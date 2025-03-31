Black Heat: Full list of cast explored

Black Heat is an action thriller film written and directed by Wes Miller. The film is produced by Miller and van den Houten and financed by Blacklight. It was released in theaters across the United States on March 28, 2025.

The film follows two parents, Malik and Alexis, who go on a search to find their teenage daughter, Tiana. Their pursuit takes them to a fortified residence controlled by a criminal, King David.

Jason Mitchell, Tabatha “DreamDoll” Robinson, and NLE Choppa lead the cast as Malik, Alexis, and King David, respectively. The supporting cast includes Garrett Lee Hendricks, Shiobann Amisial, Talha Barberousse, Carlus Haynes, Han Soto, Pavi Vega, Rodney Lofton, Matrick Belton, EJ Nduka, Khalil’ La’Marr Pickett, and Johnny Messner.

The main cast of Black Heat

Jason Mitchell as Malik

Jason Mitchell (Image via @jasonmitchellactor/Instagram)

Jason Mitchell plays Malik, the father who would go to any extent to save his daughter. The actor is known for playing rapper Eazy-E in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton.

His acting career began with the 2011 crime film Texas Killing Fields, in which he played a 7-Eleven cashier. His other projects include Contraband, Broken City, Barry, and Kong: Skull Island.

NLE Choppa as King David

NLE Choppa (Image via Dark Star Pictures)

NLE Coppa plays the main antagonist of Black Heat. King David heads a criminal organization and commands a residential building where drugs and pro*titution run rampant.

Coppa is a known rapper and YouTuber whose 2019 single Shotta Flow got a platinum certification. His other projects include P-Valley.

Tabatha DreamDoll Robinson as Alexis

DreamDoll (Image via Dark Star Pictures)

Tabatha Robinson, sometimes referred to as DreamDoll, portrays Malik's wife Alexis in the film. She is a trained fighter who goes head-to-head with King David's goons to find Tiana.

Robinson is also a rapper and television personality. She appeared on season 16 of Bad Girls Club: Social Disruption, Love & Hip Hop: New York, Baddies Midwest & Gone Wild Auditions, and College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

The additional cast of Black Heat

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play:

Johnny Messner as a Dirty Cop

Han Soto as Jim

Talha Barberousse as Muse

Shiobann Amisial as Aretha

Garrett Hendricks as Kelvin

Matrick Belton as Corner Hitter

Troy D. Williams as New Hitter 2

E.J. Nduka as Ace

Ella Sky as a Stripper

Tiffany M Jordan as Security 369

Digney Pozo as Dreads

Khalil' La'Marr Pickett as Security 310

Yetsell Nieves as KG

Rodney Lofton as Bullet

Qumari Campbell

About Black Heat

The film offers bone-crushing action, suspense, and drama throughout its runtime, while also maintaining high emotions as two parents put their lives in danger to protect their teenage daughter from pi*ps and gangsters.

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Black Heat follows the explosive journey of two determined parents who venture into an unfamiliar world to rescue their teenage daughter from the grip of a powerful and ruthless p*mp. Fueled by love and a fierce sense of justice, they must navigate a network of deceit and betrayals, relying on their own cunning, strength, and courage to outsmart those who would exploit the innocent."

Stay tuned for more news and information on Black Heat and other such upcoming films.

