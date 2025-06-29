Clueless 30th anniversary: Celebrate the 30 years of the iconic '90s rom-com through special theatre screenings

Clueless, written and directed by Amy Heckerling, is coming back to theatres 30 years after it was first released in July 1995. Loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, the movie stars Alicia Silverstone as a popular, beautiful, and wealthy fifteen-year-old named Cher Horowitz.

According to a Broadway World article published on June 2, 2025, Fathom Entertainment and Paramount Pictures are bringing back Clueless to the US theatres on June 29, 2025, for a two-day run.

One can find out the Clueless screenings on Fathom Entertainment's website by searching for "Fathom’s Big Screen Classics Clueless 30th Anniversary". The website has a "Get tickets" segment that will list the Cluess screenings for June 29 and June 30 in the USA.

Meanwhile, the movie hit the UK and Ireland theatres on June 27, 2025.

What is the plot of Clueless?

Clueless centers on Alicia Silverstone's Cher Horowitz, daughter of a single litigator named Melvin Horowitz. Cher, who lost her mother when she was a baby, loves matchmaking and makeovers. When Josh Lucas, Melvin's stepson from his brief marriage to an ex-wife, tells Cher that she only does good deeds when they benefit her, she decides to prove him wrong.

Cher begins her journey of self-improvement by taking a newcomer named Tai under her wing and giving her a makeover so that she can become popular. However, things take a turn for the worse as the extremely stylish Cher realizes that she has made the wrong romantic matches and gets rejected by her crush.

To make matters worse, Tai becomes more popular than Cher. Eventually, Cher realizes her good deeds were often self-serving. By the end of the movie, she also discovers whom she loves.

The coming-of-age comedy stars Dan Hedaya as Cher's father, Melvin Horowitz, Stacey Dash as Cher's best friend, Dionne Davenport, Paul Rudd as Cher's ex-stepbrother, Josh Lucas, and Brittany Murphy as Tai Frasier.

Alicia Silverstone revealed her son's reaction to Clueless

For the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the film on June 7, 2025, Alicia Silverstone, Breckin Meyer, and Elisa Donovan attended a screening and panel at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Director Amy Heckerling, costume designer Mona May, and casting director Marcia Ross were also present at the screening.

Alicia Silverstone's son also joined her at the screening. In an interview with People, published on June 8, 2025, Silverstone revealed that her son first watched the film when he was five.

"And the only reason I would allow that, because I don't think it's appropriate for 5 year olds, is because it was on that big screen that we saw it at the cemetery. He didn’t know what was going on," the actress said.

Alicia Silverstone further stated that the only thing her son took away from the movie was the kiss at the end. She continued,

"He started kissing me more. It was so sweet. And I think he liked it. And then he's liked it all along. I think he really likes this film."

A Variety article published on April 17, 2025, stated that a Clueless sequel TV series is in development at Peacock. Josh Schwartz, Jordan Weiss, and Stephanie Savage are attached to write the series. Schwartz and Savage will executive produce under their Fake Empire banner. In addition to starring in the show, Silverstone will also executive produce.

