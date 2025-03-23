7 action movies to watch if you liked Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter (2024) is a superhero movie that delves into the origin story of Marvel's legendary hunter, Sergei Kravinoff. Written by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, and directed by J.C. Chandor, the movie features Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven.

As soon as he acquires more skills in Ghana, Kraven in Kraven the Hunter abandons his dad's brutality and becomes a vigilante, attacking criminals. When his brother Dmitri is taken captive by the mutated Aleksei Sytsevich, Kraven suffers ambushes and eventually murders Aleksei, only to learn of greater treachery.

If viewers loved watching Kraven the Hunter for its brutal revenge themes and morally gray antiheroes, here is a list of seven other action movies.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Hard Boiled, and six other action movies to watch if you liked Kraven the Hunter

1) Logan (2017)

Logan revolves around old Wolverine and an ailing Charles Xavier (Image via Apple TV+)

Logan (2017) is the tenth X-Men film and the third and last film in the Wolverine trilogy, with Hugh Jackman. It is set in the Old Man Logan comics and revolves around old Wolverine and ailing Charles Xavier defending a young mutant, Laura, from the henchmen of a massive corporation.

In 2029, a weakened Logan hides near the Mexican border, caring for Xavier. Helping Laura escape, he discovers their deep connection. Pursued by relentless trackers, they embark on a perilous journey to a rumored sanctuary, forcing Logan to confront his past and final battle.

Like Kraven the Hunter, Logan is a tale of a battered warrior with heightened powers, forced to face his violent past and defend those he loves from ruthless foes.

Where to watch: Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+

2) The Northman (2022)

The Northman is a Viking epic based on the Amleth legend (Image via Amazon)

The Northman (2022), directed by Robert Eggers, is a Viking epic based on the Amleth legend. It follows a prince seeking revenge for his father's murder. The movie stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, and others.

Prince Amleth flees after his uncle Fjölnir kills his father and seizes the throne. Years later, he returns as a servant to seek revenge, terrorizing the family with Olga, a witch. After uncovering shocking truths, he escapes but returns for a final duel with Fjölnir.

The Northman and Kraven the Hunter follow warriors driven by revenge, betrayal, and the struggle to escape their father’s shadow.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

3) Hard Boiled (1992)

Hard Boiled is a Hong Kong action thriller by John Woo (Image via Prime Video)

Hard Boiled is a 1992 Hong Kong action thriller directed and written by John Woo, with a screenplay by Gordon Chan and Barry Wong, from a story by Woo.

It stars Chow Yun-fat, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, and Anthony Wong. It is about a police inspector whose investigation of a brutal Triad leader leads him into the complex world of undercover operations.

In Hong Kong, detective Tequila hunts gun runners while assassin Alan works for a Triad boss. Their paths cross amid rising violence, leading to a hospital showdown that tests their loyalties. Alan fakes his death to escape, while Tequila ensures justice.

Both Hard Boiled and Kraven the Hunter feature a hero confronting a crime world, enduring endless action, and discovering shocking betrayals.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Prey (2022)

Prey follows Naru, a young hunter (Image via Prime Video)

Prey (2022) is a prequel to the Predator series, set in 1719 on the Northern Great Plains. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, it follows Naru, a young Comanche hunter, as she protects her people from a deadly alien predator and ruthless fur trappers. The film stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, and Dane DiLiegro.

Comanche hunter Naru encountered an extraterrestrial assassin while proving her credentials. Abducted by French voyageurs, she and brother Taabe are brought in as bait, but the beast kills the French. Naru finds its weakness, lays a trap for it, and kills it, returning home a War Chief—though with fresh dangers to come.

While Kraven the Hunter tracks a lethal hunter stalking his quarry, Prey has a skilled warrior demonstrating her prowess by fighting a relentless, superior opponent.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video

5) The Batman (2022)

Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne in The Batman (Image via Apple TV+)

The Batman (2022) is a franchise reboot under the direction of Matt Reeves and starring a younger Bruce Wayne played by Robert Pattinson.

Batman, now in his second year as Gotham's crime-fighter, chases down the Riddler, a masked serial killer who uncovers the rotten heart of the city, and discovers horrifically horrifying things about his own family.

On Halloween, the Riddler kills Gotham’s mayor, drawing Batman and Jim Gordon into a web of crime. As more officials die, Batman uncovers ties to mob boss Carmine Falcone. With Gotham on the verge of chaos, he must stop the Riddler’s final plan and reclaim his role as its protector.

Both Kraven the Hunter and The Batman revolve around gloomy, dark superheroes in a crime-ridden city, dealing with ethical implications as they work towards their personal justice.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

6) The Town (2010)

The Town is a crime thriller based on the novel Prince of Thieves (Image via Apple TV+)

The Town (2010) is a crime thriller, directed and co-written by Ben Affleck, based on Chuck Hogan's novel Prince of Thieves. Starring Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, and Jeremy Renner, the movie follows a Boston bank robber who gets involved with a former hostage while plotting a last heist at Fenway Park.

A Charlestown crew robs a bank, kidnapping manager Claire but later releasing her. Leader Doug follows her to keep her quiet but falls for her instead. As the FBI closes in, mob boss Fergie forces them into another heist, leaving Doug torn between loyalty and escape.

Like Kraven the Hunter, The Town delves into the emotional conflict of an ex-con living on the street between his past life of violent crime and possible new beginnings, with his tormentors never far behind.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

7) Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine (Image via Apple TV+)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) is an MCU sequel film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Deadpool teams up with a begrudging Wolverine from another universe to prevent the TVA from erasing his reality.

Wade Wilson joins the TVA to save his collapsing universe. With an alternate Wolverine and rebel forces, he battles Cassandra Nova to stop a multiversal disaster. In the final fight, Wade and Logan avert catastrophe, securing Wade’s timeline and a new future.

Kraven the Hunter and Deadpool & Wolverine both feature reluctant alliances, brutal battles, and antiheroes forced into conflicts that make them question their purpose.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+

Viewers can watch Kraven the Hunter on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, and Prime Video.

