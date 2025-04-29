Deep Impact: Full list of cast and characters explored

The science fiction disaster film, Deep Impact, was released in theatres on May 8, 1998. It was written by Bruce Joel Rubin and Michael Tolkin and directed by Mimi Leder. It was produced under the banners of Paramount Pictures, DreamWorks Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, The Manhattan Project, and Zanuck/Brown Productions. Steven Spielberg served as one of the film's executive producers.

Ad

Deep Impact's plot centers on the discovery of a comet that is supposed to collide with the Earth. Information about the same leads to chaos among those dealing with the incoming disaster firsthand, and the common people trying not to be affected by its effects.

Deep Impact comprises an ensemble cast including actors such as Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, and Morgan Freeman. It also features several other actors in prominent roles, which will be explored in the subsequent paragraphs. Continue reading to find out.

Ad

Trending

Full cast list of Deep Impact

1) Robert Duvall as Captain Spurgeon Tanner

Robert Duvall is Captain Spurgeon Tanner (Image via Getty)

Robert Duvall plays the character of Captain Spurgeon Tanner in Deep Impact. He is an astronaut by profession.

Ad

Robert Duvall is an Academy Award-winning actor. Some of the projects he is best known for include To Kill a Mockingbird (1962), The Godfather (1972), and Apocalypse Now (1979).

2) Téa Leoni as Jenny Lerner

Téa Leoni is Jenny Lerner (Image via Getty)

Téa Leoni plays Jenny Lerner in Deep Impact. She works as a journalist and anchor for MSNBC.

Ad

Téa Leoni has several credits under her name, which makes her popular within the industry. Some of them are The Naked Truth (1995-1998), The Family Man (2000), and Madam Secretary (2014–2019).

3) Elijah Wood as Leo Biederman

Elijah Wood is Leo Biederman (Image via Getty)

Elijah Wood is Leo Biederman in Deep Impact. He is a school student and the person who spots the comet first.

Ad

Screen Actors Guild Award winner Elijah Wood is recognized for several projects he has been a part of in the past. These include Back to the Future Part II (1989), The Lord of the Rings film franchise (2001-2003), and Yellowjackets (2023-present).

4) Morgan Freeman as Tom Beck

Morgan Freeman is Tom Beck (Image via Getty)

Morgan Freeman portrays Tom Beck in Deep Impact. He is the President of the United States.

Ad

Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman has had an elaborate career, spanning several years. Some of the projects he is most identified with are The Shawshank Redemption (1994), Million Dollar Baby (2004), and Invictus (2009).

Additional cast of Deep Impact

According to IMDb, the additional cast of the film comprises the following actors.

Vanessa Redgrave as Robin Lerner

Maximilian Schell as Jason Lerner

James Cromwell as Alan Rittenhouse

Ron Eldard as Oren Monash

Jon Favreau as Gus Partenza

Mary McCormack as Andrea Baker

Laura Innes as Beth Stanley

Leelee Sobieski as Sarah Hotchner

Blair Underwood as Mark Simon

Richard Schiff as Don Biederman

Dougray Scott as Eric Vennekor

Bruce Weitz as Stuart Caley

Betsy Brantley as Ellen Biederman

O'Neal Compton as Morten Entrekin

Gary Werntz as Chuck Hotchner

Rya Kihlstedt as Chloe

Caitlin Fein as Caitlin Stanley

Amanda Fein as Caitlin Stanley

Joe Urla as Ira Moskatel

Una Damon as Marianne Duclos

Mark Moses as Tim Urbanski

Aleksandr Baluev as Mikhail Tulchinsky

Derek de Lint as Theo Van Sertema

Charles Dumas as Jeff Worth

Alimi Ballard as Bobby Rhue

Charles Martin Smith as Dr. Marcus Wolf

Suzy Nakamura as Jenny's Assistant

Katie Hagan as Jane Biederman

Frank Whiteman as Priest

Jason Dohring as Jason

Jasmine Harrison as Kid

Rahi Azizi as Student

Hannah Leder as Holly Rittenhouse

Tucker Smallwood as Ivan Brodsky

Merrin Dungey as Sheila Bradley

Denise Crosby as Vicky Hotchner

Kimberly Huie as Wendy Mogel

William Fair as Grey Man

Francis X. McCarthy as General Scott

Ellen Bry as Stofsky

Lisa Ann Grant as Reporter

Leslie Dilley as Waiter

Concetta Tomei as Patricia Ruiz

Mike O'Malley as Mike Perry

Kurtwood Smith as Otis Hefter

Charlie Hartsock as David Baker

Jennifer Jostyn as Mariette Monash

Don Handfield as Dwight Tanner

Jason Frasca as Steve Tanner

Gerry Griffin as NASA Official

Cynthia Ettinger as Pretty Woman

Benjamin Stralka as Little Boy

Stephanie Patton as Brittany Baker

Michael Winters as NASA Guy

John Ducey as Young Lieutenant

Christopher Darga as Section Leader

Joshua Colwell as CAPCOM

Cornelius Lewis as Bus Sergeant

Kevin LaRosa as Pilot

Ad

Also read: Carême season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored.

Deep Impact is available for viewing on multiple platforms, including Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More