Every X-Men character appearing in Avengers: Doomsday

While most fans assumed that the announcement of Avengers: Doomsday's cast was going to be a big affair, few would have expected the kind of surprises it brought along. This primarily stems from the presence of so many X-Men characters, who are all set to reprise their roles from the earlier films.

Some characters, like Beast (played by Kelsey Grammer) and Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds, not confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday), were still hinted in movies leading up to the big Avengers movie, but few would have expected actors like Ian McKellen or Patrick Stewart to make a return to the MCU.

And they are not the only X-Men from the original trilogy to return. The list is actually quite substantial and it will be a very exciting thing for all X-Men fans around. Without further ado, let us check out all the X-Men characters who are set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Every X-Men character announced for Avengers: Doomsday

It is quite clear that the universes of X-Men and Marvel (as we know it so far) have merged in the upcoming Avengers movie, and these are all the characters who are finally making the big jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

1) Professor X/ Charles Xavier

The founder and original leader of the X-Men, Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) will return to play his iconic character in Avengers: Doomsday. He appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before this, and that cameo was perhaps the indication that he may appear in the future Avengers movie.

He has previously played Charles Xavier's older version in all the X-Men movies.

2) Magneto/ Erik Lehnsherr

Charles' primary nemesis and best friend, Magneto (Ian McKellen) will also appear in Avengers: Doomsday. The iconic character has been one of the best-written anti-heroes in the comic book franchise and Ian McKellen has previously portrayed the older version of Magneto in all the X-Men movies.

His return was marked with huge celebrations from the fanbase.

3) Beast/ Hank McCoy

Beast (played by Kelsey Grammer) was a pivotal X-Men character who first appeared in X-Men: The Last Stand. The first surprising cameo that Grammer made was in The Marvels, which was, again, an indication that he was slated to be a part of the bigger MCU plans.

4) Nightcrawler/ Kurt Wagner

A character announcement that took everyone by surprise, Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming) has not made an appearance in any movie since X-2. Alan Cummings had also made headlines for his comments about the movie later.

It is unclear how he will be integrated into the story.

5) Mystique/ Raven Darkhölme

Another surprising announcement for Avengers: Doomsday, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique had not been part of any film since the original trilogy ended. But the shapeshifting mutant is going to be a part of the new Russo brothers movie, sparking excitement across the internet with the announcement.

6) Cyclops/ Scott Summers

As Cyclops was officially killed off in the movies early on, no one really saw James Marsden returning to play his iconic character in the upcoming Avengers movie, but it seems that all the legacy characters from the original X-Men movies are now returning for the new Avengers films and it is a moment of celebration for all Marvel fans.

7) Gambit/ Remy LeBeau

Gambit was not really a part of the original X-Men franchise, especially this version of Gambit played by Channing Tatum. He made his debut in Deadpool and Wolverine, but it seems that it was more than just a reference to a canceled movie now.

Instead, Channing Tatum may finally get his big superhero moments in Avengers: Doomsday as a part of the X-Men.

Given Marvel's history, it would be unwise to rule out appearances from other X-Men characters, like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. But so far, the cast that has been announced already seems filled with surprises and shocks.

More details about Avengers: Doomsday are expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned.

