Viewers can't deny that Jane struggles to balance her career ambitions with her relationships throughout the film. Her friendship with Lucy becomes a focal point of this struggle, as Jane's move forces both women to reevaluate their priorities.

Despite the conflicts and misunderstandings, Jane's actions demonstrate her commitment to supporting Lucy, even if it means navigating difficult emotions and changes.

The Fight: A Turning Point

Lucy and Jane’s Confrontation

The pivotal fight between Lucy and Jane marks a critical juncture in their relationship. Lucy's frustration with Jane's behavior at a lesbian club reveals deeper issues in their friendship.

Lucy feels unsupported during her vulnerable time, while Jane perceives Lucy's reluctance to take risks as a hindrance. This confrontation forces both women to confront their flaws and misunderstandings.

The aftermath of the fight

Following the fight, Lucy and Jane spend time apart, reflecting on their friendship and personal growth. This period of separation is crucial for both characters, allowing them to gain perspective and better understand their needs.

When they finally reconcile, their bond is stronger and more mature, having weathered the storm of their conflicts.

Supporting characters and their influence

Britt’s Role in Lucy’s Growth

Lucy fancied her co-worker, Brittany, but wasn't sure how to proceed. Brittany dropped hints, and they eventually spent an evening together.

Brittany mentioned she was on the spectrum regarding sexuality, which relieved Lucy. This was the first time Lucy came out to someone other than Jane, and she believed Brittany was interested too, but she didn't make a move that night.

Jane had warned Lucy to be with someone secure in their sexuality, unlike Brittany, who seemed to seek experiences. Despite this, Lucy met Brittany again outside work, and they ended up spending the night together.

While Lucy was glad, Brittany seemed hesitant and left quickly the next morning. When Lucy showed interest in spending more time together, Brittany clarified it was a one-night thing and got back with her ex-boyfriend.

Though disheartened, Lucy had no unrealistic expectations. This experience helped Lucy accept her sexuality and come out to her loved ones. She changed her gender preference on dating apps and began mingling with more women, gradually learning to take risks and make decisions on her own.

Kat’s Impact on Jane

Kat, portrayed by Molly Gordon, serves as both comedic relief and a catalyst for Jane's character development in Am I OK?. Her self-absorbed nature contrasts sharply with Jane's personality, causing tension and ultimately leading to personal growth for Jane.

Kat's presence in Jane's life highlights the changes Jane undergoes as she prepares for her new life in London.

The Cameo of Tig Notaro

Tig Notaro played Sheila, the leader of a hammock retreat, in Am I OK?. This retreat, a birthday gift from Kat to Jane, symbolized Jane's willingness to change herself for others. Although Jane was miserable, she attended without complaint. Notaro's cameo was significant as she co-directed the film, adding depth to her brief role.

Dakota Johnson stars as Lucy in Am I OK? (Image via Instagram/@streamonmaxanddakotajohnson)

Dressed in a long gray wig, Notaro's comedic talent stood out in the scene, highlighting her dual role in both the story and production of Am I OK?. This layered cameo underscored Jane's inner conflict and the broader themes of self-discovery and authenticity in the film.

Am I OK? presents a heartfelt exploration of friendship and personal growth through the lens of Lucy and Jane's evolving relationship. The film's ending, with Lucy deciding to support Jane's move to London, underscores the strength and resilience of their bond.

While their friendship undergoes significant changes, the love and support they share remain unwavering. The film, Am I OK? beautifully captures the complexities of maintaining friendships amidst personal transformation. It leaves the viewers with a sense of hope and reflection on the enduring nature of true friendship.

Am I OK? is currently available on HBO Max.