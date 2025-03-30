Audrey's Children: Full list of cast explored

Audrey's Children is a biographical drama directed by Ami Canaan Mann and written by Julia Fisher Farbman. Following its release at the at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, the film was released in theaters on March 28, 2025.

It is based on the life of Audrey Evans, a British paediatric oncologist who revolutionized the treatment of neuroblastoma, a deadly form of pediatric nerve cancer, which gave patients a 10% chance of survival in 1970s.

The film traces Dr Evans's journey as she breaks barriers to become the first female Chief of Oncology at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). She defies medical norms and systemic sexism to pioneer groundbreaking research and treatment, and is supported in her efforts by her colleague, Dr. C. Everett Koop.

The movie was produced by Julia Fisher Farbman, Bradley Gallo, and Michael A. Helfant, and was directed by Ami Canaan Mann. Farbman developed the script based on years of research and in conversation with Dr. Evans herself, who reportedly supported the project. Filming took place at Audrey Children in Philadelphia, as well as other Center City locations.

Cast list for Blue Harbor Entertainment's Audrey's Children

1) Natalie Dormer as Dr. Audrey Evans

"Audrey's Children" New York Screening (Image via Getty)

In Audrey's Children, Natalie Dormer portrays Dr. Audrey Evans, the British pediatric oncologist renowned for her groundbreaking work in childhood cancer treatment and for co-founding the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Dormer is an English actress best known for playing Anne Boleyn on the Showtime series The Tudors (2007-10), Margaery Tyrell on the HBO series Game of Thrones (2012-14), and Irene Adler on the CBS series Elementary (2013-15).

Clancy Brown as Dr. C. Everett Koop

New York Comic Con 2024 - Day 1 (Image via Getty)

Clancy Brown embodies the character of Dr. C. Everett Koop in Audrey's Children. A pediatrician at CHOP, Koop is a colleague of Evans and extremely supportive of her work. Their collaborative efforts result in the improvement of care for children suffering from cancer.

An American thespian, Brown is known for his work in theatre, feature films, television, and even animation. His acting credits include The Penguin (2024), Gen V (2023), and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023), among others. Brown is also known for voicing Mr Krabs in Spongebob SquarePants cartoons such as Plankton: The Movie (2025), and Lex Luthor in Superman: The Animated Series (1996).

Jimmi Simpson as Dr. Dan D'Angio

Apple TV +'s Primetime Emmy Party - Arrivals (Image via Getty) 2021

Jimmi Simpson steps into the role of Dr Dan D'Angio, an American physician renowned for his contributions to pediatric oncology and radiation therapy. As a pediatric oncologist, D'Angio is seen working alongside Evans and Koop to make groundbreaking progress in cancer treatment.

American actor Simpson is known for his work on television series such as Netflix’s political drama House of Cards (2013), HBO’s Westworld (2016), and Apple TV+ series Dark Matter (2024).

Brandon Micheal Hall as Dr. Brian Faust

Brandon Micheal Hall as Dr. Faust (Source: Getty)

Brandon Micheal Hall plays the fictional character of Dr. Brian Faust, who represents in the film a composite of the dedicated medical residents who, in real life, worked alongside Dr Audrey Evans during her tenure at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Hall is an American actor known for appearing in projects such as Search Party (2016), God Friended Me (2018), and The Mayor (2017).

Kat Murphy as Rita McAlister

Kat Murphy portrays Rita McAlister, mother of young cancer patient Mia. Rita embodies the emotional turmoil and resilience of parents confronting their child's serious illness. Audrey's Children delves into the McAlister family's journey and highlights the challenges they face and the support they receive during Mia's treatment at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Debuting in the film Neds (2010), Murphy is known for starring in projects such as Knock at the Cabin (2015- 2016) and Skeleton Crew (2015).

Supporting cast in Audrey's Children

Audrey's Children also includes an extensive list of supporting actors, some of whom are listed as follows.

Evelyn Giovine (The 4:30 Movie, The Crowded Room, Evil) as Kate Watson

Scott Vogel (American Horror Stories, Saturday Night, Lioness) as Homeless Man

Julianna Layne (Long Bright River, Kinda Pregnant, Finding Christmas) as Mia McAlister

Joe Pistone (Them, We Own This City, Resonable Doubt, General Hospital) as Distraught Dad

Rose Decker (FBI, The Blacklist, Nanny, Evil) as Child

Maggie Toomey (Long Bright River, Evil Kin, Dopesick) as Young Audrey

Stephen Burgi (Street Behavior, Spoiler Alert, Blue Bloods) as Boardroom Doctor

Ben Chase (Monsterland, Suspicious Mind, Good Taste) as Dr. Jeremy Lewis

Callan Barry (Holiday Twist, The Equalizer, Day at the Zoo) as Young Boy

Audrey's Children is now playing exclusively in theaters.

