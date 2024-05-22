Cruise Ship Murder full list of cast: Skye Coyne, Matthew Pohlkamp, and others star in Lifetime drama

Get ready for another Lifetime thriller dropping this weekend, titled Cruise Ship Murder. The 1 hour 30-minute mystery crime thriller directed by Randy Carter is making its debut on the Lifetime streaming platform this Saturday, May 25, 2024. The television movie revolves around a sudden murder of a woman on a cruise ship.

Cruise Ship Murder follows the murder of Olivia's aunt who is discovered dead after a mysterious fall overboard. This turns Olivia's world upside down and things get much worse very soon when she stumbles across some harrowing revelations about her uncle's hidden past, stirring further trouble. As more deaths occur aboard the cruise ship Olivia finds herself dealing with a familiar threat.

Who stars in Cruise Ship Murder? Main cast list explored

Skye Coyne as Olivia

Skye Coyne is an American actor who was born and brought up in Florida. She is a rising talent who has captivated audiences across streaming platforms such as Paramount+, Lifetime, UPtv, and Amazon Prime with her diverse range and energetic personality.

From a young age, Coyne was drawn towards a career in performance. She started as a stage actor and eventually ventured into the world of film and television. Some of her works include Vanished in Yosemite, The Search for Secret Santa, and Love's Playlist. She has been cast in the lead role as Olivia whose aunt is murdered in the upcoming thriller movie.

Matthew Pohlkamp as Ian

Matthew Pohlkamp is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio. He found his calling for sports at the very young age of 10, following which he pursued BMX bicycle racing. He quickly climbed his way to the top, turning into a professional at the age of 20. Pohlkamp is a national and international player who has won many accolades for his unparalleled performance in the sport. To cope with his demanding athletic profession, he found solace and a getaway in acting, which he soon turned into his new passion.

Matthew Pohlkamp is known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy, Quantum Leap, Goosebumps, and Fantasy Island. He will be appearing as a character called Ian in Cruise Ship Murder.

Ryan Carnes as Colin

Ryan Carnes is an actor and songwriter from Illinois who has managed to bag numerous credits over the years in the entertainment industry. While he did not start off his career with acting and had intended to go into the legal world, life had different plans for him. He is known for his roles in series like the hit ABC series Desperate Housewives, and also Clint Eastwood's Letters from Iwo Jima. Recently, Carnes has starred in the Hulu Holiday film Cupid for Christmas.

He has also had an appearance on the legendary British sci-fi series Doctor Who, as Laszlo, in the SYFY limited series The Phantom, and also in the Mexican film La Bode de Valentina. He has also lent his voice to the development of season 3 of the Paramount+ hit series Why Women Kill.

Others starring in the Lifetime movie

Joining the above list of talented actors are various other actors in supporting roles. The list is as follows:

Carly Reeves

Gina Hiraizumi,

Tyler Price

Tryphena Wade

Jeff Doba

Jamie Frost

More about Cruise Ship Murder: Is there a synopsis and trailer?

The official synopsis of the Lifetime thriller is as follows:

After her aunt is found dead having mysteriously fallen overboard on a cruise ship, Olivia is thrown into rough seas as her uncle’s secret past is brought to life and more deaths occur. Starring Skye Coyne, Ryan Carnes, Matthew Pohlkamp, Carly Reeves, Gina Hiraizumi, and Tyler Price (2024).

Sadly, there is no trailer for Cruise Ship Murder.

Cruise Ship Murder is scheduled for release on Lifetime on May 25, 2024. It can also be streamed on Philo, which offers Lifetime movies.