Degrassi: Whatever It Takes: Full list of cast and characters explored

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes is an upcoming documentary that explores the cultural influence and history of the popular Canadian teen drama series. The movie delves into the show's legacy and the emotional struggles of its young cast while also exploring the behind-the-scenes realities of the program.

Directed by Lisa Rideout, the documentary features interviews with several generations of actors from the series, including the now-famous Aubrey "Drake" Graham, who played the role of Jimmy Brooks. Superfan Kevin Smith and designer Linda Schuyler are among the other cast members.

The film aims to deliver an honest and compelling look at what it really took to make Canada's iconic teen phenomenon. Produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment and WildBrain, Degrassi: Whatever It Takes is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2025.

Meet the stars of Degrassi: Whatever It Takes

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Degrassi)

Below is a list of the cast featured in the upcoming film:

Drake (Aubrey Graham) - Jimmy Brooks (Degrassi: The Next Generation)

Miriam McDonald - Emma Nelson (Degrassi: The Next Generation)

Shenae Grimes-Beech - Darcy Edwards (Degrassi: The Next Generation)

Jake Epstein - Craig Manning (Degrassi: The Next Generation)

Melinda Shankar - Alli Bhandari (Degrassi: The Next Generation)

Shane Kippel - Gavin “Spinner” Mason (Degrassi: The Next Generation)

Stefan Brogren - Archie “Snake” Simpson (Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High, The Next Generation)

Amanda Stepto - Christine “Spike” Nelson (Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High, The Next Generation)

Stacie Mistysyn - Portrayed one of the original characters in the earlier series (Junior High / High)

Jordan Todosey - Adam Torres, a groundbreaking transgender character (Degrassi: The Next Generation)

Dayo Ade and Amanda & Maureen Deiseach - Represent supporting cast from various eras of the franchise

Jocelyn Claybourne

Kevin Smith

Stefan Brogan

Linda Schuyler

What is Degrassi: Whatever It Takes about?

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes explores the lasting influence and secrets of the renowned Canadian teen drama series. The movie provides a detailed look of how Degrassi boldly addressed difficult subjects like sex, drug abuse, mental health, and identity, becoming a cultural phenomenon that spoke to generations of youth.

Directed by Lisa Rideout, the documentary combines archival footage with candid interviews from former cast members, creators, and even superfans. Fans will hear insights from celebrities like Jake Epstein, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Miriam McDonald, and Aubrey "Drake" Graham. Executive producer Stephen Stohn and creator Linda Schuyler also discuss the show's evolution and significance.

The film aims to uncover the raw, real, and sometimes troubling truths behind Degrassi's success, including the personal challenges faced by its young actors. It is a nostalgic yet realistic story about a program that had a significant influence on teen television.

Reflecting on the franchise's legacy, Linda Schuyler, the co-creator and producer of the Degrassi franchise stated in the film's trailer:

"Have we always gotten it right? Probably not. Have we told our stories with the best of intentions? Yes, we have."

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

