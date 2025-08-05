DeVon Franklin net worth: Fortune explored as Meagan Good's ex gets married to Maria Castillo

DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo tied the knot last week on August 2, 2025. Notably, the news comes around three years after Franklin’s divorce from actress and model Meagan Good.Franklin has been a popular face among the general public for producing films like The Pursuit of Happyness and Jesus Revolution. As an author, he joined his ex-wife, Meagan, for a book titled The Wait. Furthermore, he boasts a fortune of around $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.DeVon Franklin’s wedding ceremony was organized at the Beverly Hills-based Casa Logo. According to People magazine's exclusive report, the ceremony was attended by famous personalities such as Kelly Rowland, Taleo Coles, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. Franklin opted for a Giorgio Armani suit alongside Christian Louboutin shoes. On the other hand, Castillo was seen in a wedding gown by Galia Lahav.A separate reception was organized in the private estate, and artists like DJ Don Juan were present to entertain the guests. The food menu reportedly had an African-American and Dominican fusion with items like jambalaya, collard greens, banana pudding shots, mini peach cobblers, and more. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple’s first meeting happened after being introduced by Maria’s business partner, Mike Trusdale, in 2023. The pair got engaged in December last year, with DeVon Franklin revealing the news to People magazine on February 13, 2025.DeVon spoke to the outlet recently after his wedding, saying that he and Castillo wanted to prepare something where their friends and family members could celebrate their love story. Franklin addressed the same by stating:“The vision was to create an experience that felt deeply meaningful and reflective of who we are, not just as individuals, but as a couple. Every detail is intentional from the music, to the décor, to the vows, to the spiritual moments.”DeVon Franklin’s net worth: Career and other details explained View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeVon Franklin has been involved as a producer with many films. The Oakland, California native has even discussed his experience with film production and covered themes such as managing desires in books like Produced By Faith and The Truth About Men.DeVon Franklin has received praise for being a motivational speaker, where he speaks on topics such as purpose, integrity, and more, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Before becoming a film producer, Franklin was an intern at Overbrook Entertainment, a company owned by Will Smith. He later worked with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Sony Pictures Entertainment.Back in October 2020, Franklin appeared for an interview with Essence magazine, where he opened up about the people who were like teachers to him. DeVon addressed his mother, saying that she was a “self-sufficient individual”, and continued:“As I have grown into the business, Will [Smith] has been a mentor, T.D. Jakes has been an incredible mentor and friend. We’ve worked together for over 10 years and I’ve learned so much from him about life and about ministry and purpose.”In the same conversation, DeVon Franklin recalled that he was only 18 when he joined Overbrook. He also mentioned that he has used films as a medium to bring change to everyone’s lives alongside culture and perception. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Variety, he even collaborated with 20th Century Fox after forming his company, called Franklin Entertainment. The joint venture led to the production of hit projects, including Miracles from Heaven. Apart from producing films, Devon has appeared on shows like The Dr. Oz Show and CBS This Morning.DeVon Franklin has been the Senior Vice President of Production at Sony Pictures Entertainment. He even worked for Columbia Pictures as a Director of Development, getting involved in the development of films like The Pursuit of Happyness, Seven Pounds, The Karate Kid, The Pink Panther 2, The Ugly Truth, Jumping the Broom, Not Easily Broken, and more.