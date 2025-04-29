Deep Impact: Full list of cast and characters explored

The science fiction disaster film, Deep Impact, was released in theatres on May 8, 1998. It was written by Bruce Joel Rubin and Michael Tolkin and directed by Mimi Leder. It was produced under the banners of Paramount Pictures, DreamWorks Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, The Manhattan Project, and Zanuck/Brown Productions. Steven Spielberg served as one of the film's executive producers.
Deep Impact's plot centers on the discovery of a comet that is supposed to collide with the Earth. Information about the same leads to chaos among those dealing with the incoming disaster firsthand, and the common people trying not to be affected by its effects.
Deep Impact comprises an ensemble cast including actors such as Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, and Morgan Freeman. It also features several other actors in prominent roles, which will be explored in the subsequent paragraphs. Continue reading to find out.
Full cast list of Deep Impact
1) Robert Duvall as Captain Spurgeon Tanner
Robert Duvall plays the character of Captain Spurgeon Tanner in Deep Impact. He is an astronaut by profession.
Robert Duvall is an Academy Award-winning actor. Some of the projects he is best known for include To Kill a Mockingbird (1962), The Godfather (1972), and Apocalypse Now (1979).
2) Téa Leoni as Jenny Lerner
Téa Leoni plays Jenny Lerner in Deep Impact. She works as a journalist and anchor for MSNBC.
Téa Leoni has several credits under her name, which makes her popular within the industry. Some of them are The Naked Truth (1995-1998), The Family Man (2000), and Madam Secretary (2014–2019).
3) Elijah Wood as Leo Biederman
Elijah Wood is Leo Biederman in Deep Impact. He is a school student and the person who spots the comet first.
Screen Actors Guild Award winner Elijah Wood is recognized for several projects he has been a part of in the past. These include Back to the Future Part II (1989), The Lord of the Rings film franchise (2001-2003), and Yellowjackets (2023-present).
4) Morgan Freeman as Tom Beck
Morgan Freeman portrays Tom Beck in Deep Impact. He is the President of the United States.
Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman has had an elaborate career, spanning several years. Some of the projects he is most identified with are The Shawshank Redemption (1994), Million Dollar Baby (2004), and Invictus (2009).
Additional cast of Deep Impact
According to IMDb, the additional cast of the film comprises the following actors.
- Vanessa Redgrave as Robin Lerner
- Maximilian Schell as Jason Lerner
- James Cromwell as Alan Rittenhouse
- Ron Eldard as Oren Monash
- Jon Favreau as Gus Partenza
- Mary McCormack as Andrea Baker
- Laura Innes as Beth Stanley
- Leelee Sobieski as Sarah Hotchner
- Blair Underwood as Mark Simon
- Richard Schiff as Don Biederman
- Dougray Scott as Eric Vennekor
- Bruce Weitz as Stuart Caley
- Betsy Brantley as Ellen Biederman
- O'Neal Compton as Morten Entrekin
- Gary Werntz as Chuck Hotchner
- Rya Kihlstedt as Chloe
- Caitlin Fein as Caitlin Stanley
- Amanda Fein as Caitlin Stanley
- Joe Urla as Ira Moskatel
- Una Damon as Marianne Duclos
- Mark Moses as Tim Urbanski
- Aleksandr Baluev as Mikhail Tulchinsky
- Derek de Lint as Theo Van Sertema
- Charles Dumas as Jeff Worth
- Alimi Ballard as Bobby Rhue
- Charles Martin Smith as Dr. Marcus Wolf
- Suzy Nakamura as Jenny's Assistant
- Katie Hagan as Jane Biederman
- Frank Whiteman as Priest
- Jason Dohring as Jason
- Jasmine Harrison as Kid
- Rahi Azizi as Student
- Hannah Leder as Holly Rittenhouse
- Tucker Smallwood as Ivan Brodsky
- Merrin Dungey as Sheila Bradley
- Denise Crosby as Vicky Hotchner
- Kimberly Huie as Wendy Mogel
- William Fair as Grey Man
- Francis X. McCarthy as General Scott
- Ellen Bry as Stofsky
- Lisa Ann Grant as Reporter
- Leslie Dilley as Waiter
- Concetta Tomei as Patricia Ruiz
- Mike O'Malley as Mike Perry
- Kurtwood Smith as Otis Hefter
- Charlie Hartsock as David Baker
- Jennifer Jostyn as Mariette Monash
- Don Handfield as Dwight Tanner
- Jason Frasca as Steve Tanner
- Gerry Griffin as NASA Official
- Cynthia Ettinger as Pretty Woman
- Benjamin Stralka as Little Boy
- Stephanie Patton as Brittany Baker
- Michael Winters as NASA Guy
- John Ducey as Young Lieutenant
- Christopher Darga as Section Leader
- Joshua Colwell as CAPCOM
- Cornelius Lewis as Bus Sergeant
- Kevin LaRosa as Pilot
Deep Impact is available for viewing on multiple platforms, including Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.