"Disrespectful of people's time" — Fans frustrated as Avengers: Doomsday's cast is revealed over a 5-hour long livestream

Yesterday, on March 26, 2025, Marvel Studios finally unveiled the cast of Avengers: Doomsday - but did it in a way that has angered a lot of fans. To announce the huge cast for the film, Marvel Studios organised a livestream on their social media pages where they were unveiling chairs with the actors' name on it.
A new name was being announced for Avengers: Doomsday every 10 to 15 minutes. With there being more than 20 main actors attached to the movie, the livestream went on for more than 5 hours which frustrated many as they hoped for Marvel Studios to announce the cast list just normally.
Instead, many were frustrated to see the reveal being stretched out for so long. Some thought that it was a genuine waste of people's time while others wondered why Marvel Studios took this approach to announce the cast for its biggest film yet. Here are some of the reactions to the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal:
"I think this whole thing is genuinely disrespectful of people's time," said a fan.
"Whoever decided it was a good idea needs fired. Saying that, it is kinda funny that most of the actors will see less screen time than thier chair did," wrote another fan.
"I just checked and it’s been going on for four f***ing hours. This could’ve been a tweet thread. It could’ve been an hour-long stage presentation. Instead it’s a video of chairs that will probably be longer than both Avatar movies by the end," said another frustrated fan.
"You can tell the Russo bros are really back when even the cast announcement is too long, too boring and everyone is unhappy," joked another fan.
"Just f***ing post a picture of the whole cast like a normal movie studio please," commented another fan.
"Being a marvel fan is so weird because how do i tell people im watching chairs," wrote a user.
"Y’all really will watch anything just because its Marvel because wdym you’ve been watching an almost two hour livestream of… chairs?" said another user.
Full cast list for Avengers: Doomsday revealed
Avengers: Doomsday has a massive cast list to it that not only brings back a lot of actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also brings back actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men film universe. Including actors like Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, James Marsden, and more, here is the entire cast list:
- Chris Hemsworth as Thor
- Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm
- Anthony Mackie as Captain America
- Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier
- Letitia Wright as Black Panther
- Paul Rudd as Ant-Man
- Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent
- Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm
- Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
- Kelsey Grammer as Beast
- Lewis Pullman as Sentry
- Danny Ramirez as Falcon
- Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm
- David Harbour as Red Guardian
- Winston Duke as M'Baku
- Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
- Tom Hiddleston as Loki
- Patrick Stewart as Professor X
- Ian McKellen as Magneto
- Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler
- Rebecca Romijn as Mystique
- James Marsden as Cyclops
- Channing Tatum as Gambit
- Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards
- Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
Avengers: Doomsday is being directed by Russo Brothers and is scheduled to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.
For further updates, stay tuned.