Chaos: The Manson Murders- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The upcoming true-crime documentary, CHAOS: The Manson Murders, is set to premiere on March 7, 2025, only on Netflix. The documentary is set to take a fresh look at the Manson Family Murders, one of the most chilling murder cases in American history. CHAOS: The Manson Murders is directed by Errol Morris. It is based on the nonfiction book CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA and the Secret History of the Sixties, by Tom O'Neill and Dan Piepenbring.

The documentary explores the Manson killings, CIA plots, and the unseen influences that molded the cultural and political environment of the 1960s. Errol Morris highlights these startling discoveries, providing a fresh viewpoint on a grim period in history.

Chaos: The Manson Murders - Release date and where to watch? Explored

A still from Chaos: The Manson Murders official trailer (Image via Netflix)

The true-crime documentary CHAOS: The Manson Murders will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 7, 2025.

The streaming platform offers various subscription plans, including the ad-standard Netflix subscription, which is available for $7.99 a month. Meanwhile, the Standard Netflix options are priced at $17.99 per month, and Premium at $24.99 a month.

The true story behind CHAOS: The Manson Murders explored

In 1969, Charles Manson masterminded one of the most horrifying murder sprees in US history. He led a cult-like group primarily composed of young women who were completely influenced by him.

Driven by a warped belief in an upcoming racial war he called "Helter Skelter," Manson convinced his followers that carrying out brutal murders was the only way to spark this violent conflict.

Manson's followers killed actress Sharon Tate and her four friends, Abigail Folger, Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, and Steven Parent, on August 8, 1969. It is worth noting that at the time of her murder, Tate was eight months pregnant with her and her husband Roman Polanski's child.

Just days after killing Tate and her friends at her Los Angeles home, Manson's followers killed Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary.

The brutal murders sent shockwaves across the country and as the police investigated the killings, they discovered that Manson and his followers were behind them. They also found out that the Manson Family saw the murders as the beginning of a racial war. Following this, Manson and several members of his group were arrested, and in 1971, they were sentenced to death.

However, in 1972, the California Supreme Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional, and their sentences were commuted to life in prison.

About the director of CHAOS: The Manson Murders

Oscar winner for Best Documentary Feature (2004), Errol Morris, has directed this chilling true-crime documentary film. The director is known for previously having directed

The Fog of War (2003), The Thin Blue Line (1988), Fast, Cheap, And Out of Control (1997), and Standard Operating Procedure (2008), among others.

Morris spoke to Tudum about his upcoming documentary, noting that while he found himself "trapped in a number of different true crime stories," there was something about the Manson murders. Calling them "peculiar," he said that the murders could be encapsulated in one question of how Manson managed to "convince people around him that killing was okay."

CHAOS: The Manson Murders is directed by the renowned Errol Morris. It delves into the America of the 1960s and examines the disturbing killings carried out by Charles Manson and his followers.

The film sheds light on the dark forces shaping American culture at the time, offering new insights that will challenge perceptions of the horrific events of 1969.

It will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 7, 2025.

