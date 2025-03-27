“All of these characters are gonna have like 2 min of screentime” — Fans react as James Marsden’s Cyclops from X-Men to appear in Avengers: Doomsday

James Marsden's Cyclops from X-Men will appear in Marvel's 2026 film Avengers: Doomsday. The cast of the upcoming movie was announced during an almost five-and-a-half-hour livestream on Marvel's official YouTube channel on March 26, 2025. According to The Hollywood Report, other X-Men actors—Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Rebecca Romijn—will also appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

James Marsden appeared as Cyclops in X-Men, X2, and X-Men: Days of Future Past. The user @DiscussingFilm announced his return to the franchise on X. The post has gone viral, garnering more than 150,000 likes. It also received mixed reactions from Marvel fans.

One netizen, @0xFrisk, jokingly said the long list of cast members would most probably get a few minutes of screen time in the movie.

"All of these characters are gonna have like 2 min of screentime."

While some netizens doubted James Marsden's screen time, user @BillyGoat838 referenced X-Men '97, the animated TV series created by Disney+, and claimed Cyclops had great potential as a character.

"Please refer to X-Men '97 on how to properly showcase Cyclops true potential as a leader and a hero. Great casting but seriously underserved in the earlier X-Men movies," a netizen wrote on X.

"They need to make him more than Jean's Boyfriend he's an actual tactician, more importantly he has the makings of a great anti-hero. He's the middle between Charles and Magneto. Optimistic but willing to push the red button," another X user wrote.

"This movie is going to have so many characters I doubt most of them will have the time/story they deserve. It sounds like most of these will be nostalgic cameos," another netizen wrote.

Some netizens criticized Marvel, claiming they are seemingly trying to hype Avengers: Doomsday with nostalgia.

"Only reason I'm letting it slide is cuz that's sonics dad right there but in all honesty I'm disappointed in the nostalgia baiting written all over this movie, even up to casting one of the most iconic villains in all of history. It's just a d*mn shame and a slap to the face," a netizen wrote on X.

"This movie might not actually be good but it will just market on nostalgia," another netizen added.

"Ian McKellen comes back as Magneto, now James Marsden, this is cool but it pisses me off, where were they after X-Men 3? The writers left us on the biggest cliffhanger ever then did a prequel n recast everybody n never touched that timeline again, that killed marvel movies for me," another X user wrote.

Last year James Marsden discussed playing Cyclops again in X-Men movies

James Marsden attends "Paradise" - Photocall (Image via Getty)

While promoting his movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3, James Marsden gave an interview with ScreenRant in December 2024. The actor shared that he enjoyed watching Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool & Wolverine. James Marsden reminisced about playing Cyclops, saying it was one of the highlights of his career. He said,

"I know so little about all of that. I loved the movie Deadpool & Wolverine. It was great, and seeing Hugh back in that costume was great. I look back on that experience with such affection and reverence for all of it, and I loved playing that character. It was one of the highlights of my career, for sure."

The actor continued and stated that if given the opportunity, he would love to put the costume back on.

"So, it was a joy, and yeah, I mean, I don't know what they're doing or what's happening with it all, but it was always fun to put that costume on," he said.

According to Yahoo Entertainment's report, Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theatres on May 1, 2026.

